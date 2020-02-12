Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mears Group plc    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/12 11:35:22 am
298 GBp   -2.61%
11:59aMEARS : Board Change
PU
01/21Mears unit sale plan to hit 1,500 jobs; order book falls
RE
2019MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mears : Board Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:59am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Board Change
Released 16:52 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8229C
Mears Group PLC
12 February 2020

12 February 2020

Mears Group PLC

('Mears')

Board change

Mears Group PLC (LSE: MER), the provider of support services to the social housing and care sectors in the UK, announces that Amanda Hillerby is standing down from the Board following the disposal of the Group's England and Wales Domiciliary Care business. She will cease to be a director with effect from today.

Commenting, Kieran Murphy, Chairman of Mears, said:

'The Board would like to thank Amanda for her input and support since joining Mears, in particular as Mears' first Employee Director. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.'

For further information, contact:

Mears Group PLC

Ben Westran, Company Secretary Tel: +44(0)1452 634600

www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Buchanan

Mark Court/Charlotte Slater Tel: +44(0)20 7466 5000

mears@buchanan.uk.com

About Mears

Mears currently employs around 9,000 people and provides services in every region of the UK. In partnership with our Housing clients, we maintain, repair and upgrade the homes of hundreds of thousands of people in communities from remote rural villages to large inner city estates. Mears has extended its activities to provide broader housing solutions to solve the challenge posed by the lack of affordable housing and to provide accommodation and support for the most vulnerable. Following the disposal of the Group's standalone Domiciliary Care activities, the employee number will reduce to around 6,500.

We focus on long-term outcomes for people rather than short-term solutions, and invest in innovations that have a positive impact on people's quality of life and on their communities' social, economic and environmental wellbeing. Our innovative approaches and market leading positions are intended to create value for our customers and the people they serve while also driving sustainable financial returns for our providers of capital, especially our shareholders.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOABLGDDGUBDGGD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Board Change - RNS

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 16:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEARS GROUP PLC
11:59aMEARS : Board Change
PU
01/21Mears unit sale plan to hit 1,500 jobs; order book falls
RE
2019MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019MEARS : profit declines despite new contract wins boosting orders
AQ
2019Mears Group first half profit falls, new contracts boost order book
RE
2019MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MEARS : Notice of AGM
PU
2019Mears top shareholder seeks to place two nominees to board
RE
2019MEARS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2019MEARS : Care provider Mears misses profit guidance
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 958 M
EBIT 2019 44,3 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Debt 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 338 M
Chart MEARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mears Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 368,75  GBp
Last Close Price 306,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Long Executive Director
Geraint Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC4.08%438
FISERV INC.4.39%82 070
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.11.29%61 065
CINTAS CORPORATION9.07%30 450
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.74%26 947
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.13.89%21 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group