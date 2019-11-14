Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MDU Resources Group, Inc.    MDU

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MDU Resources : Increases Dividend for 29th Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to 20.75 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 83 cents per share. The previous quarterly dividend was 20.25 cents per share.

MDU Resources logo

This is the 29th consecutive year that MDU Resources has increased its common stock dividend and the 82nd year the company has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders. Of the U.S.-listed, dividend-paying companies, fewer than 90 have increased their stock dividend as many consecutive years as MDU Resources.

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing commitment to paying dividends as part of the total value our shareholders experience from their investment in MDU Resources," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board.

MDU Resources is listed on the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which measures the performance of companies within the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

The quarterly dividends are payable Jan. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record Dec. 12, 2019.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-increases-dividend-for-29th-consecutive-year-300958648.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
01:01pMDU RESOURCES : Increases Dividend for 29th Consecutive Year
PR
11/06MDU RESOURCES : Subsidiary Receives Permit for Texas Quarry Operations
PR
10/30MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
10/29MDU RESOURCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29MDU RESOURCES : Reports Increased Third Quarter Earnings, Narrows 2019 Guidance
PR
10/09MDU RESOURCES : Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call
PR
09/17MDU RESOURCES : acquires Pride Electric assets
PR
09/11MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15MDU RESOURCES : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
07/30MDU RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group