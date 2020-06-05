Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mechel PAO    MTL

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 3)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:26am EDT

Statement of changes in equity

for 2019

Codes

Form under Russian Classifier of Forms of Uniform Documents

0710004

Date (dd/mm/yyyy)

2019

12

31

Company

Mechel Public Joint Stock Company

and Organizations

14582388

Taxpayer identification number (INN)

INN

7703370008/997550001

Type of activity

Investments into securities

conomic Activities

64.99.1

Organizational and legal form / form of ownership

Public joint-stock company

/Joint private and foreign ownership

Forms of Property

12247

34

Unit of measurement

In thousands of Russian rubles

Measurement Units

384

1. Capital flow

Authorized

Own shares bought

Additional

Reserve

Retained profit

Indicator name

Code

back from

Total

capital

capital

capital

(uncovered loss)

shareholders

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Value of capital as of December 31, 2017

3100

5 550 277

-

6 023 340

277 514

10 900 923

22 752 054

for 2018

Capital increase - total

3210

-

-

-

-

-

-

including:

чистая прибыль

3211

Х

Х

Х

Х

-

-

переоценка имущества

3212

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

income attributed directly to capital increase

3213

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

additional issue of shares

3214

-

-

-

Х

Х

-

increase in the par value of shares

3215

-

-

-

Х

Х

-

legal entity reorganization

3216

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital decrease - total

3220

-

-

-

-

(12 606 128)

(12 606 128)

в том числе:

including:

3221

Х

Х

Х

Х

(10 294 438)

(10 294 438)

loss

3222

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

income attributed directly to capital decrease

3223

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

decrease in the par value of shares

3224

-

-

-

Х

-

-

decrease in the number of shares

3225

-

-

-

Х

-

-

legal entity reorganization

3226

-

-

-

-

-

-

dividends

3227

Х

Х

Х

Х

(2 311 690)

(2 311 690)

Change in additional capital

3230

Х

Х

-

-

-

Х

Change in reserve capital

3240

Х

Х

Х

-

-

Х

Authorized

Own shares bought

Authorized

Retained profit

Indicator name

Code

back from

Additional capital

Total

capital

capital

(uncovered loss)

shareholders

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Value of capital as of December 31, 2018

3200

5 550 277

-

6 023 340

277 514

(1 705 205)

10 145 926

for 2019

Capital increase - total

3310

-

-

-

-

1 991 227

1 991 227

including:

net profit

3311

Х

Х

Х

Х

1 991 227

1 991 227

revaluation of property

3312

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

income attributed directly to capital increase

3313

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

additional issue of shares

3314

-

-

-

Х

Х

-

increase in the par value of shares

3315

-

-

-

Х

Х

-

legal entity reorganization

3316

-

-

-

-

-

-

Authorized

Own shares bought

Authorized

Retained profit

Indicator name

Code

back from

Additional capital

Total

capital

capital

(uncovered loss)

shareholders

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Capital decrease - total

3320

-

-

-

-

(2 526 732)

(2 526 732)

including:

loss

3321

Х

Х

Х

Х

0,00

revaluation of property

3322

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

income attributed directly to capital decrease

3323

Х

Х

-

Х

-

-

decrease in the par value of shares

3324

-

-

-

Х

-

-

decrease in the number of shares

3325

-

-

-

Х

-

-

legal entity reorganization

3326

-

-

-

-

-

-

dividends

3327

Х

Х

Х

Х

(2 526 732)

(2 526 732)

Change in additional capital

3330

Х

Х

-

-

-

Х

Change in reserve capital

3340

Х

Х

Х

-

-

Х

Capital value as of December 31, 2019

3300

5 550 277

-

6 023 340

277 514

(2 240 710)

9 610 421

2. Adjustments related to changes in the accounting policy and errors correction

as of December 31,

Change of capital in 2019

as of December 31,

Code

2018

2019

due of net profit (loss)

due to other factors

Capital - total

before adjustments

3400

-

-

-

-

adjustment due to

changes in the accounting policy

3410

-

-

-

-

correction of errors

3420

-

-

-

-

after adjustments

including:

3500

-

-

-

-

retained earnings (uncovered loss):

before adjustments

3401

-

-

-

-

adjustment due to

changes in the accounting policy

3411

-

-

-

-

correction of errors

3421

-

-

-

-

after adjustments

3501

-

-

-

-

other items of section "Capital" by which adjustments were

performed (by items):

before adjustments

3402

-

-

-

-

adjustment due to

changes in the accounting policy

3412

-

-

-

-

correction of errors

3422

-

-

-

-

after adjustments

3502

-

-

-

-

3. Net assets

Indicator name

Code

as of December 31, 2019

as of December 31, 2018

as of December 31, 2017

1

2

3

4

5

Net assets

3600

9 610 421

10 145 926

22 752 054

Volkova Alla

CEO

Korzhov Oleg Viktorovich

Head of

Alexandrovna

(signature)

(printed name)

Financial and HR Departme (signature)

(printed name)

of Mechel Business Service OOO

Power of Attorney No. 005М-20 dated February 14, 2020

March 18, 2020

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MECHEL PAO
03:26aMECHEL : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 2)
PU
03:26aMECHEL : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 3)
PU
03:21aMECHEL : "Auditor`s opinion to the Shareholders of Mechel PAO"
PU
03:21aMECHEL : Recommendations of the Board for Profit Distribution based on the 2019 ..
PU
03:21aMECHEL : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 1)
PU
03:16aMECHEL : "Frequently asked questions"
PU
03:11aMECHEL : "Information on the Candidates to the Board of Directors"
PU
03:06aMECHEL : "Notice of an Annual General Meeting of Mechel Public Joint-Stock Compa..
PU
06/04MECHEL : Reports Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
06/04PJSC MECHEL : Mechel Reports Decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 607 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 415 M 415 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-Mechel Mining
Nelli R. Galeyeva Chief Financial Officer
Victor Alexandrovich Trigubko Director & Senior VP-Government Relations
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHEL PAO-2.91%415
POSCO-14.16%13 349
NUCOR-21.64%13 280
ARCELORMITTAL-35.81%12 155
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-36.91%8 969
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS1.36%6 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group