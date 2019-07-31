Log in
McKesson : Reports Higher 1Q Revenue, Raises Full-Year Adjusted Profit Outlook

07/31/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

McKesson Corp.'s (MCK) revenue rose and it recorded a profit in the latest quarter as the pharmaceutical supplier experienced market growth across its businesses.

The Irving, Texas-based company reported Wednesday a profit for the first quarter of $423 million, or $2.24 a share, compared with a loss of $138 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.31 a share, above the $3.03 a share analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Revenue rose 6% to $55.7 billion, above the consensus forecast of $54.02 billion.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $14.00 to $14.60, compared with prior forecast of $13.85 to $14.45 a share.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

