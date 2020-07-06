MDC Partners : Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Log in
07/06/2020

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners (the "Company") announced today that it has granted an equity inducement award to Julia Hammond, in connection with her joining the Company. Effective July 6, 2020, the Company granted to Ms. Hammond 150,000 restricted shares of the Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company. The restricted shares will vest on June 15, 2023, subject to Ms. Hammond's continued employment with the Company through the vesting date. The restricted shares are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted this award as a material inducement to Ms. Hammond's employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

 

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301088684.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
