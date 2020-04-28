MCTC : Cannabis Global Provides Corporate Update Ahead of Key Developments

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to update current and prospective shareholders as the Company begins to transition toward monetization of its market-leading intellectual property involving isolation, infusion, and bio-enhancement of potent cannabinoids.

"This continues to be a transformative period for Cannabis Global as we start to realize a commercial return on our foundation of strong R&D investments," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We strongly believe we have positioned the Company as a market leader in the cannabis, hemp, and CBD products landscape. We have defensible unique IP that is increasingly in demand, as evidenced by our recent licensing deal flow. We anticipate a continued pickup in tangible agreements with downstream partners and distributors."

Recent key developments include:

Licensing agreement with leading California cannabis delivery service

cannabis delivery service First-to-market research underway on THC-V, which is often called the skinny Cannabinoid

Acquisition and integration of patent pending technologies pertaining to polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles, hemp extract bioenhancement, and beverage delivery systems for hemp extracts

Commercial Launch of EZ Hemp Infusions: patent pending 100% water-soluble technology enabling ultra-low doses of hemp extracts and cannabinoids to be utilized without any use of chemicals, surfactants, emulsifiers or other chemical agents, enabling manufacturers to maintain 100% clean labels

Commercial Launch of Hemp You Can Feel ™ line of sweeteners and coffee creamers: two low-calorie sweeteners, two organic natural sweeteners, and three powdered non-dairy creamers based on all-natural hemp infusions

line of sweeteners and coffee creamers: two low-calorie sweeteners, two organic natural sweeteners, and three powdered non-dairy creamers based on all-natural hemp infusions Initial orders for sales and distribution of Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee and drink product

The Company has a strong portfolio of pending patents now in process at the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). This IP relates directly to commercial opportunities in the cannabinoid edibles marketplace, with THC and CBD edibles, coffee infusion tablets and sweeteners that have been shown to be both less costly for producers and superior in bioavailability for consumers.

Management notes that this R&D advantage is beginning to generate significant revenue growth opportunities this quarter. The Company recently announced the signing of a licensing agreement with Sacramento-based BudCars Cannabis Delivery Services, in conjunction with Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD), whereby BudCars will make use of the Company's unique cannabinoid infusion technologies for the production of super-premium, highly bioavailable cannabis edibles for the regulated California marketplace. BudCars recently announced that it is on pace to record more than $30 million in annualized sales of cannabis products in 2020. BudCars is also in the process of expanding into the Los Angeles regional market.

In total, the Company has recently filed six patents on cannabinoid extraction technologies and delivery systems. Management is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other technologies it has developed or is currently developing, including its programs pertaining to cannabinoid glycosides, polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers, and its hemp extract-based alcohol replacement technologies.

Tabatabaei continued, "We expect significant new developments over the very near term that will continue to widen the footprint of our proprietary IP in the rapidly growing cannabis, hemp, and CBD products marketplace."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

(310) 986-4929

SOURCE Cannabis Global, Inc.