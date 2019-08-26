MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Favorable Draft Medicare Coverage for the SelectMDx Test

Log in
MDxHealth Announces Favorable Draft Medicare Coverage for the SelectMDx Test

08/26/2019 | 01:00am EDT

IRVINE, CA – August 26, 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) that assesses molecular diagnostic technologies under its MolDx program, has issued a draft local coverage determination (LCD) for the SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer test. The draft LCD recommends coverage of the test for qualified Medicare patients throughout the United States.

“We are pleased that Medicare has taken this important step toward providing coverage for SelectMDx — a test that can help improve the disposition of men at risk for aggressive prostate cancer,” stated Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth. “It is a vital step toward ensuring all Medicare patients will have access to the highest quality and accurate prostate cancer risk assessment.” The company will provide further comment in its Mid-Year 2019 Results scheduled for August 29, 2019.

The proposed LCD policy can be accessed on the CMS website.

About SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer

Of the nearly 2 million prostate biopsies performed each year, less than a third identify cancer. Most of these men could have avoided a painful and invasive prostate biopsy procedure, with its associated complications and costs. SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic test that offers a non-invasive liquid biopsy method to assess a patient’s risk for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of harboring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test delivers a negative predictive value (NPV) of 95% for clinically significant disease, helping to reduce the need for invasive prostate biopsies, thereby reducing healthcare costs. The test has been included in the 2018 European Association of Urology (EAU) clinical guidelines.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

Consilium Strategic Communications (IR & PR)
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Marieke Vermeersch, Nicholas Brown
UK: +44 20 3709 5701

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

  
 

 		 

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.  This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
