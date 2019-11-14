BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to 20.75 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 83 cents per share. The previous quarterly dividend was 20.25 cents per share.

This is the 29th consecutive year that MDU Resources has increased its common stock dividend and the 82nd year the company has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders. Of the U.S.-listed, dividend-paying companies, fewer than 90 have increased their stock dividend as many consecutive years as MDU Resources.

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing commitment to paying dividends as part of the total value our shareholders experience from their investment in MDU Resources," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board.

MDU Resources is listed on the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which measures the performance of companies within the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

The quarterly dividends are payable Jan. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record Dec. 12, 2019.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-increases-dividend-for-29th-consecutive-year-300958648.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.