Mechel : "Frequently asked questions"

Frequently asked questions:

What is the purpose of including the question of transactions approval and Charter approval into the agenda of the annual meeting of shareholders of Mechel PAO (further on referred to as the Company)?

In accordance with the terms and conditions for Mechel Group debt restructuring (this information is reflected in more detail in the next question and in presentation "VTB BANK AND GAZPROMBANK DEBT RESTRUCTURING 2020" published on the web-site of the Company), the company undertook as follows:

Approve the new edition of the suretyship agreements and share pledge agreements and/or introduce amendments into the documents signed (being signed) between Mechel PAO and Bank-creditors (GPB and VTB) to secure for the obligations of its subsidiaries, which, in accordance with the effective legislation of the Russian Federation, is a series of major related party transactions. Introduce amendments to the Charter of Mechel PAO to exclude the provisions previously introduced into the Company Charter (in 2016) based on respective request of the banks-creditors, to ensure additional control over the activities of the Company, including the competency of the Board of Directors, related to the procedure of decision making, as well as to bring the Charter provisions to compliance with the legislation (the amendments are of technical character).

What is the result of the debt restructuring for the Company and its shareholders?

During the negotiations with the bank-creditors (VTB and GPB) the Company management managed to agree the new restructuring terms and conditions satisfactory for the Group and to sign the documents to introduce respective amendments into the credit and security related documentation. The new restructuring of the credit agreements with VTB and GPB came into force on May 7 th 2020 as soon as Mechel Group had met all contingency conditions.

The following are the main restructuring terms and conditions:

The previous schedule for indebtedness repayment was changed (2020 - 2022) and a new seven years' period was defined for the credits repayment (with a possibility of prolongation for three more years);

The load upon the consolidated cash flow of the Group was reduced by means of spreading the repayment schedule by years and gradual increasing of the repayment amounts during the new period of the indebtedness repayment;

New thresholds were determined for financial indicators to comply with the respective plans of Mechel Group;

Besides, according to the terms and conditions of the new Restructuring, the interest rates and the volume of the security under the credit agreements of Mechel Group remain unchanged.

The new schedule for the credits repayment is determined based on the forecasted operational and financial indicators of Mechel Group, in accordance with the respective development plans for 2020 - 2029

The Restructuring documents that came into force form a necessary basis for further stable development of Mechel Group and improvement of its financial position, and investments into the implementation of its plans for production upgrading and extension.

The new Restructuring provides for further approval of the credit transactions and transactions related to the provision of security and pledges to secure for the fulfillment by Mechel Group of its obligations towards the banks-creditors.

3. What is the position of the Board of Directors of the Company?

It is recommended by the Board of Directors to pass resolutions on all the questions of the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting. According to the best practices of corporate governance, for the purpose of