|
Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 1)
06/05/2020 | 03:21am EDT
Balance Sheet
as of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form under Russian Classifier of Forms of Uniform Documents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Company:
|
Mechel Public Joint Stock Company
|
erprises and Organizations
|
Taxpayer's ID:
|
|
|
|
|
|
INN
|
Line of business:
|
|
Investments into securities
|
oreign Economic Activities
|
Organizational legal form / form of ownership
|
|
Public company
|
|
|
|
/Joint private and foreign property
|
sifier of Forms of Property
|
Measurement unit:
|
|
|
in '000 RUB
|
|
|
ifier of Measurement Units
Location (address)
1, Krasnoarmeiskaya Street, Moscow 125167
|
Accounting statements are subject to statutory audit
|
V
|
YES
|
|
NO
|
Name of the audit company/last,first,middle name (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
of the individual auditor
|
|
|
|
|
ENERGY CONSULTING Joint Stock Company
|
axpayer's identification number of the audit company/
|
|
|
individual auditor
|
INN
|
7717149511
|
Primary state registration number
|
OGRN/
|
|
of the audit company /individual auditor
|
OGRNIP
|
1047717034640
Codes
0710001
31 12 2019
14582388
7703370008/997550001
64.99.1
1224734
384
|
Note
|
Asset
|
|
Code
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
As of December 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
Indicator
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.
|
Intangibles
|
|
|
2 662
|
3 363
|
4 173
|
including:
|
|
1110
|
|
rights to intellectual deliverables
|
|
1111
|
292
|
205
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
computer software
|
|
1112
|
71
|
127
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other intangibles
|
|
1113
|
2 299
|
3 031
|
3 917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company's goodwill
|
|
1114
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development deliverables
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4.
|
including:
|
|
1120
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D deliverables in use
|
|
1121
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
in-process R&D
|
|
1122
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible development assets
|
|
1130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible development assets
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
including:
|
|
1140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs related to the creation (acquisition) of tangible
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
development assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1.
|
including:
|
|
1150
|
485
|
876
|
750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
land plots and natural use facilities
|
|
1151
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
buildings and structures
|
|
1152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
machinery and equipment
|
|
1153
|
283
|
454
|
73
|
|
transportation vehicles
|
|
1154
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital investments in progress,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2.
|
including:
|
|
1155
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
construction in progress
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
equipment to be installed
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
purchase of fixed assets
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
prepayments related to fixed assets purchase
|
and
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1.
|
Investments into tangibles
|
|
1160
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1.
|
including:
|
|
1170
|
261 609 784
|
268 280 813
|
269 575 784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contributions to share capitals of other companies
|
|
1171
|
34 040
|
34 040
|
36 313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contributions to share capitals of subsidiaries
|
|
1172
|
261 575 744
|
259 350 981
|
261 764 776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contributions to share capitals of affiliates
|
|
1173
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term provided loans
|
|
1174
|
-
|
8 895 792
|
7 774 695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other long-term financial investments
|
|
1175
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
1180
|
9 311 102
|
9 310 898
|
9 310 921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
65 845
|
103 546
|
140 775
|
|
including:
|
|
1190
|
|
Property transferred in daily management
|
|
1191
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total byNon-Currener Section I
|
|
1100
|
270 989 878
|
277 699 496
|
279 032 403
|
Note
|
Asset
|
Code
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
As of December 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
Indicator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II. CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.
|
including:
|
1210
|
9
|
634
|
4 323
|
|
raw materials, materials, other similar valuables
|
1211
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
rearers and fatteners
|
1212
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs in production in progress
|
1213
|
-
|
-
|
3 777
|
|
|
|
|
|
finished goods and goods for resale
|
1214
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
shipped goods
|
1215
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
low-value capital goods
|
1216
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepaid expenses to be written off later than in 12 months
|
1217
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepaid expenses to be written off within 12 months
|
1218
|
-
|
624
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
|
other reserves and expenses
|
1219
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Input VAT
|
1220
|
1
|
71
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
5.1.
|
including:
|
1230
|
7 996 092
|
2 275 740
|
1 463 207
|
|
|
|
|
|
long-term receivables to be repaid later than in 12
|
|
108
|
1 435 911
|
798 887
|
5.1.
|
months, including:
|
1231
|
|
|
|
|
trade receivables
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-interest-bearing loans
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other receivables
|
|
108
|
1 435 911
|
798 887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
short-term receivables to be repaid within 12 months
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
1232
|
7 995 984
|
839 829
|
664 320
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade receivables
|
|
109 032
|
131 494
|
182 723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
promissory notes receivables
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivables from subsidiaries
|
|
7 716 039
|
638 812
|
282 211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivables from affiliates
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivable contributions to the share capital from
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
participants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepayments paid
|
|
129 783
|
19 480
|
46 934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settlements with the budget
|
|
10 970
|
42 595
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-interest-bearing loans
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other receivables
|
|
30 160
|
7 448
|
152 434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial investments (except for cash equivalents)
|
|
|
|
|
3.1.
|
including:
|
1240
|
6 541 029
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
short-term loans provided
|
1241
|
6 541 029
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
other financial investments
|
1242
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
1250
|
289
|
273
|
2 144
|
|
settlement accounts
|
1251
|
201
|
273
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency accounts
|
1252
|
88
|
-
|
2 098
|
|
|
|
|
|
L/Cs and other funds of limited use
|
1253
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash
|
1254
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
other cash
|
1255
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets, including:
|
1260
|
349 033
|
515 542
|
692 826
|
|
|
|
|
|
accrued coupon yield on issued bonds
|
|
348 446
|
515 309
|
692 718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
587
|
233
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenues under construction contract agreements, which
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
were not submitted for payment
|
1261
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total under Section II
|
1200
|
14 886 453
|
2 792 260
|
2 162 595
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET TOTAL
|
1600
|
285 876 331
|
280 491 756
|
281 194 998
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
Liabilities
|
|
Code
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
As of December 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
Indicator
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. EQUITY AND PROVISIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
1310
|
|
5 550 277
|
|
5 550 277
|
5 550 277
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
1320
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Revaluation of non-current assets
|
1340
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Share premium (w/o revaluation)
|
|
|
1350
|
|
6 023 340
|
|
6 023 340
|
6 023 340
|
|
|
Surplus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
1360
|
|
277 514
|
|
277 514
|
277 514
|
|
|
statutory provisions
|
|
|
1361
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisions created according to constituent documents
|
1362
|
|
277 514
|
|
277 514
|
277 514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained profit (uncovered loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
1370
|
(
|
2 240 710)
|
(
|
1 705 205)
|
10 900 923
|
|
|
losses of previous years
|
|
|
1371
|
(
|
10 294 407)
|
(
|
10 294 438)
|
-
|
|
|
profit of previous years
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 062 470
|
|
8 589 233
|
10 900 923
|
|
|
profit in the accounting period
|
1372
|
|
1 991 227
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Total under Section III
|
|
|
1300
|
|
9 610 421
|
|
10 145 926
|
22 752 054
|
|
|
IV. LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
1410
|
|
219 290 221
|
|
260 648 190
|
233 185 588
|
|
|
long-term credits
|
|
|
1411
|
|
21 100 292
|
|
36 720 237
|
41 655 522
|
|
|
long-term loans, including
|
|
|
1412
|
|
198 189 929
|
|
223 927 953
|
191 530 066
|
|
|
bonded loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 039 788
|
|
14 398 628
|
21 009 889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
1420
|
|
95 362
|
|
133 708
|
173 752
|
6.
|
|
Contingencies
|
|
|
1430
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities, including:
|
|
|
1450
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
343 502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settlements for purchased shares
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
343 502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total under Section IV
|
|
|
1400
|
|
219 385 583
|
|
260 781 898
|
233 702 842
|
|
|
V. SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
1510
|
|
56 124 592
|
|
8 035 979
|
18 228 694
|
|
|
short-term credits
|
|
|
1511
|
|
10 888 170
|
|
223 748
|
315 151
|
|
|
short-term loans, including
|
|
|
1512
|
|
45 236 422
|
|
7 812 231
|
17 913 543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonded loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 707 314
|
|
6 611 261
|
5 776 314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3.
|
including:
|
|
|
1520
|
|
687 749
|
|
1 462 891
|
6 446 225
|
|
|
payables to suppliers and conractors
|
1521
|
|
121 940
|
|
125 571
|
142 137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
promissory notes payable
|
|
|
1522
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables to subsidiaries
|
|
|
1523
|
|
175 186
|
|
735 553
|
1 487 967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables to affiliates
|
|
|
1524
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables to corporate personnel
|
1525
|
|
20 583
|
|
17 602
|
13 019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables to state off-budget funds
|
1526
|
|
47 906
|
|
14 011
|
14 436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
taxes and charges payable
|
|
|
1527
|
|
314 454
|
|
147 748
|
482 516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepayments received
|
|
|
1528
|
|
13
|
|
45
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sundry payables, including:
|
|
|
1529
|
|
7 667
|
|
422 360
|
4 306 137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settlements for purchased shares
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
381 234
|
4 009 886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 667
|
|
41 126
|
296 251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
1530
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
target financing
|
|
|
1531
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Contingencies
|
|
|
1540
|
|
67 986
|
|
64 992
|
62 668
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
1550
|
|
|
|
70
|
2 515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total under Section V
|
|
|
1500
|
|
56 880 327
|
|
9 563 932
|
24 740 102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET TOTAL
|
1700
|
|
285 876 331
|
|
280 491 756
|
281 194 998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oleg Victorovich
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkova Alla
|
|
CEO
|
|
Korzhov
|
|
|
Head of
|
|
|
|
Alexandrovna
|
|
|
(signature)
|
(print name)
|
|
Financial and HR Department
|
|
(signature)
|
(print name)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Mechel Business Service OOO
|
|
POA No. 005М-20 dd. February 14, 2020
Disclaimer
Mechel PAO published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:20:05 UTC
|
|Latest news on MECHEL PAO
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
3 607 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
415 M
415 M
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|0,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|74,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
0,00 $
|Last Close Price
|
2,00 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
-100%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-100%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-100%