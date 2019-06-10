MDxHealth (R): Multi-center Study Validates SelectMDx's High Negative Predictive Value and Sensitivity

Multi-center 1,955 patient study published in the Journal of Urology



IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - Jun 10, 2019 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that a second clinical validation study demonstrating the performance of its liquid biopsy test SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer has been published in the The Journal of Urology.

In a clinical study of 1,955 men undergoing initial prostate biopsy, SelectMDx yielded a 95% negative predictive value and 93% sensitivity for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer. These data support the use of SelectMDx to help physicians determine which patients are at risk of aggressive prostate cancer and help guide initial prostate biopsy decisions.

"The publication of these compelling data clearly demonstrate the clinical validity and value proposition of our SelectMDx test. We look forward to continued progress on the adoption and coverage of our SelectMDx test in both the U.S. and Europe," stated Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth.

The full paper is accessible via The Journal of Urology

Haese A. et al.; Multicenter Optimization and Validation of a 2-Gene mRNA Urine Test for Detection of Clinically Significant Prostate Cancer Prior to Initial Prostate Biopsy. Journal of Urology 2019

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of therapeutic response. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com.

