Mechanical Technology : Incorporated Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRWEB) April 9, 2019 - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ('MTI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 29, 2019 (the 'Annual Meeting').

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders:

Elected as director Matthew E. Lipman to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified; and Elected as director David C. Michaels to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted as follows:

Matter Votes For Votes Against / Withheld Abstentions Broker

Non-Votes 1. Election of Matthew E. Lipman 4,465,788 7,667 N/A N/A 2. Election of David C. Michaels 4,465,819 7,636 N/A N/A

About MTI

MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. MTI Instrument's products use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

