MCPHY ENERGY

(MCPHY)
McPhy Energy : First HRS in France for hydrogen buses

06/26/2019

The SMT-AG has attributed to ENGIE, via its subsidiary GNVERT, the design, supply, installation and maintenance of the Houdain-Divion hydrogen gas distribution station. It will enable the refueling of six hydrogen buses that will be deployed on the new BHNS (High Level Service Bus) bus line connecting Bruay-La-Buissière and Auchel.

This innovative project is equipped with McLyzer and McFilling technologies. Clean hydrogen will be produced on site by electrolysis, from renewable electricity of certified French origin, before being distributed by the station. Fifteen minutes of refueling will give the buses over 300 km of autonomy.

In its current configuration, the McPhy station can produce and deliver more than 200 kg of clean hydrogen a day. Its capacity can be increased by 30% without changing the facility's total surface area, if required by the SMT-AG's future needs.

Disclaimer

McPhy Energy SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:11:04 UTC
