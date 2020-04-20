Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  MDxHealth SA    MDXH   BE0003844611

MDXHEALTH SA

(MDXH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 04/17 11:21:40 am
0.768 EUR   +1.99%
01:00aMDxHealth to Receive $2.3 million “Paycheck Protection Program” Loan Under the U.S. CARES Act
GL
04/09MDxHealth Provides Q1-2020 Business Update
GL
04/06MDXHEALTH SA : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MDxHealth to Receive $2.3 million “Paycheck Protection Program” Loan Under the U.S. CARES Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:00am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – April 20, 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, MDxHealth Inc., has entered into a “Paycheck Protection Program” (PPP) loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in the amount of $2.3 million as part of the U.S Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These PPP loans are aimed at helping small businesses in the U.S. keep their workers on payroll by providing loans that are partially forgivable.

The loan has a term of two years and carries an interest rate of 1.0% per year. Payments on the loan are deferred for the first six months following disbursement of the loan, with principal and interest payments beginning on the seventh month. Interest on the loan continues to accrue during the six-month deferment period.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com

 		 

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MDXHEALTH SA
01:00aMDxHealth to Receive $2.3 million “Paycheck Protection Program” L..
GL
04/09MDxHealth Provides Q1-2020 Business Update
GL
04/06MDXHEALTH SA : quaterly sales release
04/01MDXHEALTH : Updates 2020 Reporting Calendar and Provides Initial View on Coronav..
AQ
02/26MDXHEALTH : Reports Financial Year 2019 Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
PU
02/26   MDxHealth Reports Financial Year 2019 Results and Provides Outlook for 2..
GL
02/26MDXHEALTH SA : Annual results
CO
01/13MDXHEALTH : Notice of 2019 Full Year Results
AQ
2019MDxHealth Provides Q3-2019 Business Update
GL
2019MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20,4 M
EBIT 2019 -22,2 M
Net income 2019 -22,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 54,2 M
Chart MDXHEALTH SA
Duration : Period :
MDxHealth SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MDXHEALTH SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,90  €
Last Close Price 0,77  €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. McGarrity Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Kurt Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rudi M. Mariën Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Pensaert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MDXHEALTH SA-26.15%59
LONZA GROUP15.74%31 330
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.85%25 369
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.19.79%23 624
CELLTRION, INC.-2.09%23 154
INCYTE CORPORATION14.52%21 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group