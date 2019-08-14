McPherson : FY19 Results Release Presentation

Refocus our business purely on Health, Wellness and Beauty

Revitalise our own McPherson's brands

Ensure a healthy balance sheet

Move from transactional to strategic partnerships with our top six customers

Integrate and grow acquired skincare brands; Dr. LeWinn's and A'kin

Create a China facing business

Ensure we have our team fit for the future with appropriate expertise, capabilities and values

Stop the bleeding in NZ and Singapore and expand into Asia

Gain efficiencies and savings across Supply Chain infrastructure