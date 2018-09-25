McLaren Commences Drill Program at TimGinn Property Adjacent to Hollinger Mine, Timmins, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2018) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) (OTC: MLRNF) ("McLaren" / the "Company") announces that it intends to undertake approximately 2,200 metres of exploration diamond drilling in three or more holes to test historic high grade gold mineralization on the north section of the TimGinn Property which is situated adjacent to the Hollinger and McIntyre Gold Mines operated by Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp"). Drilling is planned to commence during the last week of September.

The program will test the vicinity of an historic diamond drill hole that intersected 6.3 gpt Au over 16.7 m incl. 30.2 gpt Au / 2.7 m (Source: Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, assessment file T-200, Consolidated Gilles Lake Mine Ltd.). The objective will be to both confirm and expand the gold mineralization on the northern section of the property as seen on the attached figure. The historic gold mineralization occurs within a favourable geological environment that includes quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) and ankerite altered mafic volcanics. This represents a favourable geology and alteration typical of Timmins area gold mines.

The Goldcorp Hollinger Open Pit Mine is located 100 metres from the TimGinn Property boundary. The TimGinn Property hosts the former producing Gilles Lake Gold Mine. Earlier exploration at this section of the property by McLaren has produced results such as:

MTG-11-02 - 24.2 gpt Au / 1.1 metres

MTG-11-04 - 7.0 gpt Au / 7.4 metres

MTG-11-05 - 4.1 gpt Au / 5.5 metres

About the TimGinn property

The TimGinn Property consists of nine patented mining claims covering 238 hectares in Tisdale Township, Central Timmins that lie between the Hollinger Mine (19.3 million oz) and the McIntyre Mine (10.7 million oz). Gold production took place on the TimGinn Property during the 1920's from a 940-foot-deep shaft at the Gilles Lake Gold Mine.

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo, the Qualified Person for McLaren for exploration on the TimGinn Gold Property, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

About McLaren

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its three gold properties which are located in the Timmins Gold District of Northeastern Ontario. These properties include, the TimGinn Property (described above), the Augdome Property and the Blue Quartz Property. The Augdome Property, which consists of 414-hectares is located in Tisdale and Whitney Townships adjacent to the Dome Mine operated by Goldcorp. The Blue Quartz Property, which hosts the former Blue Quartz Mine, consists of 25 patented mining claims and 8 crown claims covering a total of 640 hectares in Beatty Township and is located 10 km north of McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine in East Timmins.

During the rest of 2018 and during 2019, McLaren intends to continue its exploration efforts on these three attractive gold properties and will continue to review other properties of merit in the Timmins Camp for acquisition or joint venture.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, President, Phone: 416-203-6784, www.mclarenresources.com.

