MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 10 October 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Company” or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announced that it received the following notification, dated 7 October 2019, of a significant shareholding in accordance with the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.



Valiance Asset Management Limited notified MDxHealth of the acquisition, through different entities, of voting rights attached to securities in MDxHealth, as a result of which, on 1 October 2019, its aggregate participation of these entities in MDxHealth exceeded the threshold of 15% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by Valiance Asset Management Limited, acting as parent undertaking or controlling person, that an aggregate of 11,159,202 shares of MDxHealth, representing 15.82% of the 70,528,525 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, is held through the following entities: TopMDx Ltd (holding 5,358,464 shares, being 7.60% of the outstanding shares and voting rights), Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investments SICAV-SIF (holding 5,565,058 shares, being 7.89% of the outstanding shares and voting rights), and Valiance Holdings Limited (holding 235,680 shares, being 0.33% of the outstanding shares and voting rights). The notification also stated that Valiance Holdings Limited is a Guernsey company within the Valiance corporate structure, that Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investment Fund SICAV-SIF is a Luxembourg fund with multiple external investors, that TopMDx Ltd is an exempted closed-ended fund registered in BVI with multiple external investors, and that Valiance Asset Management Limited is investment manager and makes the investment decisions for each of these entities and therefore exercises the control over the investment.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

