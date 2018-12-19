Mears : Board changes

RNS Number : 9430K Mears Group PLC 19 December 2018

19 December 2018

Mears Group PLC

("Mears" or "the Company")

Board changes

Mears Group PLC (LSE: MER), the provider of support services to the Social Housing and Care sectors in the UK, announces the appointment of Kieran Murphy as a Non-Execu(ve Director and Chairman of the Company, and the re(rement of Bob Holt from the Board. Both of these Board changes will take effect from 2 January 2019.

Kieran has spent much of his career working in ﬁnance. He joined the Civil Service a6er university, spending 8 years at HM Treasury. His subsequent execu(ve career was in the City, ﬁrstly at Kleinwort Benson, a leading UK merchant bank and, more recently, at Gleacher Shacklock, a bou(que corporate ﬁnance advisory ﬁrm. At Kleinwort, he built a market-leading corporate ﬁnance advisory business in the building and construc(on sector and became a member of the bank's Investment Bank Management Commi=ee. At Gleacher, he extended his advisory work into the business services sector.

Kieran also has extensive experience as a non-execu(ve director, having previously been on the board of Kingspan Group and currently being on the board of Aliaxis SA. He is chair at the Ordnance Survey, Great Britain's na(onal mapping business, and is on the boards of the University College London Hospitals Foundation Trust and of the University of London.

As announced on 6 July 2018, as part of the Company's planned process of Board evolu(on, Bob Holt had indicated to the Board his inten(on not to stand for re-elec(on at the 2019 Annual General Mee(ng. With the appointment of Kieran now agreed, Bob has decided to retire from the Board.

Commenting, David Miles, Chief Executive, Mears, said:

"I am pleased to welcome Kieran Murphy to the Board of Mears. He brings a broad range of valuable experience into the boardroom as we continue to drive the business forward. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.

"At the same (me, we must all recognise the great contribu(on that Bob Holt has brought to Mears over the past 23 years. His commitment and guidance s(ll underpins much of the business here today. Bob leaves with our thanks and we wish him every success in the future."

Commenting, Kieran Murphy said:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Mears. The Company plays an important role in the UK housing market and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to continue to build on the leading sector position it has created."

About Mears

Mears employs over 10,000 people and provides services in every region of the UK. In partnership with our Housing clients, we maintain, repair and upgrade the homes of hundreds of thousands of people in communi(es from remote rural villages to large inner city estates. Mears has extended its ac(vi(es to provide broader housing solu(ons to solve the challenge posed by the lack of aﬀordable housing. Our Care teams provide support to over 15,000 people a year, enabling the elderly and those living with disabilities to continue living in their own homes.

We focus on long-term outcomes for people rather than short-term solu(ons, and invest in innova(ons that make a posi(ve impact on people's quality of life and on their communities' social, economic and environmental wellbeing.

