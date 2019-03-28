McKesson : Recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for Sixth Year in a Row

Received perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019-For the sixth straight year, McKesson Corporation is honored as one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality' by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. McKesson achieved 100% on the HRC's 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a nationally recognized benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

'We're thrilled to be honored by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a best place to work. It takes a lot of hard work and intentionality to create an inclusive culture and a healthy, positive environment that supports - and celebrates - all our people,' said Traci Dunn, vice-president of Inclusion, Diversity and Culture at McKesson. 'This is a huge recognition of our inclusion & diversity journey.'

Launched in 2002, the CEI serves as a roadmap for major U.S. business' adoption of inclusive policies, practices and benefits for LGBTQ employees. It has since become a nationally recognized benchmarking report for businesses to gauge their level of LGBTQ workplace inclusion. To earn a perfect score, companies must display best-in-class demonstrations of corporate commitments to LGBTQ workers.

McKesson is continually improving its support of LGBTQ employees and their families. In recent years, the company has expanded LGBTQ benefits and now offers transgender-inclusive benefits to employees globally as well as coverage for PrEP, an HIV prevention medication through health insurance. In addition, McKesson further expanded its training for new hires adding non-discrimination policies for gender identity and sexual orientations.

While these policies and benefits lay the foundation for an inclusive workplace, employee resource groups like OPEN, McKesson's LGBTQ+ and Ally group, play a critical role in the daily lives of employees, advocating for their needs as well as aligning the goals and initiatives of McKesson.

'This recognition demonstrates that our consistent commitment to diversity and inclusion in our workplace is more than a policy goal-it's a part how we do business and who we are,' said Bryan Thompson, national chair of McKesson's OPEN employee resource group. 'We would not have achieved a perfect score without the tireless support of the OPEN ERG, our HR Business partners, and all of our employees.'

McKesson has also been named a 'Military Friendly Employer' for four years in a row by GI Jobs and recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' for people with disabilities by the Disability Equality Index.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 6th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the 'Most Admired Company ' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com

