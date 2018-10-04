McPherson : CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister

CommSec Interview With Laurie McAllister: 2018
Laurie McAllister, Managing Director was interviewed by Tom Piotrowski at Comm Sec. Laurie shares what are the McPhersons core six brands and the pipeline of growth in the Health,
Wellness and Beauty market in Australia and around the globe. He further explains the sustainable products that are experiencing strong growth and how MCP has reduced the debt yet
still achieved a great result for their dividend payment.
Watch the Interview
Disclaimer
McPherson's Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:22:08 UTC