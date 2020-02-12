12 February 2020

Mears Group PLC

('Mears')

Board change

Mears Group PLC (LSE: MER), the provider of support services to the social housing and care sectors in the UK, announces that Amanda Hillerby is standing down from the Board following the disposal of the Group's England and Wales Domiciliary Care business. She will cease to be a director with effect from today.

Commenting, Kieran Murphy, Chairman of Mears, said:

'The Board would like to thank Amanda for her input and support since joining Mears, in particular as Mears' first Employee Director. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.'

For further information, contact:

Mears Group PLC

Ben Westran, Company Secretary Tel: +44(0)1452 634600

www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Buchanan

Mark Court/Charlotte Slater Tel: +44(0)20 7466 5000

mears@buchanan.uk.com

