Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2020
0
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
PAO MECHEL
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS)
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the three months ended March 31, 2020
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
Three months
Three months
ended March
ended March
31,
31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
68,332
74,856
Cost of sales
(41,758)
(45,248)
Gross profit
26,574
29,608
Selling and distribution expenses
(13,099)
(13,574)
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net
(85)
-
Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets
(375)
(120)
Taxes other than income taxes
(1,477)
(1,137)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(4,731)
(4,173)
Other operating income
209
233
Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net
(19,558)
(18,771)
Operating profit
7,016
10,837
Finance income
353
232
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and
lease payments
(8,949)
(10,085)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(34,884)
11,979
Share of profit of associates, net
-
7
Other income
169
55
Other expenses
(64)
(180)
Total other income and (expense), net
(43,375)
2,008
(Loss) profit before tax
(36,359)
12,845
Income tax expense
(713)
(1,131)
(Loss) profit for the period
(37,072)
11,714
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
(36,878)
11,336
Non-controlling interests
(194)
378
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods, net of income tax:
2,576
(387)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
2,576
(387)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods, net of income tax:
94
14
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans
94
14
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
2,670
(373)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax
(34,402)
11,341
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
(34,211)
10,963
Non-controlling interests
(191)
378
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of March 31, 2020
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
178,819
179,264
Right-of-use assets
15,796
17,728
Mineral licenses
30,847
31,075
Goodwill and other intangible assets
13,762
13,652
Investments in associates
323
321
Deferred tax assets
3,476
3,648
Other non-current assets
561
553
Non-current financial assets
192
232
Total non-current assets
243,776
246,473
Current assets
Inventories
42,714
39,773
Income tax receivables
64
65
Trade and other receivables
22,168
15,340
Other current assets
7,538
6,982
Other current financial assets
412
363
Cash and cash equivalents
6,816
3,509
Total current assets
79,712
66,032
Total assets
323,488
312,505
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Common shares
4,163
4,163
Preferred shares
840
840
Treasury shares
(63)
(63)
Additional paid-in capital
24,434
24,434
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,819
(848)
Accumulated deficit
(310,632)
(273,754)
Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
(279,439)
(245,228)
Non-controlling interests
11,441
11,631
Total equity
(267,998)
(233,597)
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
6,094
7,205
Lease liabilities
5,938
7,002
Other non-current financial liabilities
51,173
48,303
Other non-current liabilities
272
105
Pension obligations
5,076
4,933
Provisions
4,832
5,238
Deferred tax liabilities
13,799
13,877
Total non-current liabilities
87,184
86,663
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on
overdue amounts of RUB 14,069 million and RUB 11,111 million as of March
31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
412,343
381,317
Trade and other payables
42,156
38,244
Lease liabilities
10,143
10,353
Income tax payable
9,947
9,161
Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax
12,442
9,228
Advances received and other current liabilities
11,058
5,816
Other current financial liabilities
297
147
Pension obligations
613
615
Provisions
5,303
4,558
Total current liabilities
504,302
459,439
Total liabilities
591,486
546,102
Total equity and liabilities
323,488
312,505
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the three months ended March 31, 2020
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss) profit for the period
Adjustments to reconcile (loss) profit to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, amortisation of mineral licenses and other intangible assets
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net Deferred income tax benefit
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and other receivables and payables, net
Write-off of inventories to net realisable value
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write- off of non-current assets
Finance income
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments
Provisions for legal claims, taxes and other provisions Other
(37,072)11,714
3,992
3,658
34,884
(11,979)
-
(822)
346
65
376
291
154
10
(353)
(232)
8,949
10,085
387
1,485
30
123
Changes in working capital items
Trade and other receivables
Inventories
Trade and other payables
Advances received
Taxes payable and other liabilities
Other assets
Income tax paid
Net cash provided by operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
Proceeds from loans issued and other investments Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of property, plant and equipment
Interest paid, capitalised
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,188)
(3,323)
(2,060)
(1,850)
2,329
2,300
4,584
224
3,830
1,935
(101)
851
(128)
(522)
15,959
14,013
1149
39272
4145
(1,901)(1,082)
(41)(30)
(1,888)(646)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 98 million and RUB 132 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of nil and RUB 1,694 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Interest paid, including fines and penalties Repayment of lease liabilities
Effect of sale and leaseback transactions Deferred payments for acquisition of assets
Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods
Net cash used in financing activities
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on cash and cash equivalents, net
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period
5,098
840
(10,752)
(4,304)
(2)
(6)
(6,584)
(7,632)
(479)
(515)
(11)
-
(205)
(39)
-
(361)
(12,935)
(12,017)
645
(364)
5
5
1,786
991
3,509
1,803
2,867
380
6,816
2,745
4,653
1,371
There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.