MCKESSON CORPORATION (MCK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 03:36:14 pm
106.895 USD   -1.33%
10/25MCKESSON : Beats Estimates for 2Q Adjusted EPS
DJ
05/21MCKESSON CORPORATION : annual earnings release
04/25MCKESSON : Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations
DJ
WEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
12/24/2018 | 02:56pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of McKesson Corporation (“McKesson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MCK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. McKesson colluded with other companies in the market to fix the price of generic drugs. This collusion violated federal antitrust laws. McKesson’s revenues throughout the class period were in part the result of illegal activities and were therefore unsustainable. The Company also failed to maintain effective controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about McKesson, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 214 B
EBIT 2019 3 596 M
Net income 2019 1 531 M
Debt 2019 5 381 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
P/E ratio 2020 10,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 21 167 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 141 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Hammergren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Scott Tyler President & Chief Operating Officer
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen D. McElligott Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION-30.53%21 167
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-7.38%63 614
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-21.61%15 255
CARDINAL HEALTH-27.47%13 241
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.19.66%5 201
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP5.35%5 191
