MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC

(MDMG)
MD Medical Investments : MDMG OPENS A PEDIATRIC CLINIC IN THE MOSCOW REGION

03/02/2020
MDMG OPENS A PEDIATRIC CLINIC IN THE MOSCOW REGION
Released 07:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5856E
MD Medical Group Investments PLC
02 March 2020

MD MEDICAL GROUP OPENS A PEDIATRIC CLINIC IN THE MOSCOW REGION

2 March 2020, Moscow- MD Medical Group Investments Plc ('MD Medical Group', 'MDMG' or the 'Company' - LSE: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that it has opened a new clinic in the Moscow region.

The Novaya Riga clinic will provide pediatric care to patients beginning from birth and to 18 years of age. The new clinic has a capacity to treat more than 20 000 patients per year, it has a total area of 117 sq. m. and investment in the project amounted to around 2 million roubles.

The new clinic has been created in line with MD Medical Group's customary high standards of medical care. It is the 36th out-patient clinic of the Group and its second clinic in the Moscow region.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

'Our new clinic is located in a popular residential area outside of Moscow with a well developed infrastructure. It is reasonable to open next to the existing various recreational and commercial facilities a high level pediatric clinic employing pediatricians with an established credibility from the Lapino hospital. Thereby, we facilitate access to the highly professional medical care provided by our doctors. We also expect that the new clinic, actually a branch of the Lapino hospital in the Novaya Riga area, will contribute to enhance further the reputation of the hospital'

For further information please contact:

Investors

Media

Dmitry Yakushkin

MD Medical Group Investments Plc

Tel: +7 495 331 4120
d.yakushkin@mcclinics.ru

EM

Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 9064

Sergii Pershyn: +1 929 855 8188

MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 42 modern healthcare facilities, including 6 hospitals and 36 out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Perm, Samara and the Samara Region, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Kostroma, Novokuznetsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Vladimir, Tyumen, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Tula, Kazan, Vladivostok, Krasnodar and Rostov on Don.

The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker 'MDMG') in the form of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) since 12 October 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken that such trends or activities will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements.

No statement in this press release is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date of the particular statement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCDDGDDCXDDGGI
MDMG OPENS A PEDIATRIC CLINIC IN THE MOSCOW REGION

MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 02 March 2020
