McKesson : Pemazyre (pemigatinib) Available Exclusively at Biologics by McKesson

CARY, N.C., May 27, 2020-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, will be the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib), Incyte's selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. For more information on Pemazyre, please visit www.pemazyre.com.

'Biologics is pleased to exclusively dispense this new therapy to patients who need an alternative to chemotherapy,' said Brandon Tom, vice president of Commercial Services, Biologics by McKesson. 'As a single source for helping biopharma companies provide high-quality support for patients, we believe we are the perfect partner for those whose therapies treat complex patient populations in need of high-touch care.'

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes. In addition, the Biologics team works closely with payers to ensure patients can access the specialty medications they need.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their EMR system.

Pemazyre™ is a trademark of Incyte.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As part of McKesson Life Sciences, a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

