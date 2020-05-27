Log in
McKesson : Pemazyre (pemigatinib) Available Exclusively at Biologics by McKesson

05/27/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

CARY, N.C., May 27, 2020-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, will be the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib), Incyte's selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. For more information on Pemazyre, please visit www.pemazyre.com.

'Biologics is pleased to exclusively dispense this new therapy to patients who need an alternative to chemotherapy,' said Brandon Tom, vice president of Commercial Services, Biologics by McKesson. 'As a single source for helping biopharma companies provide high-quality support for patients, we believe we are the perfect partner for those whose therapies treat complex patient populations in need of high-touch care.'

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes. In addition, the Biologics team works closely with payers to ensure patients can access the specialty medications they need.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their EMR system.

Pemazyre™ is a trademark of Incyte.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As part of McKesson Life Sciences, a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

PR Contact

Claire Crye
Public Relations
281-825-9927
Claire.Crye@McKesson.com



Disclaimer

McKesson Corporation published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 17:12:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B
EBIT 2021 3 383 M
Net income 2021 1 870 M
Debt 2021 2 045 M
Yield 2021 1,15%
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
EV / Sales2022 0,11x
Capitalization 24 147 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 167,29 $
Last Close Price 149,19 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Flores EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION7.86%24 147
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.84%36 984
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.95%15 358
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.31%8 318
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-33.36%7 627
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-3.32%6 285
