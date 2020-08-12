Mechel : Management presentation. August 2020 0 08/12/2020 | 12:03pm EDT Send by mail :

This presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. 2 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Overview Leading vertically integrated Mining & Metals company

Comprises two major divisions - Mining and Steel

Main divisions are supported by Power division, Sales & Marketing units and Logistics facilities

As of December 31, 2019 Company emloyed about 56.2 thousand people Financial Highlights Operating Highlights, Sales 1Q2020 Revenue 1Q2020 EBITDA* Mining Segment Steel Segment Breakdown Breakdown (68.3 bln rubles) (12.7 bln rubles) 2.5 2.4 12% 8% 1.2 1.2 26% 54% 38% 0.86 0.88 62% 0.64 0.57 0.62 0.65 0.13 0.13 4Q19 1Q20 4Q19 1Q20 Steel Mining Power Met Coal Steam Coal Iron ore concentrate Steel (production) Long Products Hardware Source: Company data * Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in our earnings Press release Appendix A Source: Company data 3 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Capital Structure Ordinary Shares Igor Zyuzin Public 416,270,745 - 75% (with Float family) 49.8% 50.2% Mechel PAO Public Preferred Shares 40% Float 60% 138,756,915 - 25% 4 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 Corporate Governance The company adheres to the most rigorous standards of corporate governance. Apart from complying with shareholder law norms, Mechel assumes a series of additional obligations, holding to the highest international requirements, including NYSE corporate governance rules that apply to US-based companies within the NYSE 303A listing standard. In accordance with the Company's charter members of the Board of Directors are elected by Shareholders' General Meeting, to a total of 9 persons, the majority of whom are independent (independent directors). In order to execute its functions, the Board of Directors created the following permanent committees: Audit Committee

Committee on Investments and Strategic Planning

Committee on Appointment and Remuneration www.mechel.com Growth Points Our major growth and development points are: Debt restructuring Successful restructuring will decrease financial expenses and arrange financing to develop our major projects Growing share of Universal rolling mill and stainless long and flat steel products Increases steel segment profitability by moving products range towards the higher value added positions Port Posiet Gates to our Asian coal offtakers through increase of capacities to 9 mln tonnes 5 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Supported by … Superior mining assets quality One of the leading metallurgical coal producers and exporters on the seaborne market

Ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal

Core assets positioned at the lower bound of the global cost curve Strong local steel producer position Most diversified specialty steel producer in Russia

One of the largest long steel producer in Russia

Largest distribution platform in Russia

First newly built rolling mill for beams and high-speed long rails in Russia Strategic position to supply Asia-Pacific seaborne market Coal assets uniquely positioned to supply metallurgical coal to attractive Asia-Pacific markets

Asia-Pacific markets Access to key Far Eastern ports with low transportation cost

Own infrastructure including ports and rolling stock, secures access to end customers and export markets Vertically integrated steel business model 6 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Assets Structure Mining Segment Coal Southern Kuzbass Coal Company Yakutugol Iron Ore Korshunov Mining Plant Coke Mechel Coke Moscow Coke and Gas Plant Steel Segment Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Izhstal Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant Urals Stampings Plant Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant Mechel Nemunas (Lithuania) Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant Own Ports Port Posiet (Sea of Japan) Port Temryuk (Sea of Azov) Port Kambarka (Kama river) Power Segment Generation Southern Kuzbass Power Plant Distribution Kuzbass Power Sales Company Distribution Mechel Service (Russia) Mechel Service Global (excl. Russia) Mechel Carbon AG (Swiss) 7 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Vertically Integrated Mining & Steel Business Model One of the leading metallurgical coal producer globally with ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal types, coke and iron ore concentrate. Coking Coal Concentrate, 12m 2019 MMt 7,2 3,3 Production Consumption Iron Ore Feed, 12m 2019 Coke, 12m 2019 MMt MMt 5,0 2,5 2,6 1,7 Production Consumption Production Consumption Own infrastructure Sea Port capacity, 12m 2019 helps to establish access to end customers. Cargo turnover, 12m 2019 Power, 12m 2019 * -Source: Company data - Volumes shipped through Vanino port 14.5 7,0 MMt KWh MMt 29,6 bln 7,5 8,7 14,0 4,7 3,4 Shipped through Shipped overall Own rolling stock Overall Production Consumption own ports 8 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Market Position 9 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Broad Geographic Footprint Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant Russian Federation Mechel Moscow Coke Nemunas and Gas Plant Lithuania Moscow Izhstal Mechel Coke Port Kambarka Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Urals Stampings Plant Yakutugol Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant Southern Kuzbass Ukraine Coal Company Korshunov Mining Plant Port Temryuk Southern Kuzbass Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant Revenue Breakdown By Market (1Q 2020) Mining Segment Middle East CIS6% 2% Europe 15% Asia w/o China China 41% 9% Russia 27% Steel Segment Asia 1% CIS Kazakhstan Power Plant Mongolia Port Vanino* China Port Posiet 12% Europe 15% Russia 72% Mining Port Steel Head office *Access to port secured by contractual agreements Power 10 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION www.mechel.com Ability to Supply All Metcoal Markets Diversification / enhancement of sales channels to the fast- growing Asian and European markets Extensive range of metcoal grades allows for diversified product portfolio to serve a variety of customer needs Mechel's own ports on the Sea of Japan and Azov Sea serve as the stable gateways to export markets Russian Federation 3.1 mln t (1) 2.7 mln t (1) Southern Yakutugol Kuzbass Port Vanino Europe Port Posiet China Japan India Indonesia Australia Major coking coal Mechel's routes exporting regions Major coking coal 3rd parties routes importing regions Target markets for Mechel's coking coal supplies Size of respective seaborne coking Target markets for Mechel's coal markets steam coal supplies Notes: (1) FY2019 metallurgical coal production (2) Total seaborne met coal trade (2018), CRU Canada USA 286 mn t (2) Freight rates from port Posiet (Handysize 22 000 t) to Northern China $9.25 pmt to Yangtze River $9.75 pmt to Southern China $12.00 pmt to Thailand $14.00 pmt to Philippines $14.00 pmt to Indonesia $15.25 pmt India $19 / $17 (West Coast / East Coast) pmt to Japan $7.00 pmt Freight rates from port Vanino (45 000 t) to Northern China $10.00 pmt to Yangtze River $10.50 pmt to Southern China $11.50 pmt to Thailand $12.50 pmt to Philippines $12.50 pmt to Indonesia $13.90 pmt India $16.75 pmt / (West Coast / East Coast) $15 pmt to Japan $6.00 pmt 11 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION www.mechel.com Steel Segment Mechel Service Global - Map of distribution hubs Russian Federation Europe Kazakhstan Mechel Service facilities Source: Company data Advantages 84 storage sites and service centers throughout Russia, CIS & Europe Real time market intelligence and pricing feedback Opportunity to address specific customer needs and sell more high margin and value added products 12 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION Production Russian Volume, Product production Rank 12m 2019 share '000 tonnes Rebar 1,223 16.2% 4 Wire rod 835 26.7% 1 Wire 379 27.5% 1 products Rails 274 21.8% 2 Beams 271 27.0% 2 High-tensile 28 28.5% 2 wire Source: Company Filings www.mechel.com Universal Rolling Mill 13 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Key project results Universal rolling mill sales (th tonnes) From January 2016 Mechel supplies rails to the Russian Railways.

New types of rails production (for use at European railways) have already been adopted at the plant and passed certification for conformity with European railroad standards.

In 1Q2020 Rails sales increased by 34% compared to 4Q2019.

Structural shapes sales increased by 3% Q-o-Q.

Q-o-Q. We continue developing and producing new types of rails and shapes at Universal rolling mill. In the near term we plan to start mastering new rail types for railroads with speed up to 400 km/h. Product 1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 % Railway rails 116 31 +276 116 87 +34 Structural 76 73 +3 76 74 +3 shapes In July 2020 Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant has shipped to the customers the 3 rd -million tonne of products from the Universal Rolling Mill since the beginning of production. 40% оf the production volumes were rails. Key project metrics: Capacity - up to 1.1 mln tonnes

CAPEX - US$ 900 mln including steel-making facility (Continuous casting machine #5)

steel-making facility (Continuous casting machine #5) Products - High-speed and low-temperature rails of up to 100 meter long

High-speed and low-temperature rails of up to 100 meter long H-beams, channel bars, angles and grooves

Target consumers - Russian Railways and Construction industry 14 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / UNIVERSAL ROLLING MILL www.mechel.com Universal Rolling Mill Source: Company data 15 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / UNIVERSAL ROLLING MILL www.mechel.com Logistics Facilities 16 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Mechel Trans - Access to Seaborne Market Access to main customers in Asia-Pacific and Europe is secured through own ports facilities

Asia-Pacific and Europe is secured through own ports facilities Port capacity alignes with expected growth in export volumes Ports Key Characteristics TEMRYUK POSIET VANINO * EXISTING 2.0 MMt per year 9.0 MMt per year 10.0 MMt per year CAPACITY TARGET 4.0 MMt per year 15.0 MMt per year na CAPACITY VESSEL TYPE River-to-sea vessels Handysize Handymax Own and Partner Seaport Facilities Yakutugol Southern Port Vanino Port Temryuk Kuzbass Port Posiet Own and Partner Seaport Annual Turnover Capacities, MMt 21.0 10.0 2.0 6.5 1.8 9.0 4.7 2012 2020 Posiet Temryuk Vanino Source: Company data Notes: * Volumes secured by contractual agreements 17 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES www.mechel.com Mechel Infrastructure Allows Secured Access to Final Customers Posiet Port • Increase access to Asian coal customers via seaborne market • Existing port capacity - 9 mln tonnes per year • Target capacity - 15 mln tonnes (Panamax vessels) after 2nd stage of modernization Temryuk Port • Logistics flexibility on the Sea of Azov and Black Sea • Potential to increase export of coking coal, PCI and anthracite to Europe • Existing port capacity - 2 mln tonnes • Target capacity - 4 mln tonnes Vanino Port* • Increases logistics flexibility to Asian coal customers • Total turnover up to 10 mln tonnes of cargo per year • Shorter transportation distances - lower rail and vessel freights costs * Access to port secured by contractual agreements Mechel Trans Transportation Company • Rolling stock of about 11,500 railcars • Ensures uninterrupted transportation • Reduces dependency on Russian Railways, state- owned and independent freighters 18 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES www.mechel.com Port Posiet 19 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES www.mechel.com Debt Restructuring 20 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com Debt structure & net debt / EBITDA ratio dynamics 30,0 As at 31.03.2020: Ruble portion of debt amounted to 61%; and Russian state-controlled banks held 90% of our debt portfolio.

state-controlled banks held 90% of our debt portfolio. Net leverage increased to 8.4 on debt growth by 27 bln RUB (as a result of significant ruble devaluation against US dollar and euro in 1Q 2020) and lower

EBITDA.

EBITDA. Average interest rate through the debt portfolio was 7.0% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.8% per annum.

In 1Q2020 Group repaid 5.7 bln RUB of debt principal. As at May 2020: Portion of restructured debt is at a level of 89%; ruble portion of debt amounts to 56%; and Russian state-controlled banks hold 86% of our debt portfolio.

state-controlled banks hold 86% of our debt portfolio. Average interest rate through the debt portfolio is 6.4% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.3% per annum. In restructuring 11% EUR 32% Restructured loans 89%USD 12% RUB 487 bln RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB 433 bln RUB 427 bln 426 bln 423 bln 411 bln 411 bln 408 bln 400 bln 11.0 6.6 6.9 7.5 8.4 5.6 5.7 6.4 5.3 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 1Q'19 1H'19 9M'19 FY'19 1Q'20 Lease and other financial liabilities Long-term borrowings Interest payable Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings Net Debt*/EBITDA * excluding GPB option on Elga, fines and penalties Bonds Other 1% 2% ECA 11% RUB 56% Russian state- controlled Banks 86% 25,0 20,0 15,0 10,0 5,0 0,0 21 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / DEBT STRUCTURE www.mechel.com KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS 22 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 www.mechel.com 1Q 2020 Financial results summary Consolidated Revenue in 1Q2020 amounted to 68.3 bln RUB, a decrease of 9% compared to 1Q2019. This was to a greater extent a result of significant coal prices decline (especially met coal prices) in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019. Consolidated Revenue was flat compared to 4Q2019.

1Q2020 EBITDA* went down by 17% compared to 1Q2019 but went up by 36% compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 12.7 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 19%.

Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in 1Q2020 amounted to 36.9 bln RUB, compared to loss amounted to 9.8 bln RUB in 4Q2019 due to growth of foreign exchange loss related to foreign currency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of significant ruble devaluation against US dollar and euro in the reporting period. RUB mln1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 % Revenue 68,332 74,856 -9% 68,332 68,376 0% Operating profit 7,016 10,837 -35% 7,016 2,560 174% EBITDA* 12,690 15,322 -17% 12,690 9,361 36% EBITDA margin, % 19% 20% 19% 14% (Loss) / profit attributable to equity (36,878) 11,336 -425% (36,878) (9,765) 278% shareholders of Mechel PAO *Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in Press release Attachment A 23 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com 1Q 2020 Production and sales summary In 1Q2020 coal mining volumes decreased by 4% compared to 4Q2019.

1Q2020 coal mining volumes grew by 47% compared to 1Q2019 as a result of measures implemented to recover production volumes at our mining sites.

Pig iron and steel production increased by 10% and 2% respectively Q-on- Q after blast furnace #4 and converter #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant were put into operation in March after reconstruction. Coking coal sales to third parties in 1Q2020 increased by 5% compared to 4Q2019. Overall sales volumes declined by 8% Q-on-Q as internal coking coal demand was lower during blast furnace #4 repair.

Q-on-Q as internal coking coal demand was lower during blast furnace #4 repair. Other met coal (PCI and anthracites) sales remained flat Q-on-Q. Steam coal sales grew in 1Q2020 by 3% Q-on-Q.

Q-on-Q. Steam coal sales grew in 1Q2020 by 3% Q-on-Q. Flat products sales increased by 11% Q-on-Q. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased 38% as a result of efforts to increase sales of higher value-added products.

Q-on-Q. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased 38% as a result of efforts to increase sales of higher value-added products. Long products sales added 5% Q-on-Q. Sales of high value-added products such as rails increased by 34%. Production (th tonnes) Product 1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 % Run-of-mine 5,188 3,520 +47 5,188 5,420 -4 Coal Pig Iron 872 870 0 872 796 +10 Steel 876 930 -6 876 860 +2 Sales (th tonnes) Product 1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 % Coking Coal 1,684 1,697 -1 1,684 1,830 -8 Steam Coal 1,212 1,333 -9 1,212 1,174 +3 Flat Products 124 115 +7 124 112 +11 Long Products 648 606 +7 648 618 +5 24 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Mining segment Mining segment regional sales structure changed as we increased sales of coking coal to Japan and redirected some volumes of steam coal from China and Vietnam to Russian domestic market. As a result share of China decreased from 17% in 4Q2019 to 9% in 1Q2020, share of Russia increased from 22% to 27% and share of Asia (w/o China) increased by 1%.

Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue declined by 9% compared to 4Q2019 and by 26% compared to 1Q 2019.

Mining segment EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 9% compared to 4Q2019 as a result of cost of sales 12% decline Q-on-Q, and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB. EBITDA, RUB Bln 8,0 7,0 -0.6 6,0 -0.7 1.9 0.4 5,0 -0.4 4,0 6.5 3,0 5.9 2,0 1,0 0,0 EBITDA Prices External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales Other EBITDA 4Q2019 volumes sales 1Q2020 Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 40,0 80% 10.3 60% 9.5 10.0 8.0 20,0 32% 33% 32% 8.3 40% 21% 24% 20% 24.5 25.3 23.4 19.8 18.1 0,0 0% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020) Middle East 6% CIS 2% Europe 15% Asia w/o China China 41% 9% Russia 27% 25 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Steel segment In 1Q2020 Revenue increased by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to growth of sales of rails, flat steel, especially stainless flat products, and wire.

Revenue in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019 was flat.

EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 101% compared to 4Q2019 on higher sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.

Segment`s EBITDA margin grew Q-on-Q from 5% to 10%. EBITDA, RUB Bln 6,0 5,0 0.2 1.0 -1.1 4,0 2.7 3,0 -0.6 4.5 2,0 2.3 1,0 0,0 EBITDA Prices External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales Other EBITDA 4Q2019 volumes sales 1Q2020 Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 1.4 30% 50,0 1.3 1.6 2.0 1.7 40,0 20% 30,0 9% 10% 20,0 7% 7% 5% 10% 10,0 42.1 46.8 45.5 40.6 42.1 0,0 0% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020) Asia 1% CIS 12% Europe 15% Russia 72% 26 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Cash costs & Average sales prices dynamics Mining Segment Cash costs, RUB/tonne Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 3,119 3,135 2,500 2,325 2,255 3,101 2,310 2,364 3,086 2,793 1,3841,802* 1,3311,598* 1,206 1,278* 1,7781,915* 1,6191,633* 2,926 2,736 2,156 2,782 3,031 14,735 15,042 13,279 11,708 10,757 7,777 7,521 6,308 4,904 4,646 5,560 5,434 4,565 3,702 3,648 1,660 1,898 1,301 1,282 1,635 4,868 8,063 9,292 9,246 9,170 Coal SKCC Coal YU Coal Elga* Iron ore Coke Coking coalAnthracite and PCISteam coal Iron ore Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga * Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company washing facilities Steel Segment Cash costs, RUB/tonne Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 55,133 52,257 51,539 50,006 53,481 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 78,545 72,076 63,675 64,054 44,601 40,278 35,210 61,684 25,825 26,621 26,870 24,207 22,770 24,394 24,867 25,095 22,041 21,641 25,317 25,844 25,806 23,229 21,972 31,343 32,084 33,869 30,518 28,473 32,324 28,910 31,310 33,285 34,146 28,934 29,108 47,255 48,032 48,087 46,741 45,254 44,356 45,227 44,199 42,289 41,944 36,990 40,968 40,757 41,846 42,690 42,303 44,898 45,760 43,103 43,134 Rebar Hardware Carbon flat Railway rails Structural Ferrosilicon Billets Wire rod Rebar Carbon flat Railway rails Ferrosilicon shapes 27 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Consolidated revenue and segment EBITDA dynamics Mining segment Revenue to 3 rd parties in 1Q2020 decreased by 9% compared to 4Q2019 on lower coal prices.

parties in 1Q2020 decreased by 9% compared to 4Q2019 on lower coal prices. Steel segment Revenue to 3 rd parties in 1Q2020 grew by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to increased sales of rails, flat products, including stainless flat, and wire.

parties in 1Q2020 grew by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to increased sales of rails, flat products, including stainless flat, and wire. Power segment Revenue to 3 rd parties remained relatively flat in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019. Mining segment EBITDA went up by 9% in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB due to lower costs as a result of decreased volumes of blasting and stripping works.

Steel segment EBITDA increased by 101% and amounted to 4.5 bln RUB influenced by the growth of sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.

Power segment EBITDA grew by 37% in 1Q2020 Q-on-Q and amounted 921 mln RUB. Revenue, RUB Bln Power Steel Mining -1.7 1.5 0.1 8.0 8.1 40.6 66,7 66,5 68,1 42.1 19.8 18.1 Revenue Mining Steel Power Revenue 4Q2019 Segment Segment Segment 1Q2020 Segment EBITDA, RUB Bln Power Steel Mining 0.2 0.6 0.9 2.2 0.7 4.5 2.3 8,9 9,5 11,7 5.9 6.5 EBITDA Mining Steel Power EBITDA 4Q2019 Segment Segment Segment 1Q2020 28 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Cash flow & trade working capital Cash flow from operations completely covers Group's current expenses, including debt service and lease payments and allows us to perform debt repayments.

As of March 31, 2020, trade working capital was negative at -8.4 bln RUB. It declined by 3.4 bln RUB from -5.0 bln RUB as of December 31, 2019, predominantly as a result of customers advance payments growth.

-8.4 bln RUB. It declined by 3.4 bln RUB from -5.0 bln RUB as of December 31, 2019, predominantly as a result of customers advance payments growth. Group's capital expenditures in 1Q2020 amounted to 2.6 bln RUB, including 0.5 bln RUB of lease payment. Trade working capital management, RUB Bln 71.3 70.0 66.7 72.5 62.2 9.9 6.6 3.4 (5.0) (8.4) (61.4) (63.4) (63.3) (67.2) (80.9) 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 Trade current assets Trade current liabilities Trade working capital CASH FLOW, RUB Bln -1.9 16.0 -12.9 0.6 2.9 4.7 Cash net of Net Operating Net Investing Net Financing Effect of Cash net of overdrafts as activities activities activities exchange rate overdrafts as of 31.12.2019 changes of 31.03.2020 FREE CASH FLOW for 1Q 2020, RUB Bln -6.6 16.0 -2.1 7.3 -6.1 1.2 Cash flow from Net interest Capital Free Cash Flow Net Settelment of Free Cash Flow to Operations expenses, incl expenditures loan,lease and Firm overdue interest (excluding lease) other obligations and capitalized 29 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Operational Results Mining Segment Production: Product 1Q2020, 1Q2019, % 1Q2020, 4Q2019, thousand % thousand tonnes thousand tonnes thousand tonnes tonnes Run-of-mine coal 5,188 3,520 +47 5,188 5,420 -4 Sales: Product 1Q2020, 1Q2019, % 1Q2020, 4Q2019, thousand % thousand tonnes thousand tonnes thousand tonnes tonnes Coking coal concentrate 1,684 1,697 -1 1,684 1,830 -8 PCI 445 261 +71 445 482 -8 Anthracites 268 158 +69 268 235 +14 Thermal coal 1,212 1,333 -9 1,212 1,174 +3 Iron ore concentrate 572 612 -7 572 636 -10 Coke 623 652 -4 623 615 +1 Steel Segment Production: Product 1Q2020, 1Q2019, % 1Q2020, 4Q2019, thousand % thousand tonnes thousand tonnes thousand tonnes tonnes Pig Iron 872 870 0 872 796 +10 Steel 876 930 -6 876 860 +2 Sales: Product 1Q2020, 1Q2019, % 1Q2020, 4Q2019, thousand % thousand tonnes thousand tonnes thousand tonnes tonnes Flat rolls 124 115 +7 124 112 +11 Long rolls 648 606 +7 648 618 +5 Hardware 133 142 -6 133 126 +6 Forgings 12 12 +6 12 8 +51 Stampings 23 29 -22 23 23 -2 Ferrosilicon 13 17 -25 13 15 -19 30 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY OPERATIONAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Mechel is a global mining and metals company www.mechel.com Attachments Original document

