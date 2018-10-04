McPherson : CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister

CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister: 2018

Laurie McAllister, Managing Director was interviewed by Tom Piotrowski at Comm Sec. Laurie shares what are the McPhersons core six brands and the pipeline of growth in the Health,

Wellness and Beauty market in Australia and around the globe. He further explains the sustainable products that are experiencing strong growth and how MCP has reduced the debt yet

still achieved a great result for their dividend payment.

Watch the Interview