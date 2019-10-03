MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

Press release



IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 3 October 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Company” or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announced that it received the following notification of a significant shareholding in accordance with the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Scorpiaux BVBA notified MDxHealth of the acquisition of voting rights attached to securities in MDxHealth, as a result of which, on 27 September 2019, its participation in MDxHealth increased above the threshold of 5% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification that Scorpiaux BVBA owns 3,867,776 shares of MDxHealth, representing 5.48% of the 70,528,525 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. The notification states that Scorpiaux BVBA is exclusively controlled by Bart Versluys in the sense of articles 5 and 7 of the Belgian Companies Code, and that Scorpiaux BVBA, together with a third party, has control, in the sense of articles 5 and 7 of the Belgian Companies Code, over Versluys Invest BVBA.

