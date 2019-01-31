McKesson : Narrows Annual Forecast, 3Q Results Beat Projections

By Maria Armental



McKesson Corp.'s (MCK) quarterly results beat Wall Street targets even if profit in the latest period dropped nearly in half, according to figures released Thursday.

The San Francisco pharmaceutical supplier reported a third-quarter profit of $469 million, or $2.40 a share, compared with a year earlier profit of $903 million, or $4.33 a share. On an adjusted basis, profit was $3.40 a share, compared with $3.41 a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 5% to $56.21 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected $2.21 a share, or $3.15 a share as adjusted, on $55.06 billion in revenue.

McKesson narrowed its guidance for adjusted profit for the year that ends in March, predicting $13.45 to $13.65 a share, compared with its earlier view of $13.20 to $13.80 a share.

