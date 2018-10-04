Log in
MCPHERSON'S LTD (MCP)
  News  
McPherson : CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister

10/04/2018 | 08:23am CEST

CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister: 2018

Laurie McAllister, Managing Director was interviewed by Tom Piotrowski at Comm Sec. Laurie shares what are the McPhersons core six brands and the pipeline of growth in the Health,

Wellness and Beauty market in Australia and around the globe. He further explains the sustainable products that are experiencing strong growth and how MCP has reduced the debt yet

still achieved a great result for their dividend payment.

Watch the Interview

Disclaimer

McPherson's Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:22:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 223 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 15,3 M
Debt 2019 7,10 M
Yield 2019 6,78%
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 158 M
