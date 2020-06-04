Log in
MDXHEALTH SA    MDXH   BE0003844611

MDXHEALTH SA

(MDXH)
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declarations

06/04/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Press release  Regulated information  4 June 2020, 11 p.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 4 June 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that on 2 June 2020 it received the following notification of significant shareholdings as a consequence of the capital increase completed on 15 May 2020.

Scorpiaux BVBA notified MDxHealth that the aggregate number of shares with respect to which Scorpiaux BVBA can exercise voting rights passively crossed below the threshold of 5% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by Scorpiaux BVBA that it owns 3,867,776 shares of MDxHealth, representing 4.26% of the 90,691,449 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. The notification states that Scorpiaux BVBA is exclusively controlled by Bart Versluys.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

About MDxHealth®
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:  
MDxHealth 
info@mdxhealth.com 
  

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

