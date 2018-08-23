MD Medical Investments : Group Opens New Clinic in Volgograd

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 38 modern healthcare facilities, including 5 hospitals and 33 outpatient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, and Volgograd.

The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.

