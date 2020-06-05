Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 2)

Log in
06/05/2020

Income statement

for January - December 2019

Form under Russian Classifier of Forms of Uniform Documents

Date (dd/mm/yyyy)

Организация

Mechel Public Joint Stock Company

Organizations

Taxpayer's ID:

INN

Line of business:

Investments into securities

omic Activities

Legal form of incorporation/ form of ownership:

Joint private and foreign

Public Joint Stock company

/

property

Forms of Property

Measurement unit:

in '000 RUB

ement Units

CODES

0710002

31

12

2019

14582388

7703370008 / 997550001

64.99.1

12247

34

384

Notes

Indicator

Code

For January - December 2019

For January - December 2018

1

2

3

4

5

Revenues

including:

2110

14 359 768

12 152 347

(net) revenues from export sales of goods/ product/ work/ services

(minus VAT, excises, similar statutory payments)

2111

492

376

own products

-

-

purchased goods

-

-

performed work

-

-

provided services

492

376

other sale

-

-

(net) revenues from domestic sales of goods/ product/ work/

services (minus VAT, excises, similar statutory payments)

2112

14 359 276

12 151 971

own products

-

-

purchased goods

-

-

performed work

-

-

provided services

3 275 349

3 561 945

other sale

11 083 927

8 590 026

Cost of sale

including:

2120

(

87 792

)

(

85 075

)

cost of exported goods, products, work, services

2121

(

274

)

(

169

)

own products

-

-

purchased goods

-

-

performed work

-

-

provided services

(

274

)

(

169

)

other cost

-

-

cost of domestically sold products, goods, work, services

2122

(

87 518

)

(

84 906

)

own products

-

-

purchased goods

-

-

performed work

-

-

provided services

(

87 518

)

(

84 524

)

other cost

-

(

382

)

Gross profit (loss)

2100

14 271 976

12 067 272

Selling expenses

2210

-

-

Managerial expenses

2220

(

1 671 957

)

(

1 618 182

)

Profit (loss) from sales

2200

12 600 019

10 449 090

Income from participation in other companies

2310

-

-

Notes

Indicator

Code

For January - December 2019

For January - December 2018

1

2

3

4

5

Interest receivable

2320

388 819

442 388

Interest payable

2330

(

22 372 556

)

(

24 371 027

)

10.1.

Other income

2340

11 946 446

5 940 742

10.2.

Other costs

2350

(

597 873

)

(

2 784 207

)

Pre-tax profit (loss)

2300

1 964 855

(

10 323 014

)

Current income tax

2410

4 079 147

4 343 002

including permanent tax liabilities (assets)

2421

(

2 293 882

)

(

600 416

)

11.

Change in deferred tax liabilities

2430

38 345

40 045

11.

Change in deferred tax assets

2450

204

(

23

)

Other

10.3.

including:

2460

(

4 091 324

)

(

4 354 448

)

additional payments (excessive payments) of income tax caused

by idetected errors (deviations) in the previous reporting (tax)

period that do not affect the current income tax

2461

-

807

single imputed income tax

2462

-

-

tax deducted and paid by the tax agent in respect of received

dividends

2463

-

-

Other similar payments from profit

2464

(

12 177

)

(

11 446

)

Re-allocation of income tax within the taxpayer's consolidated

group

2465

(

4 079 147

)

(

4 343 809

)

Net profit (loss)

2400

1 991 227

(

10 294 438

)

Notes

Indicator

Code

For January - December 2019

For January - December 2018

1

2

3

4

5

FOR REFERENCE

Result of revaluation of non-current assets, not included into the net

profit (loss) for the period

2510

-

-

Result of other transactions, not included into the net profit (loss) for

the period

2520

-

-

Cumulative financial result for the period

2500

1 991 227

(

10 294 438

)

Provisional profits tax expense

-

-

Provisional income tax income

1 823 814

3 782 608

Base profit (loss) per share

2900

-

-

Diluted profit (loss) per share

2910

-

-

Oleg Victorovich

Volkova Alla

CEO

Korzhov

Head of

Alexandrovna

(signature)

(print name)

Financial and HR Departmen

(signat

(print name)

of Mechel Business Service OOO

POA No. 005М-20 dd. February 14, 2020

March 18, 2020

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
