MEARS GROUP PLC

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
08/13 03:00:08 am
271 GBp   --.--%
Mears Group posts drop in half-year profit, order book strong
RE
06/13MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03MEARS : Notice of AGM
PU
Mears Group posts drop in half-year profit, order book strong

08/13/2019 | 03:03am EDT

(Reuters) - Britain's Mears Group Plc said on Tuesday that the ongoing scaling back of its development business pulled down its half-year adjusted pretax profit down by 10%, but the company maintained that its order book was strong.

The company, which gives support services to the social housing and care sectors in Britain, said adjusted pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 17.1 million pounds, from 19 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue grew 10% to 480.8 million pounds.

Mears, founded in 1988 as a maintenance company with a single van in Gloucestershire, decided to exit from new build activities that would require the company to invest more and reduce its presence in the development business.

The debt-laden company has been trying to move away from its roots in contracting and is focusing more on housing and social care services. It has also committed to reallocate capital to areas that deliver financial returns or use it to cut debt.

Average daily net debt reduced to 110.7 million pounds from 112.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The company's order book was up 43% to 3 billion following recent contract wins for government asylum accommodation.

In early 2019, Mears snagged contracts worth $3.7 billion from the British government along with Serco Group Plc to provide accommodation and support for asylum seekers. Mears said the contract would add about 100 million pounds per year to its annual revenue for the next 10 years.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEARS GROUP PLC 1.50% 271 Delayed Quote.-16.87%
MITIE GROUP -1.24% 159.9 Delayed Quote.44.58%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.79% 140.5 Delayed Quote.46.97%
MEARS GROUP PLC-16.87%361
FISERV INC43.28%71 556
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 722
CINTAS CORPORATION55.60%26 997
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES59.23%25 590
GLOBAL PAYMENTS55.21%25 079
