1.865 AUD   -0.27%
MCPHERSON : FY19 Results Release Presentation
MCPHERSON : Media Release
MCPHERSON : Dividend / Distribution
McPherson : FY19 Results Release Presentation

08/14/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

MCPHERSON'S LIMITED

2019 FULL YEAR RESULT PRESENTATION

15 August 2019

Presented by:

  • Laurie McAllister, Managing Director
  • Paul Witheridge, Chief Financial Officer
  • Donna Chan, Marketing Director
  • Lori Pirozzi, National Sales Director
  • Brett Owers, Commercial Finance Business Director
  • David Fielding, Strategy, Planning & Innovation Director

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Refocus our business purely on Health, Wellness and Beauty

Revitalise our own McPherson's brands

Ensure a healthy balance sheet

Move from transactional to strategic partnerships with our top six customers

Integrate and grow acquired skincare brands; Dr. LeWinn's and A'kin

Create a China facing business

Ensure we have our team fit for the future with appropriate expertise, capabilities and values

Stop the bleeding in NZ and Singapore and expand into Asia

Gain efficiencies and savings across Supply Chain infrastructure

3 10 Create a New Business team focused on M&A and New Ventures

Laurence McAllister

Paul Witheridge

Donna Chan

David Fielding

Strategy, Planning &

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

Marketing Director

Innovation Director

Lori Pirozzi

Brett Owers

Mary Pearce

Mark Brady

Sarah Tully

Commercial Finance

International Sales Director

R&D Director

Supply chain Director

HR Director

Business Director

5

Graham Cubbin

Jane McKellar

Grant Peck

Chairman

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Geoffrey Pearce

Alison Mew

Laurence McAllister

Non-Executive Director

Managing Director

Non-Executive Director

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McPherson's Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 00:51:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 213 M
EBIT 2020 21,3 M
Net income 2020 14,5 M
Debt 2020 8,79 M
Yield 2020 5,38%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart MCPHERSON'S LTD
Duration : Period :
McPherson's Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCPHERSON'S LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,75  AUD
Last Close Price 1,87  AUD
Spread / Highest target -4,25%
Spread / Average Target -6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence McAllister Managing Director & Director
Graham Allan Cubbin Chairman
Paul Witheridge Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jane McKellar Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Peck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCPHERSON'S LTD49.60%135
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%49 505
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 043
GROUPE SEB19.59%7 508
NEWELL BRANDS-14.79%6 779
ELECTROLUX AB19.83%6 748
