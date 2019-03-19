Log in
MEARS GROUP PLC    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 05:12:37 am
273 GBp   -5.86%
Mears : slumps on profit miss, revenue growth warning

03/19/2019 | 04:55am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in Britain's Mears Group Plc fell more than 15 percent on Tuesday after the outsourcing company reported full-year pretax profit that missed estimates and warned revenue growth could slow.

Mears said it would reallocate capital to areas of the business that deliver financial returns or use it to cut debt, without giving additional details.

The company also said it would "reposition" its housing development business - a move that would result in some reduction in the rate of revenue growth previously expected from this activity in 2019.

"A weak Q4 for Housing Development led to a modest miss on profits, but helped drive a material working capital outflow. Management have decided to "reposition" this business; we cut our FY19E/20E PBT by 19 percent," Investec analyst Michael Donnelly said.

Mears' results follow two tough years, with the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 leading landlords to delay new contracts while they reviewed safety measures. Mears also carried out a review then to save costs.

Investors have also been increasingly nervous about Britain's outsourcing companies ever since the high-profile fall of Carillion in a pile of debt. More recently, Interserve was placed into administration and landed in its lenders' hands after a rescue plan failed to garner enough support.

Mears also posted a fall in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, hurt by subdued demand for its housing and social care services.

The company, founded in 1988 as a maintenance company with one van in Gloucestershire, said underlying pretax profit rose 3.8 percent to 38.5 million pounds, but missed consensus estimates by about 3 percent.

Last year saw the company raise cash via a discounted placing of shares and battle a long-running attempt by Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value Management to push through a board change.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 892 M
EBIT 2018 37,5 M
Net income 2018 22,9 M
Debt 2018 42,9 M
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 13,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 320 M
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Chairman
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Long Executive Director
Geraint Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC-11.04%425
FISERV17.35%33 770
WORLDPAY INC29.11%30 661
FIRST DATA CORP51.57%24 023
CINTAS CORPORATION22.36%21 489
GLOBAL PAYMENTS30.05%21 171
