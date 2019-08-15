Log in
MDU Resources : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

0
08/15/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 20.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record Sept. 12, 2019.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-300902577.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
