Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  McPhy Energy    MCPHY   FR0011742329

MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 08/15 11:10:17 am
3.895 EUR   -2.63%
02:30aMCPHY ENERGY : Equity financing line
GL
07/30MCPHY ENERGY : Activity for the first half of 2019
PU
07/30MCPHY ENERGY : Activity for the first half of 2019,excellent sales momentum
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McPhy Energy: Equity financing line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Press release

Equity financing line

La Motte-Fanjas, August 16, 2019 – 8:30 am (CEST) – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329)

In accordance with the equity financing line agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux on 13 September 2017, McPhy announces today that it has drawn down:

  • 30,000 shares
  • at a price of €4.29

As a result, the share capital amounts to €1,760,196.84 represented by 14,668,307 shares.

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production, storage and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the deployment of clean hydrogen throughout the world.

Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility and industrial hydrogen markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients. These solutions are tailored to our client applications: renewable energy surplus storage and valorization, fuel cell car refueling, raw material for industrial sites.

As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany).

The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions.

McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).

 
Media relations

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 

Investors Relations

NewCap
Théodora Xu | Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42
mcphy@newcap.eu 		Follow us on

 

@McPhyEnergy   

 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCPHY ENERGY
02:30aMCPHY ENERGY : Equity financing line
GL
07/30MCPHY ENERGY : Activity for the first half of 2019
PU
07/30MCPHY ENERGY : Activity for the first half of 2019,excellent sales momentum
GL
07/22MCPHY ENERGY : Equity financing line
GL
06/26MCPHY ENERGY : First HRS in France for hydrogen buses
PU
06/26MCPHY ENERGY : Inauguration of France's first refueling station for hydrogen bus..
GL
05/27MCPHY ENERGY : Annual General Meeting of McPhy: all resolutions recommended by t..
AQ
04/01HYDROGEN MOBILITY : launch of the Augmented McFilling HRS
PU
04/01MCPHY ENERGY : launches "Augmented McFilling", its new smart hydrogen station ar..
GL
03/12MCPHY ENERGY : a positive start to 2019 despite an operating income fall in 2018..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10,7 M
EBIT 2019 -8,98 M
Net income 2019 -7,40 M
Finance 2019 2,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,28x
EV / Sales2019 5,12x
EV / Sales2020 4,84x
Capitalization 56,9 M
Chart MCPHY ENERGY
Duration : Period :
McPhy Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCPHY ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,05  €
Last Close Price 3,90  €
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Mauberger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Cachot Chief Operating Officer
Grégory Wagemans Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Léopold Demiddeleer Independent Director
Bernard Maitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCPHY ENERGY0.00%63
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES30.39%36 142
FANUC CORP12.38%33 113
ATLAS COPCO26.41%32 412
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%32 412
INGERSOLL-RAND27.47%28 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group