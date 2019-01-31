Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION (MCK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/31 04:59:05 pm
123.61 USD   -1.09%
04:39pMCKESSON : Narrows Annual Forecast, 3Q Results Beat Projections
DJ
04:34pMCKESSON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pMCKESSON : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson : Narrows Annual Forecast, 3Q Results Beat Projections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:39pm EST

By Maria Armental

McKesson Corp.'s (MCK) quarterly results beat Wall Street targets even if profit in the latest period dropped nearly in half, according to figures released Thursday.

The San Francisco pharmaceutical supplier reported a third-quarter profit of $469 million, or $2.40 a share, compared with a year earlier profit of $903 million, or $4.33 a share. On an adjusted basis, profit was $3.40 a share, compared with $3.41 a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 5% to $56.21 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected $2.21 a share, or $3.15 a share as adjusted, on $55.06 billion in revenue.

McKesson narrowed its guidance for adjusted profit for the year that ends in March, predicting $13.45 to $13.65 a share, compared with its earlier view of $13.20 to $13.80 a share.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKESSON CORPORATION
04:39pMCKESSON : Narrows Annual Forecast, 3Q Results Beat Projections
DJ
04:34pMCKESSON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pMCKESSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04:20pMCKESSON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04:11pMCKESSON : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results
BU
01/28MCKESSON : 4 Strategies for Better Supply Chain Management
PU
01/28MCKESSON CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/22MCKESSON : Top 5 Independent Pharmacy Trends for 2019
PU
01/16MCKESSON : The Critical Role of Data Visualization in Better Healthcare
PU
01/14MCKESSON : How to Optimize Inventory Cycle Counts Using Technology
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 214 B
EBIT 2019 3 544 M
Net income 2019 1 531 M
Debt 2019 5 428 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 24 416 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Hammergren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Scott Tyler President & Chief Operating Officer
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen D. McElligott Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION13.13%24 416
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE4.80%67 560
AMERISOURCEBERGEN5.55%16 670
CARDINAL HEALTH9.33%14 528
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP5.39%5 447
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.4.37%5 442
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.