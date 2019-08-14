McPherson : FY19 Results Release Presentation
08/14/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
MCPHERSON'S LIMITED
2019 FULL YEAR RESULT PRESENTATION
15 August 2019
Presented by:
Laurie McAllister, Managing Director
Paul Witheridge, Chief Financial Officer
Donna Chan, Marketing Director
Lori Pirozzi, National Sales Director
Brett Owers, Commercial Finance Business Director
David Fielding, Strategy, Planning & Innovation Director
Refocus our business purely on Health, Wellness and Beauty
Revitalise our own McPherson's brands
Ensure a healthy balance sheet
Move from transactional to strategic partnerships with our top six customers
Integrate and grow acquired skincare brands; Dr. LeWinn's and A'kin
Create a China facing business
Ensure we have our team fit for the future with appropriate expertise, capabilities and values
Stop the bleeding in NZ and Singapore and expand into Asia
Gain efficiencies and savings across Supply Chain infrastructure
3 10 Create a New Business team focused on M&A and New Ventures
Laurence McAllister
Paul Witheridge
Donna Chan
David Fielding
Strategy, Planning &
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
Marketing Director
Innovation Director
Lori Pirozzi
Brett Owers
Mary Pearce
Mark Brady
Sarah Tully
Commercial Finance
International Sales Director
R&D Director
Supply chain Director
HR Director
Business Director
Graham Cubbin
Jane McKellar
Grant Peck
Chairman
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Pearce
Alison Mew
Laurence McAllister
Non-Executive Director
Managing Director
Non-Executive Director
6
Latest news on MCPHERSON'S LTD
Sales 2020
213 M
EBIT 2020
21,3 M
Net income 2020
14,5 M
Debt 2020
8,79 M
Yield 2020
5,38%
P/E ratio 2020
13,6x
P/E ratio 2021
12,2x
EV / Sales2020
0,97x
EV / Sales2021
0,91x
Capitalization
199 M
