McPhy Energy: Equity financing line

Press release

Equity financing line

La Motte-Fanjas, August 16, 2019 – 8:30 am (CEST) – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329)

In accordance with the equity financing line agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux on 13 September 2017, McPhy announces today that it has drawn down:

30,000 shares

at a price of €4.29

As a result, the share capital amounts to €1,760,196.84 represented by 14,668,307 shares.

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production, storage and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the deployment of clean hydrogen throughout the world.



Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility and industrial hydrogen markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients. These solutions are tailored to our client applications: renewable energy surplus storage and valorization, fuel cell car refueling, raw material for industrial sites.



As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany).



The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions.



McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).



Media relations



NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu







Investors Relations



NewCap

Théodora Xu | Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu Follow us on







@McPhyEnergy

Attachment