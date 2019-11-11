Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  MDxHealth SA    MDXH   BE0003844611

MDXHEALTH SA

(MDXH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 11/11 12:47:06 pm
1.0340 EUR   -7.68%
09:14aMDxHealth Provides Q3-2019 Business Update
GL
10/10MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration
GL
10/04MDXHEALTH SA : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MDxHealth Provides Q3-2019 Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:14am EST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – November 11, 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today provided a business update for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. 

             
Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, said: “During this transitional period for MDxHealth we have set a foundation that will enable us to drive growth into our best in class menu which provides a pathway for both clinicians and patients screened for prostate cancer. We are confident that our refocused commercial organization, strengthened leadership team, financial operating discipline and clear strategic focus will serve as drivers of revenue growth.

This confidence is based in the actions we have taken to strengthen and focus our commercial organization and our ability to leverage the following key areas, which will be the catalyst for our growth projections. First, we are driving utilization into our current ConfirmMDx customer base, with a clear targeted approach to segmenting our focus through analytics related to payer mix and experience with adoption of a clinical pathway. We expect to see a return of this focus evidenced by growth in our unit volume for ConfirmMDx going forward.

Secondly, we have clear visibility to Medicare coverage for our SelectMDx test, evidenced by the Draft LCD achieved during the third quarter. It should be noted that final issuance of coverage will drive immediate revenue growth for that segment of our customer base. We look forward to providing visibility and guidance to both these growth drivers at the time of our full year results.”

Operational highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

ConfirmMDx

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, billable test volume was down 13% to 13,037 versus 14,975 for the same period last year, due to non-recurring utility study volume last year as well as instability and restructuring of the commercial organization

      ·For the three months ended September 30, 2019, billable test volume was up 5% to 4,305 versus 4,111 for the same period last year

SelectMDx

  • Positive draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) released August 22, 2019. The draft LCD recommends coverage of the test for qualified Medicare patients throughout the United States
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, global billable test volume was up 84% to 16,801 versus 9,153 for the same period last year
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2019, global billable test volume was up 50% to 4,273 versus 2,840 for the same period last year
  • U.S. SelectMDx volumes have moderated, as expected, as a result of our focus on building the foundations for ConfirmMDx growth. We expect SelectMDx billed volumes and revenues to accelerate upon receipt of final LCD coverage decision, expected in H1-2020


Summary of billable test volume by product

TerritoryProducts Nine Months Ended September 30,
20192018% Change
U.S.ConfirmMDx 13,03714,975(13)%
SelectMDx13,4187,25085%
E.U.SelectMDx3,3831,90378%


TerritoryProducts Three Months Ended September 30,
20192018% Change
U.S.ConfirmMDx 4,3054,1115%
SelectMDx3,2002,31538%
E.U.SelectMDx1,073525104%

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, product revenue was down 31% to $15.3 million from $22.1 million for the same period last year. Revenues declined more than the decline in unit volume primarily as a result of accounts receivable adjustments, payor mix, and timing of collections. However, underlying reimbursement levels obtained were stable
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, operating loss was $20.6 million, an improvement of $1.9 million over the same period last year due to continued focus on operating expense discipline
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $16.4 million as of September 30, 2019, following an equity capital increase of €9 million, or approx. $10 million
  • On November 1, 2019, under the loan facility entered into with Kreos Capital, the Company drew down €9 million, or approx. $10 million, bringing September 30, 2019 pro forma cash and cash equivalents to $26.4 million

Financial review for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

USD in thousands (except per share data)Nine Months Ended September 30,
20192018$ Change% Change
Product revenue15,27022,117(6,847)(31)%
Royalties and patent income3421,865(1,523)(82)%
Total Revenue15,61223,982(8,370)(35)%
     
Gross Profit6,81915,116(8,297)(55)%
Operating expenses(27,452)(37,660)10,20827%
Operating loss(20,633)(22,544)1,9118%
Net loss(20,915)(22,842)1,9278%
Basic and diluted loss per share(0.35)(0.40)0.0513%

Post Period Developments

  • The Board of Directors elected Mr. Timothy Still as an independent director. Mr. Still, most recently the President and CEO of Myoscience, has over 29 years of experience in the medical device and diagnostics market with an accomplished track record of building and structuring commercial organizations, fundraising, and M&A. Prior to Myoscience, Mr. Still was the Executive Chairman of Gold Standard Diagnostics and also served as the President and CEO of Global Kinetics Corporation. Mr. Still holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of California at Davis and an MBA from the University of Southern California.
  • On October 30th Walter Narajowski, independent director (represented by LabDx, LLC), has informed the Company of his decision to retire from the Board of Directors after five years of dedicated service.

Commenting on the changes to the MDxHealth Board, Mr. Koen Hoffman, Chairman of the Board, said "We welcome Tim Still to the board and offer our thanks and deep appreciation for the many years of valuable service by Walter Narajowski."

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com

 		 

 
Consilium Strategic Communications (IR & PR)
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Marieke Vermeersch, Nicholas Brown
UK: +44 20 3709 5701

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com		 

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MDXHEALTH SA
09:14aMDxHealth Provides Q3-2019 Business Update
GL
10/10MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration
GL
10/04MDXHEALTH SA : Threshold crossings
CO
10/03MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares
GL
10/03MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration
GL
10/03MDXHEALTH SA : Threshold crossings
CO
09/30MDXHEALTH : Successfully Completes a EUR 9.0 Million (1) Capital Increase
AQ
09/27MDXHEALTH : Successfully Completes a EUR 9.0 Million (USD 9.8 Million)(1) Capita..
PU
09/27MDXHEALTH : Successfully Completes a EUR 9.0 Million (USD 9.8 Million)(1) Capita..
AQ
09/26MDXHEALTH : Launches Capital Increase and Secures Debt Financing from Kreos Capi..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21,9 M
EBIT 2019 -19,0 M
Net income 2019 -19,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 72,9 M
Chart MDXHEALTH SA
Duration : Period :
MDxHealth SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MDXHEALTH SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30  €
Last Close Price 1,03  €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. McGarrity Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Kurt Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rudi M. Mariën Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Pensaert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MDXHEALTH SA-39.46%81
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.18.44%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.21%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION33.83%18 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group