MDJM Ltd Renews Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Tianjin Binhai New City Investment Co., Ltd.

TIANJIN, China, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDJM Ltd (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or “MDJH”), an emerging, integrated real estate services company in China, announced today that the Company renewed a Primary Real Estate Agency Service Contract (the "Contract") with Tianjin Binhai New City Investment Co., Ltd. (“TBNC”), a real estate developer for the Teda Yuhai project in Tianjin.



The Teda Yuhai project is located at the core of the high-end residential block in the Beitang area of Tianjin. Supporting the project are amenities including a five-star hotel, a business center area, headquarters, a high-end villa area, meeting and leisure areas, and special catering. The total project is expected to cover a total of 231,000 square meters after the conclusion of its three phases of construction.

The term of the Contract is now from July 15, 2019 to December 31, 2021.

The Company initially entered into the Contract with TBNC on July 15, 2010.

Pursuant to the Contract, TBNC authorized the Company to be the exclusive primary real estate service agency for the Teda Yuhai project. The Company agreed to provide TBNC with comprehensive real estate agency services, including market background research and analysis, market planning, project positioning, product optimization, sales agency and other associated services.

Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJH, remarked, “We have worked continuously with TBNC since July of 2010 and we are pleased to announce that we will continue our long-term partnership. We believe extending this mutually beneficial arrangement will continue to build brand awareness as we ensure that TBNC receives our high qualities services. We expect this contract to generate RMB 15 million in revenue over the term of the agreement, bolstering our presence in our core market in Tianjin.”

