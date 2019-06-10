Log in
MDxHealth (R): Multi-center Study Validates SelectMDx's High Negative Predictive Value and Sensitivity

06/10/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Multi-center 1,955 patient study published in the Journal of Urology
                                                                                                                                                    
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - Jun 10, 2019 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that a second clinical validation study demonstrating the performance of its liquid biopsy test SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer has been published in the The Journal of Urology.

In a clinical study of 1,955 men undergoing initial prostate biopsy, SelectMDx yielded a 95% negative predictive value and 93% sensitivity for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer. These data support the use of SelectMDx to help physicians determine which patients are at risk of aggressive prostate cancer and help guide initial prostate biopsy decisions.

"The publication of these compelling data clearly demonstrate the clinical validity and value proposition of our SelectMDx test. We look forward to continued progress on the adoption and coverage of our SelectMDx test in both the U.S. and Europe," stated Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth.

The full paper is accessible via The Journal of Urology

Haese A. et al.; Multicenter Optimization and Validation of a 2-Gene mRNA Urine Test for Detection of Clinically Significant Prostate Cancer Prior to Initial Prostate Biopsy. Journal of Urology 2019

For more information:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, David Daley
UK: +44 20 3709 5701

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of therapeutic response. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.  This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, PredictMDx and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MDxHealth (R) via Globenewswire
