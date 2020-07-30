Log in
MDxHealth Announces Results of Special and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings

07/30/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Press release  Regulated information  30 July 2020, 17:00  CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 30 July 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today held a special general shareholders' meeting ("SGM") and an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGM").

The items on the agenda of the SGM and EGM included the proposed appointment of Regine Slagmulder BV, represented by Dr. Regine Slagmulder as permanent representative, and Dr. Eric Bednarski as new directors and change in the directors' remuneration, as well as the renewal of the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorised capital and the adoption of an amended and restated version of the articles of associations in accordance with the provisions of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and reflecting some technical changes.

Exceptionally, and in accordance with the Belgian Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 on miscellaneous provisions relating to co-ownership and corporate and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the SGM and EGM were held behind closed doors without the physical presence of the holders of securities of the Company and their representatives.

The minutes of the SGM and EGM as well as the documents that were submitted to the meetings can be accessed via the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth®
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:   
MDxHealth  
info@mdxhealth.com  
   

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
