McPherson : Health & Beauty Catalogue 2019

Did You Know?

McPhersonʼs is a leading supplier of Health, Wellness and Beauty in Australasia with over 20 leading brands and 1,500+ products.

Established in 1860 and listed on the ASX, McPhersonʼs Limited is a $210m

business with operations in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

McPhersonʼs Australian warehouses have a 40,000+ pallet capacity, processing 200+ containers per month and distributing 5,000+ cartons per day to 1,600 postcodes in Australia.

With on-site labs and a dedicated research and development team, McPhersonʼs

are leaders in innovation using state of the art formulations and ingredients

to develop superior health, beauty and wellness products.

Our portfolio is led by stellar #1 brands, featuring an iconic range of award winning products.

McPherson's - #1 Australian Beauty Supplier to Australian Pharmacies*

Dr. LeWinnʼs - Australiaʼs #1 Cosmeceutical Brand*

Lady Jayne - Australiaʼs #1 Hair Accessories Brand^

Manicare - Australiaʼs #1 Beauty Tools Brand^

Swisspers - Australiaʼs #1 Cotton Brand^^

Trilogy - Australiaʼs #1 Rosehip Oil Brand* & Australia's #2 Natural Facial Skincare Brand*

Eylure - Australiaʼs #1 Lash Brand^

Glam by Manicare - Australian Pharmacies #2 Lash Brand^

A'kin Skincare - One of Australian Pharmacies Top 10 Natural Facial Skincare Brands Driving Category Growth*

A'kin Haircare - Australian Pharmacies #2 Brand Within Natural Haircare*