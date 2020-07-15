Log in
MDU Resources Group, Inc.    MDU

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
03:10pMDU RESOURCES : Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call
PR
06/23MDU RESOURCES : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
PU
06/10MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
MDU Resources : Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

07/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

BISMARCK, N.D., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call Aug. 5 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through Aug. 19 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 8684589.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-announces-webcast-of-analyst-conference-call-301094276.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
