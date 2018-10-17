Log in
MDXHEALTH (MDXH)
MDXHEALTH SHARE :
GL
08/31MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
AQ
08/30MDXHEALTH (R) : MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
GL
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):

10/17/2018 | 07:35am CEST

Press release Regulated information 
16 October 2018, 7.00 p.m. CET

HERSTAL, BELGIUM and IRVINE, CA - October 16, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), announced that it received on October 12, 2018 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act").

BNP Paribas Asset Management NV (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at October [·], 2018, its participation in MDxHealth decreased below the threshold of 3% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS as at October [·], 2018 owns 1,791,038 shares of MDxHealth, representing 2.99% of the 59,939,289 currently outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Previously, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA had notified that it owned 1,974,076 shares of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS are subsidiaries controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA as parent undertaking, that BNP Paribas Asset Management SA is controlled by BNP Paribas SA as parent undertaking, and that BNP Paribas SA benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with those of its investment company subsidiaries in accordance with Article 21, §2 of the Belgian Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 regarding the disclosure of important participations. The notification states further that the subsidiaries are investment companies that exercise the voting rights in a discretionary manner.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth®
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealthfacebook.com/mdxhealth 
and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: 
Jean-Marc Roelandt CFO                              Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown
MDxHealth                                                      Consilium Strategic Communications
US: +1 949 812 6979                                      UK: +44 20 3709 5700
BE: +32 4 257 70 21              
info@mdxhealth.com                                     mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication
Leon Melens
NL: +31 6 538 16 427
lmelens@lifespring.nl

Important information
The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MDxHealth (R) via Globenewswire
