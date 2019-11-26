Log in
MCPHERSON'S LIMITED    MCP   AU000000MCP2

MCPHERSON'S LIMITED

(MCP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/26
2.4 AUD   +1.69%
McPherson : 2019 AGM Webinar

11/26/2019 | 12:58am EST

Mcpherson's Limited

AGM 2019

18th November, 2019

Watch a webinar of the presentation

The Webinar will be available to view online until 18 November 2020.

C R E A T I N G B E T T E R I N

Health Wellness & Beauty

Disclaimer

McPherson's Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:57:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 217 M
EBIT 2020 21,9 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M
Debt 2020 6,53 M
Yield 2020 4,14%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart MCPHERSON'S LIMITED
Technical analysis trends MCPHERSON'S LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Last Close Price 2,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence McAllister Managing Director & Director
Graham Allan Cubbin Chairman
Paul Witheridge Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jane McKellar Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Peck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCPHERSON'S LIMITED85.60%171
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY30.86%299 981
UNILEVER N.V.11.08%152 910
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.49%69 509
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD12.58%61 060
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY12.08%57 173
