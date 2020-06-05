Mechel : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2019 (form 3)

Statement of changes in equity
for 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Codes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form under Russian Classifier of Forms of Uniform Documents
|
|
0710004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
2019
|
12
|
|
31
|
Company
|
|
Mechel Public Joint Stock Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Organizations
|
|
14582388
|
|
Taxpayer identification number (INN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INN
|
7703370008/997550001
|
Type of activity
|
|
|
Investments into securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
conomic Activities
|
|
64.99.1
|
|
|
Organizational and legal form / form of ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public joint-stock company
|
/Joint private and foreign ownership
|
|
Forms of Property
|
12247
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit of measurement
|
|
In thousands of Russian rubles
|
|
|
|
Measurement Units
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Capital flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized
|
Own shares bought
|
Additional
|
Reserve
|
Retained profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator name
|
Code
|
|
back from
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
(uncovered loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of capital as of December 31, 2017
|
3100
|
|
5 550 277
|
-
|
|
6 023 340
|
277 514
|
10 900 923
|
|
22 752 054
|
|
|
|
|
for 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase - total
|
|
|
3210
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
чистая прибыль
|
|
|
|
|
3211
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
переоценка имущества
|
|
|
3212
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
income attributed directly to capital increase
|
3213
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
additional issue of shares
|
|
|
3214
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
increase in the par value of shares
|
3215
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
legal entity reorganization
|
|
|
3216
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Capital decrease - total
|
|
|
3220
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(12 606 128)
|
|
(12 606 128)
|
|
|
в том числе:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
3221
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
(10 294 438)
|
|
(10 294 438)
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
3222
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
income attributed directly to capital decrease
|
3223
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
decrease in the par value of shares
|
3224
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
decrease in the number of shares
|
3225
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
legal entity reorganization
|
|
|
3226
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
3227
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
(2 311 690)
|
|
(2 311 690)
|
Change in additional capital
|
|
|
3230
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Х
|
Change in reserve capital
|
|
|
3240
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Х
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized
|
Own shares bought
|
|
|
|
Authorized
|
Retained profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator name
|
Code
|
|
back from
|
Additional capital
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
(uncovered loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of capital as of December 31, 2018
|
3200
|
|
5 550 277
|
-
|
|
6 023 340
|
277 514
|
(1 705 205)
|
|
10 145 926
|
|
|
|
|
for 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase - total
|
|
|
3310
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
1 991 227
|
|
1 991 227
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net profit
|
|
|
|
|
3311
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
1 991 227
|
|
1 991 227
|
|
|
revaluation of property
|
|
|
3312
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
income attributed directly to capital increase
|
3313
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
additional issue of shares
|
|
|
3314
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
increase in the par value of shares
|
3315
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
legal entity reorganization
|
|
|
3316
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Authorized
|
Own shares bought
|
|
|
Authorized
|
Retained profit
|
|
Indicator name
|
Code
|
back from
|
|
Additional capital
|
Total
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
(uncovered loss)
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital decrease - total
|
3320
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2 526 732)
|
(2 526 732)
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
3321
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
0,00
|
revaluation of property
|
3322
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
-
|
-
|
income attributed directly to capital decrease
|
3323
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
Х
|
-
|
-
|
decrease in the par value of shares
|
3324
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Х
|
-
|
-
|
decrease in the number of shares
|
3325
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Х
|
-
|
-
|
legal entity reorganization
|
3326
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
dividends
|
3327
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
Х
|
(2 526 732)
|
(2 526 732)
|
Change in additional capital
|
3330
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Х
|
Change in reserve capital
|
3340
|
Х
|
Х
|
|
Х
|
-
|
-
|
Х
|
Capital value as of December 31, 2019
|
3300
|
5 550 277
|
|
-
|
6 023 340
|
277 514
|
(2 240 710)
|
9 610 421
2. Adjustments related to changes in the accounting policy and errors correction
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of December 31,
|
|
Change of capital in 2019
|
as of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due of net profit (loss)
|
due to other factors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital - total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before adjustments
|
|
|
3400
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
adjustment due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
changes in the accounting policy
|
|
|
3410
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
correction of errors
|
|
|
3420
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
after adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including:
|
|
|
3500
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
retained earnings (uncovered loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before adjustments
|
|
|
3401
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
adjustment due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
changes in the accounting policy
|
|
|
3411
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
correction of errors
|
|
|
3421
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
after adjustments
|
|
|
3501
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
other items of section "Capital" by which adjustments were
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performed (by items):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before adjustments
|
|
|
3402
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
adjustment due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
changes in the accounting policy
|
|
|
3412
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
correction of errors
|
|
|
3422
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
after adjustments
|
|
|
3502
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator name
|
|
Code
|
as of December 31, 2019
|
as of December 31, 2018
|
as of December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
3600
|
|
9 610 421
|
10 145 926
|
|
22 752 054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkova Alla
|
|
|
|
CEO
|
Korzhov Oleg Viktorovich
|
|
Head of
|
|
Alexandrovna
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
(printed name)
|
|
Financial and HR Departme (signature)
|
(printed name)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Mechel Business Service OOO
|
|
|
|
|
Power of Attorney No. 005М-20 dated February 14, 2020
