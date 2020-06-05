Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 2)

|
Notes
|
Indicator
|
Code
|
For January - December 2019
|
|
For January - December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Interest receivable
|
2320
|
|
388 819
|
|
|
442 388
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
2330
|
(
|
22 372 556
|
)
|
(
|
24 371 027
|
)
|
10.1.
|
Other income
|
2340
|
|
11 946 446
|
|
|
5 940 742
|
|
10.2.
|
Other costs
|
2350
|
(
|
597 873
|
)
|
(
|
2 784 207
|
)
|
|
Pre-tax profit (loss)
|
2300
|
|
1 964 855
|
|
(
|
10 323 014
|
)
|
|
Current income tax
|
2410
|
|
4 079 147
|
|
|
4 343 002
|
|
|
including permanent tax liabilities (assets)
|
2421
|
(
|
2 293 882
|
)
|
(
|
600 416
|
)
|
11.
|
Change in deferred tax liabilities
|
2430
|
|
38 345
|
|
|
40 045
|
|
11.
|
Change in deferred tax assets
|
2450
|
|
204
|
|
(
|
23
|
)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3.
|
including:
|
2460
|
(
|
4 091 324
|
)
|
(
|
4 354 448
|
)
|
|
additional payments (excessive payments) of income tax caused
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by idetected errors (deviations) in the previous reporting (tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period that do not affect the current income tax
|
2461
|
|
-
|
|
|
807
|
|
|
single imputed income tax
|
2462
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
tax deducted and paid by the tax agent in respect of received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends
|
2463
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other similar payments from profit
|
2464
|
(
|
12 177
|
)
|
(
|
11 446
|
)
|
|
Re-allocation of income tax within the taxpayer's consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
group
|
2465
|
(
|
4 079 147
|
)
|
(
|
4 343 809
|
)
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
2400
|
|
1 991 227
|
|
(
|
10 294 438
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
Indicator
|
Code
|
For January - December 2019
|
|
For January - December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
FOR REFERENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result of revaluation of non-current assets, not included into the net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit (loss) for the period
|
2510
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Result of other transactions, not included into the net profit (loss) for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
2520
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Cumulative financial result for the period
|
2500
|
|
1 991 227
|
|
(
|
10 294 438
|
)
|
|
Provisional profits tax expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Provisional income tax income
|
|
|
1 823 814
|
|
|
3 782 608
|
|
|
Base profit (loss) per share
|
2900
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Diluted profit (loss) per share
|
2910
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|