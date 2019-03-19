Mears : slumps on profit miss, revenue growth warning

Mears said it would reallocate capital to areas of the business that deliver financial returns or use it to cut debt, without giving additional details.

The company also said it would "reposition" its housing development business - a move that would result in some reduction in the rate of revenue growth previously expected from this activity in 2019.

"A weak Q4 for Housing Development led to a modest miss on profits, but helped drive a material working capital outflow. Management have decided to "reposition" this business; we cut our FY19E/20E PBT by 19 percent," Investec analyst Michael Donnelly said.

Mears' results follow two tough years, with the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 leading landlords to delay new contracts while they reviewed safety measures. Mears also carried out a review then to save costs.

Investors have also been increasingly nervous about Britain's outsourcing companies ever since the high-profile fall of Carillion in a pile of debt. More recently, Interserve was placed into administration and landed in its lenders' hands after a rescue plan failed to garner enough support.

Mears also posted a fall in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, hurt by subdued demand for its housing and social care services.

The company, founded in 1988 as a maintenance company with one van in Gloucestershire, said underlying pretax profit rose 3.8 percent to 38.5 million pounds, but missed consensus estimates by about 3 percent.

Last year saw the company raise cash via a discounted placing of shares and battle a long-running attempt by Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value Management to push through a board change.

