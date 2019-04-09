Log in
Mechanical Technology : Incorporated Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/09/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated

Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRWEB) April 9, 2019 - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ('MTI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 29, 2019 (the 'Annual Meeting').

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders:

  1. Elected as director Matthew E. Lipman to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified; and
  2. Elected as director David C. Michaels to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted as follows:

Matter

Votes For

Votes Against /Withheld

Abstentions

Broker
Non-Votes

1. Election of Matthew E. Lipman 4,465,788 7,667 N/A N/A
2. Election of David C. Michaels 4,465,819 7,636 N/A N/A

Please visit https://www.mechtech.com under News & Events.

##

About MTI

MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. MTI Instrument's products use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

_________________________________________________________________________

Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592

lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Disclaimer

MTI - Mechanical Technology Incorporated published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
