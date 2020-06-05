Log in
Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 1)

06/05/2020

Balance Sheet

as of December 31, 2019

Form under Russian Classifier of Forms of Uniform Documents

Date (dd/mm/yyyy)

Company:

Mechel Public Joint Stock Company

erprises and Organizations

Taxpayer's ID:

INN

Line of business:

Investments into securities

oreign Economic Activities

Organizational legal form / form of ownership

Public company

/Joint private and foreign property

sifier of Forms of Property

Measurement unit:

in '000 RUB

ifier of Measurement Units

Location (address)

1, Krasnoarmeiskaya Street, Moscow 125167

Accounting statements are subject to statutory audit

V

YES

NO

Name of the audit company/last,first,middle name (if applicable)

of the individual auditor

ENERGY CONSULTING Joint Stock Company

axpayer's identification number of the audit company/

individual auditor

INN

7717149511

Primary state registration number

OGRN/

of the audit company /individual auditor

OGRNIP

1047717034640

Codes

0710001

31 12 2019

14582388

7703370008/997550001

64.99.1

1224734

384

Note

Asset

Code

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

Indicator

2018

2017

1

2

3

4

5

6

I. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1.1.

Intangibles

2 662

3 363

4 173

including:

1110

rights to intellectual deliverables

1111

292

205

256

computer software

1112

71

127

-

other intangibles

1113

2 299

3 031

3 917

company's goodwill

1114

-

-

-

Research and development deliverables

1.4.

including:

1120

-

-

-

R&D deliverables in use

1121

-

-

-

1.5

in-process R&D

1122

-

-

-

Intangible development assets

1130

-

-

-

Tangible development assets

-

-

-

including:

1140

costs related to the creation (acquisition) of tangible

-

-

-

development assets

Fixed assets

2.1.

including:

1150

485

876

750

land plots and natural use facilities

1151

-

-

-

buildings and structures

1152

-

-

-

machinery and equipment

1153

283

454

73

transportation vehicles

1154

-

-

-

capital investments in progress,

2.2.

including:

1155

-

-

-

construction in progress

-

-

-

equipment to be installed

-

-

-

purchase of fixed assets

-

-

-

prepayments related to fixed assets purchase

and

-

-

-

construction

2.1.

Investments into tangibles

1160

-

-

-

Financial investments

3.1.

including:

1170

261 609 784

268 280 813

269 575 784

contributions to share capitals of other companies

1171

34 040

34 040

36 313

contributions to share capitals of subsidiaries

1172

261 575 744

259 350 981

261 764 776

contributions to share capitals of affiliates

1173

-

-

-

Long-term provided loans

1174

-

8 895 792

7 774 695

other long-term financial investments

1175

-

-

-

Deferred tax assets

1180

9 311 102

9 310 898

9 310 921

Other non-current assets

65 845

103 546

140 775

including:

1190

Property transferred in daily management

1191

-

-

-

Total byNon-Currener Section I

1100

270 989 878

277 699 496

279 032 403

Note

Asset

Code

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2018

2017

Indicator

1

2

3

4

5

6

II. CURRENT ASSETS

Reserves

4.1.

including:

1210

9

634

4 323

raw materials, materials, other similar valuables

1211

9

10

12

rearers and fatteners

1212

-

-

-

costs in production in progress

1213

-

-

3 777

finished goods and goods for resale

1214

-

-

-

shipped goods

1215

-

-

-

low-value capital goods

1216

-

-

-

prepaid expenses to be written off later than in 12 months

1217

-

-

-

prepaid expenses to be written off within 12 months

1218

-

624

534

other reserves and expenses

1219

-

-

-

Input VAT

1220

1

71

95

Receivables

5.1.

including:

1230

7 996 092

2 275 740

1 463 207

long-term receivables to be repaid later than in 12

108

1 435 911

798 887

5.1.

months, including:

1231

trade receivables

-

-

-

non-interest-bearing loans

-

-

-

other receivables

108

1 435 911

798 887

short-term receivables to be repaid within 12 months

including:

1232

7 995 984

839 829

664 320

trade receivables

109 032

131 494

182 723

promissory notes receivables

-

-

-

receivables from subsidiaries

7 716 039

638 812

282 211

receivables from affiliates

-

-

-

receivable contributions to the share capital from

-

-

-

participants

prepayments paid

129 783

19 480

46 934

settlements with the budget

10 970

42 595

18

non-interest-bearing loans

-

-

-

other receivables

30 160

7 448

152 434

Financial investments (except for cash equivalents)

3.1.

including:

1240

6 541 029

-

-

short-term loans provided

1241

6 541 029

-

-

other financial investments

1242

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

including:

1250

289

273

2 144

settlement accounts

1251

201

273

41

currency accounts

1252

88

-

2 098

L/Cs and other funds of limited use

1253

-

-

-

cash

1254

-

-

5

other cash

1255

-

-

-

Other current assets, including:

1260

349 033

515 542

692 826

accrued coupon yield on issued bonds

348 446

515 309

692 718

other

587

233

108

revenues under construction contract agreements, which

-

-

-

were not submitted for payment

1261

Total under Section II

1200

14 886 453

2 792 260

2 162 595

BALANCE SHEET TOTAL

1600

285 876 331

280 491 756

281 194 998

Note

Liabilities

Code

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

Indicator

2018

2017

1

2

3

4

5

6

III. EQUITY AND PROVISIONS

Treasury shares

1310

5 550 277

5 550 277

5 550 277

Treasury shares

1320

-

-

-

Revaluation of non-current assets

1340

-

-

-

Share premium (w/o revaluation)

1350

6 023 340

6 023 340

6 023 340

Surplus:

including:

1360

277 514

277 514

277 514

statutory provisions

1361

-

-

-

provisions created according to constituent documents

1362

277 514

277 514

277 514

Retained profit (uncovered loss)

including:

1370

(

2 240 710)

(

1 705 205)

10 900 923

losses of previous years

1371

(

10 294 407)

(

10 294 438)

-

profit of previous years

6 062 470

8 589 233

10 900 923

profit in the accounting period

1372

1 991 227

-

-

Total under Section III

1300

9 610 421

10 145 926

22 752 054

IV. LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Borrowings

including:

1410

219 290 221

260 648 190

233 185 588

long-term credits

1411

21 100 292

36 720 237

41 655 522

long-term loans, including

1412

198 189 929

223 927 953

191 530 066

bonded loans

9 039 788

14 398 628

21 009 889

Deferred tax liabilities

1420

95 362

133 708

173 752

6.

Contingencies

1430

-

-

-

Other liabilities, including:

1450

-

-

343 502

settlements for purchased shares

-

-

343 502

Total under Section IV

1400

219 385 583

260 781 898

233 702 842

V. SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

Borrowings:

including:

1510

56 124 592

8 035 979

18 228 694

short-term credits

1511

10 888 170

223 748

315 151

short-term loans, including

1512

45 236 422

7 812 231

17 913 543

bonded loans

5 707 314

6 611 261

5 776 314

Payables:

5.3.

including:

1520

687 749

1 462 891

6 446 225

payables to suppliers and conractors

1521

121 940

125 571

142 137

promissory notes payable

1522

-

-

-

payables to subsidiaries

1523

175 186

735 553

1 487 967

payables to affiliates

1524

-

-

-

payables to corporate personnel

1525

20 583

17 602

13 019

payables to state off-budget funds

1526

47 906

14 011

14 436

taxes and charges payable

1527

314 454

147 748

482 516

prepayments received

1528

13

45

13

sundry payables, including:

1529

7 667

422 360

4 306 137

settlements for purchased shares

-

381 234

4 009 886

other

7 667

41 126

296 251

Deferred income:

including:

1530

-

-

-

target financing

1531

-

-

-

Contingencies

1540

67 986

64 992

62 668

Other liabilities

1550

70

2 515

Total under Section V

1500

56 880 327

9 563 932

24 740 102

BALANCE SHEET TOTAL

1700

285 876 331

280 491 756

281 194 998

Oleg Victorovich

Volkova Alla

CEO

Korzhov

Head of

Alexandrovna

(signature)

(print name)

Financial and HR Department

(signature)

(print name)

of Mechel Business Service OOO

POA No. 005М-20 dd. February 14, 2020

March 18, 2020

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:20:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 607 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 415 M 415 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-Mechel Mining
Nelli R. Galeyeva Chief Financial Officer
Victor Alexandrovich Trigubko Director & Senior VP-Government Relations
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHEL PAO-2.91%415
POSCO-14.16%13 349
NUCOR-21.64%13 280
ARCELORMITTAL-35.81%12 155
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-36.91%8 969
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS1.36%6 948
