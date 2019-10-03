Log in
MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

10/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Press release Regulated information

3 October 2019, 7 a.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 3 October 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Company” or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces, in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and  regarding miscellaneous provisions, that as a result of the capital increase that was completed on 1 October 2019 following the private placement of new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure that took place on 27 September 2019, its share capital has increased from EUR 47,813,068.45 to EUR 56,250,102.01 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 59,939,289 to 70,528,525 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 10,589,236 new shares. In addition to the outstanding shares, the total number of outstanding warrants on the moment of this press release amounts to 6,740,250, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe for 6,740,250 new shares with voting rights in total.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitterfacebook  and linkedin.

For more information:

Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown
Consilium Strategic Communications
UK: +44 20 3709 5700
mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

Important Information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or " MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Attachment

Primary Logo


