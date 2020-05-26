Log in
Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2020

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

PAO MECHEL

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS)

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the three months ended March 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Three months

Three months

ended March

ended March

31,

31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

68,332

74,856

Cost of sales

(41,758)

(45,248)

Gross profit

26,574

29,608

Selling and distribution expenses

(13,099)

(13,574)

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net

(85)

-

Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets

(375)

(120)

Taxes other than income taxes

(1,477)

(1,137)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(4,731)

(4,173)

Other operating income

209

233

Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net

(19,558)

(18,771)

Operating profit

7,016

10,837

Finance income

353

232

Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and

lease payments

(8,949)

(10,085)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(34,884)

11,979

Share of profit of associates, net

-

7

Other income

169

55

Other expenses

(64)

(180)

Total other income and (expense), net

(43,375)

2,008

(Loss) profit before tax

(36,359)

12,845

Income tax expense

(713)

(1,131)

(Loss) profit for the period

(37,072)

11,714

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

(36,878)

11,336

Non-controlling interests

(194)

378

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods, net of income tax:

2,576

(387)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2,576

(387)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods, net of income tax:

94

14

Re-measurement of defined benefit plans

94

14

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

2,670

(373)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax

(34,402)

11,341

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

(34,211)

10,963

Non-controlling interests

(191)

378

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of March 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

178,819

179,264

Right-of-use assets

15,796

17,728

Mineral licenses

30,847

31,075

Goodwill and other intangible assets

13,762

13,652

Investments in associates

323

321

Deferred tax assets

3,476

3,648

Other non-current assets

561

553

Non-current financial assets

192

232

Total non-current assets

243,776

246,473

Current assets

Inventories

42,714

39,773

Income tax receivables

64

65

Trade and other receivables

22,168

15,340

Other current assets

7,538

6,982

Other current financial assets

412

363

Cash and cash equivalents

6,816

3,509

Total current assets

79,712

66,032

Total assets

323,488

312,505

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Common shares

4,163

4,163

Preferred shares

840

840

Treasury shares

(63)

(63)

Additional paid-in capital

24,434

24,434

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,819

(848)

Accumulated deficit

(310,632)

(273,754)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

(279,439)

(245,228)

Non-controlling interests

11,441

11,631

Total equity

(267,998)

(233,597)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

6,094

7,205

Lease liabilities

5,938

7,002

Other non-current financial liabilities

51,173

48,303

Other non-current liabilities

272

105

Pension obligations

5,076

4,933

Provisions

4,832

5,238

Deferred tax liabilities

13,799

13,877

Total non-current liabilities

87,184

86,663

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on

overdue amounts of RUB 14,069 million and RUB 11,111 million as of March

31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

412,343

381,317

Trade and other payables

42,156

38,244

Lease liabilities

10,143

10,353

Income tax payable

9,947

9,161

Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax

12,442

9,228

Advances received and other current liabilities

11,058

5,816

Other current financial liabilities

297

147

Pension obligations

613

615

Provisions

5,303

4,558

Total current liabilities

504,302

459,439

Total liabilities

591,486

546,102

Total equity and liabilities

323,488

312,505

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the three months ended March 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

(Loss) profit for the period

Adjustments to reconcile (loss) profit to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, amortisation of mineral licenses and other intangible assets

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net Deferred income tax benefit

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and other receivables and payables, net

Write-off of inventories to net realisable value

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write- off of non-current assets

Finance income

Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments

Provisions for legal claims, taxes and other provisions Other

(37,072)11,714

3,992

3,658

34,884

(11,979)

-

(822)

346

65

376

291

154

10

(353)

(232)

8,949

10,085

387

1,485

30

123

Changes in working capital items

Trade and other receivables

Inventories

Trade and other payables

Advances received

Taxes payable and other liabilities

Other assets

Income tax paid

Net cash provided by operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

Proceeds from loans issued and other investments Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Interest paid, capitalised

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,188)

(3,323)

(2,060)

(1,850)

2,329

2,300

4,584

224

3,830

1,935

(101)

851

(128)

(522)

15,959

14,013

1149

39272

4145

(1,901)(1,082)

(41)(30)

(1,888)(646)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 98 million and RUB 132 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of nil and RUB 1,694 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Interest paid, including fines and penalties Repayment of lease liabilities

Effect of sale and leaseback transactions Deferred payments for acquisition of assets

Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods

Net cash used in financing activities

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on cash and cash equivalents, net

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period

5,098

840

(10,752)

(4,304)

(2)

(6)

(6,584)

(7,632)

(479)

(515)

(11)

-

(205)

(39)

-

(361)

(12,935)

(12,017)

645

(364)

5

5

1,786

991

3,509

1,803

2,867

380

6,816

2,745

4,653

1,371

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:12:03 UTC
