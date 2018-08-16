MDU Resources : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 19.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2018, to stockholders of record Sept. 13, 2018.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

