McPherson : 2019 AGM Webinar
11/26/2019 | 12:58am EST
Mcpherson's Limited
AGM 2019
18
th November, 2019
Watch a webinar of the presentation
The Webinar will be available to view online until 18 November 2020.
Disclaimer
Sales 2020
217 M
EBIT 2020
21,9 M
Net income 2020
15,0 M
Debt 2020
6,53 M
Yield 2020
4,14%
P/E ratio 2020
16,9x
P/E ratio 2021
14,6x
EV / Sales2020
1,19x
EV / Sales2021
1,12x
Capitalization
252 M
Chart MCPHERSON'S LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MCPHERSON'S LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
2,59 AUD
Last Close Price
2,36 AUD
Spread / Highest target
32,6%
Spread / Average Target
9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,96%
