MDC Partners : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/13/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. announced today that the Company will participate in two September investor conferences.

Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference at The Conrad New York in New York, NY, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 1:15 PM (EDT).

Mr. Lanuto will also present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:20 AM (MST).

A live, audio webcast of both events will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, www.mdc-partners.com. The webcast archive for these discussions will be available for 180 days following each event.

About MDC Partners Inc.
MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

CONTACT:  
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-446-1875
IR@mdc-partners.com

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300918043.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
