MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

10/10/2019 | 01:01am EDT

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 10 October 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Company” or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announced that it received the following notification, dated 7 October 2019, of a significant shareholding in accordance with the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and  regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Valiance Asset Management Limited notified MDxHealth of the acquisition, through different entities, of voting rights attached to securities in MDxHealth, as a result of which, on 1 October 2019, its aggregate participation of these entities in MDxHealth exceeded the threshold of 15% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by Valiance Asset Management Limited, acting as parent undertaking or controlling person, that an aggregate of 11,159,202 shares of MDxHealth, representing 15.82% of the 70,528,525 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, is held through the following entities: TopMDx Ltd (holding 5,358,464 shares, being 7.60% of the outstanding shares and voting rights), Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investments SICAV-SIF (holding 5,565,058 shares, being 7.89% of the outstanding shares and voting rights), and Valiance Holdings Limited (holding 235,680 shares, being 0.33% of the outstanding shares and voting rights). The notification also stated that Valiance Holdings Limited is a Guernsey company within the Valiance corporate structure, that Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investment Fund SICAV-SIF is a Luxembourg fund with multiple external investors, that TopMDx Ltd is an exempted closed-ended fund registered in BVI with multiple external investors, and that Valiance Asset Management Limited is investment manager and makes the investment decisions for each of these entities and therefore exercises the control over the investment.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitterfacebook  and linkedin.

 

For more information:

Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown
Consilium Strategic Communications
UK: +44 20 3709 5700
mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

Important Information
The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the “Company” or “MDxHealth”). All other trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
MDXHEALTH SA-45.95%78
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.25.32%28 313
LONZA GROUP27.80%24 318
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 242
INCYTE CORPORATION17.44%16 010
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.41.14%13 746
