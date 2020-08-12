Mechel : Management presentation. August 2020

Log in
08/12/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION

AUGUST, 2020

www.mechel.com

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Mechel PAO (Mechel) or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Any purchase of securities should be made solely on the basis of information Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Mechel or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice.

2

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Overview

  • Leading vertically integrated Mining & Metals company
  • Comprises two major divisions - Mining and Steel
  • Main divisions are supported by Power division, Sales & Marketing units and Logistics facilities
  • As of December 31, 2019 Company emloyed about 56.2 thousand people

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights, Sales

1Q2020 Revenue

1Q2020 EBITDA*

Mining Segment

Steel Segment

Breakdown

Breakdown

(68.3 bln rubles)

(12.7 bln rubles)

2.5

2.4

12%

8%

1.2

1.2

26%

54%

38%

0.86

0.88

62%

0.64

0.57

0.62

0.65

0.13

0.13

4Q19

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

Steel

Mining

Power

Met Coal

Steam Coal

Iron ore concentrate

Steel (production)

Long Products

Hardware

Source: Company data

* Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in our earnings Press release Appendix

A

Source: Company data

3

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Capital Structure

Ordinary Shares

Igor Zyuzin

Public

416,270,745 - 75%

(with

Float

family)

49.8%

50.2%

Mechel

PAO

Public

Preferred Shares

40%

Float

60%

138,756,915 - 25%

4 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

Corporate Governance

The company adheres to the most rigorous standards of corporate governance. Apart from complying with shareholder law norms, Mechel assumes a series of additional obligations, holding to the highest international requirements, including NYSE corporate governance rules that apply to US-based companies within the NYSE 303A listing standard.

In accordance with the Company's charter members of the Board of Directors are elected by Shareholders' General Meeting, to a total of 9 persons, the majority of whom are independent (independent directors).

In order to execute its functions, the Board of Directors created the following permanent committees:

  • Audit Committee
  • Committee on Investments and Strategic Planning
  • Committee on Appointment and Remuneration

www.mechel.com

Growth Points

Our major growth and development points are:

  • Debt restructuring

Successful restructuring will decrease financial expenses and arrange financing to develop our major projects

  • Growing share of Universal rolling mill and stainless long and flat steel products

Increases steel segment profitability by moving products range towards the higher value added positions

  • Port Posiet

Gates to our Asian coal offtakers through increase of capacities to 9 mln tonnes

5

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Supported by …

Superior mining assets quality

  • One of the leading metallurgical coal producers and exporters on the seaborne market
  • Ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal
  • Core assets positioned at the lower bound of the global cost curve

Strong local steel producer position

  • Most diversified specialty steel producer in Russia
  • One of the largest long steel producer in Russia
  • Largest distribution platform in Russia
  • First newly built rolling mill for beams and high-speed long rails in Russia

Strategic position to supply Asia-Pacific seaborne market

  • Coal assets uniquely positioned to supply metallurgical coal to attractive Asia-Pacific markets
  • Access to key Far Eastern ports with low transportation cost
  • Own infrastructure including ports and rolling stock, secures access to end customers and export markets

Vertically integrated steel business model

6

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Assets Structure

Mining Segment

Coal

Southern Kuzbass Coal Company

Yakutugol

Iron Ore

Korshunov Mining Plant

Coke

Mechel Coke

Moscow Coke and Gas

Plant

Steel Segment

Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant

Izhstal

Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant

Urals Stampings Plant

Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant

Mechel Nemunas (Lithuania)

Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant

Own Ports

Port Posiet (Sea of Japan)

Port Temryuk (Sea of Azov)

Port Kambarka (Kama river)

Power Segment

Generation

Southern Kuzbass Power Plant

Distribution

Kuzbass Power Sales

Company

Distribution

Mechel Service (Russia)

Mechel Service Global (excl. Russia)

Mechel Carbon AG (Swiss)

7 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Vertically Integrated Mining & Steel Business Model

One of the leading metallurgical coal producer globally with ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal types, coke and iron ore concentrate.

Coking Coal Concentrate, 12m 2019

MMt

7,2

3,3

Production

Consumption

Iron Ore Feed, 12m 2019

Coke, 12m 2019

MMt

MMt

5,0

2,5

2,6

1,7

Production

Consumption

Production

Consumption

Own infrastructure

Sea Port capacity, 12m 2019

helps to establish access to

end customers.

Cargo turnover, 12m 2019

Power, 12m 2019

* -Source: Company data

- Volumes shipped through Vanino port

14.5

7,0

MMt

KWh

MMt

29,6

bln

7,5

8,7

14,0

4,7

3,4

Shipped through

Shipped overall

Own rolling stock

Overall

Production

Consumption

own ports

8

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Market Position

9

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Broad Geographic Footprint

Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant

Russian Federation

Mechel

Moscow Coke

Nemunas

and Gas Plant

Lithuania

Moscow

Izhstal

Mechel Coke

Port Kambarka

Chelyabinsk

Metallurgical Plant

Urals Stampings Plant

Yakutugol

Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant

Southern Kuzbass

Ukraine

Coal Company

Korshunov Mining Plant

Port Temryuk

Southern Kuzbass

Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant

Revenue Breakdown

By Market (1Q 2020)

Mining Segment

Middle East

CIS6% 2%

Europe

15%

Asia w/o

China

China

41%

9%

Russia

27%

Steel Segment

Asia 1%

CIS

Kazakhstan

Power Plant

Mongolia

Port Vanino*

China

Port Posiet

12%

Europe 15%

Russia 72%

Mining

Port

Steel

Head office

*Access to port secured by contractual agreements

Power

10 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION

www.mechel.com

Ability to Supply All Metcoal Markets

Diversification / enhancement of sales channels to the fast- growing Asian and European markets

Extensive range of metcoal grades allows for diversified product portfolio to serve a variety of customer needs

Mechel's own ports on the Sea of Japan and Azov Sea serve as the stable gateways to export markets

Russian Federation

3.1 mln t (1)

2.7 mln t (1)

Southern

Yakutugol

Kuzbass

Port Vanino

Europe

Port Posiet

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Australia

Major coking coal

Mechel's routes

exporting regions

Major coking coal

3rd parties routes

importing regions

Target markets for Mechel's

coking coal supplies

Size of respective

seaborne coking

Target markets for Mechel's

coal markets

steam coal supplies

Notes: (1) FY2019 metallurgical coal production

(2) Total seaborne met coal trade (2018), CRU

Canada

USA

286 mn t (2)

Freight rates from port Posiet (Handysize 22 000 t)

to Northern China

$9.25 pmt

to Yangtze River

$9.75 pmt

to Southern China

$12.00 pmt

to Thailand

$14.00 pmt

to Philippines

$14.00 pmt

to Indonesia

$15.25 pmt

India

$19 / $17

(West Coast / East Coast)

pmt

to Japan

$7.00 pmt

Freight rates from port Vanino (45 000 t)

to Northern China

$10.00 pmt

to Yangtze River

$10.50 pmt

to Southern China

$11.50 pmt

to Thailand

$12.50 pmt

to Philippines

$12.50 pmt

to Indonesia

$13.90 pmt

India

$16.75 pmt /

(West Coast / East Coast)

$15 pmt

to Japan

$6.00 pmt

11

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION

www.mechel.com

Steel Segment

Mechel Service Global - Map of distribution hubs

Russian Federation

Europe

Kazakhstan

Mechel Service facilities

Source: Company data

Advantages

84 storage sites and service centers throughout Russia, CIS & Europe

Real time market intelligence and pricing feedback

Opportunity to address specific customer needs and sell more high margin and value added products

12 MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / MARKET POSITION

Production

Russian

Volume,

Product

production

Rank

12m 2019

share

'000 tonnes

Rebar

1,223

16.2%

4

Wire rod

835

26.7%

1

Wire

379

27.5%

1

products

Rails

274

21.8%

2

Beams

271

27.0%

2

High-tensile

28

28.5%

2

wire

Source: Company Filings

www.mechel.com

Universal Rolling Mill

13

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Key project results

Universal rolling mill sales (th tonnes)

  • From January 2016 Mechel supplies rails to the Russian Railways.
  • New types of rails production (for use at European railways) have already been adopted at the plant and passed certification for conformity with European railroad standards.
  • In 1Q2020 Rails sales increased by 34% compared to 4Q2019.
  • Structural shapes sales increased by 3% Q-o-Q.
  • We continue developing and producing new types of rails and shapes at Universal rolling mill. In the near term we plan to start mastering new rail types for railroads with speed up to 400 km/h.

Product

1Q' 20

1Q' 19

%

1Q' 20

4Q' 19

%

Railway rails

116

31

+276

116

87

+34

Structural

76

73

+3

76

74

+3

shapes

  • In July 2020 Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant has shipped to the customers the 3rd-million tonne of products from the Universal Rolling Mill since the beginning of production. 40% оf the production volumes were rails.

Key project metrics:

  • Capacity - up to 1.1 mln tonnes
  • CAPEX - US$ 900 mln including steel-making facility (Continuous casting machine #5)
  • Products - High-speed and low-temperature rails of up to 100 meter long
    • H-beams,channel bars, angles and grooves
  • Target consumers - Russian Railways and Construction industry

14

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / UNIVERSAL ROLLING MILL

www.mechel.com

Universal Rolling Mill

Source: Company data

15

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / UNIVERSAL ROLLING MILL

www.mechel.com

Logistics Facilities

16

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Mechel Trans -

Access to Seaborne Market

  • Access to main customers in Asia-Pacific and Europe is secured through own ports facilities
  • Port capacity alignes with expected growth in export volumes

Ports Key Characteristics

TEMRYUK

POSIET

VANINO *

EXISTING

2.0 MMt per year

9.0 MMt per year

10.0 MMt per year

CAPACITY

TARGET

4.0 MMt per year

15.0 MMt per year

na

CAPACITY

VESSEL TYPE

River-to-sea vessels

Handysize

Handymax

Own and Partner Seaport Facilities

Yakutugol

Southern

Port Vanino

Port Temryuk

Kuzbass

Port Posiet

Own and Partner Seaport Annual Turnover Capacities, MMt

21.0

10.0

2.0

6.5

1.8

9.0

4.7

2012

2020

Posiet

Temryuk

Vanino

Source: Company data

Notes: * Volumes secured by contractual agreements

17

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES

www.mechel.com

Mechel Infrastructure Allows Secured Access to Final Customers

Posiet Port

Increase access to Asian coal customers via seaborne market

Existing port capacity - 9 mln tonnes per year

Target capacity - 15 mln tonnes (Panamax vessels) after 2nd stage of modernization

Temryuk Port

Logistics flexibility on the Sea of Azov and Black Sea

Potential to increase export of coking coal, PCI and anthracite to Europe

Existing port capacity - 2 mln tonnes

Target capacity - 4 mln tonnes

Vanino Port*

Increases logistics flexibility to Asian coal customers

Total turnover up to 10 mln tonnes of cargo per year

Shorter transportation distances - lower rail and vessel freights costs

* Access to port secured by contractual agreements

Mechel Trans Transportation Company

Rolling stock of about 11,500 railcars

Ensures uninterrupted transportation

Reduces dependency on Russian Railways, state- owned and independent freighters

18

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES

www.mechel.com

Port Posiet

19

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / LOGISTICS FACILITIES

www.mechel.com

Debt Restructuring

20

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

Debt structure & net debt / EBITDA ratio dynamics

30,0

As at 31.03.2020:

  • Ruble portion of debt amounted to 61%; and Russian state-controlled banks held 90% of our debt portfolio.
  • Net leverage increased to 8.4 on debt growth by 27 bln RUB (as a result of significant ruble devaluation against US dollar and euro in 1Q 2020) and lower
    EBITDA.
  • Average interest rate through the debt portfolio was 7.0% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.8% per annum.
  • In 1Q2020 Group repaid 5.7 bln RUB of debt principal.

As at May 2020:

  • Portion of restructured debt is at a level of 89%; ruble portion of debt amounts to 56%; and Russian state-controlled banks hold 86% of our debt portfolio.
  • Average interest rate through the debt portfolio is 6.4% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.3% per annum.

In restructuring 11%

EUR 32%

Restructured

loans

89%USD

12%

RUB

487 bln

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

433 bln

RUB 427 bln

426 bln

423 bln

411 bln 411 bln

408 bln

400 bln

11.0

6.6

6.9

7.5

8.4

5.6

5.7

6.4

5.3

FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 1Q'19 1H'19 9M'19 FY'19 1Q'20

Lease and other financial liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Interest payable

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings Net Debt*/EBITDA

* excluding GPB option on Elga, fines and penalties

Bonds

Other

1%

2%

ECA 11%

RUB 56%

Russian state-

controlled

Banks

86%

25,0

20,0

15,0

10,0

5,0

0,0

21

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / DEBT STRUCTURE

www.mechel.com

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

22

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020

www.mechel.com

1Q 2020 Financial results summary

  • Consolidated Revenue in 1Q2020 amounted to 68.3 bln RUB, a decrease of 9% compared to 1Q2019. This was to a greater extent a result of significant coal prices decline (especially met coal prices) in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019. Consolidated Revenue was flat compared to 4Q2019.
  • 1Q2020 EBITDA* went down by 17% compared to 1Q2019 but went up by 36% compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 12.7 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 19%.
  • Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in 1Q2020 amounted to 36.9 bln RUB, compared to loss amounted to 9.8 bln RUB in 4Q2019 due to growth of foreign exchange loss related to foreign currency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of significant ruble devaluation against US dollar and euro in the reporting period.

RUB mln1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 %

Revenue

68,332

74,856

-9%

68,332

68,376

0%

Operating profit

7,016

10,837

-35%

7,016

2,560

174%

EBITDA*

12,690

15,322

-17%

12,690

9,361

36%

EBITDA margin, %

19%

20%

19%

14%

(Loss) / profit

attributable to equity

(36,878)

11,336

-425%

(36,878)

(9,765)

278%

shareholders

of Mechel PAO

*Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in Press release Attachment A

23

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

1Q 2020 Production and sales summary

  • In 1Q2020 coal mining volumes decreased by 4% compared to 4Q2019.
  • 1Q2020 coal mining volumes grew by 47% compared to 1Q2019 as a result of measures implemented to recover production volumes at our mining sites.
  • Pig iron and steel production increased by 10% and 2% respectively Q-on- Q after blast furnace #4 and converter #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant were put into operation in March after reconstruction.
  • Coking coal sales to third parties in 1Q2020 increased by 5% compared to 4Q2019. Overall sales volumes declined by 8% Q-on-Q as internal coking coal demand was lower during blast furnace #4 repair.
  • Other met coal (PCI and anthracites) sales remained flat Q-on-Q. Steam coal sales grew in 1Q2020 by 3% Q-on-Q.
  • Flat products sales increased by 11% Q-on-Q. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased 38% as a result of efforts to increase sales of higher value-added products.
  • Long products sales added 5% Q-on-Q. Sales of high value-added products such as rails increased by 34%.

Production (th tonnes)

Product

1Q' 20

1Q' 19

%

1Q' 20

4Q' 19

%

Run-of-mine

5,188

3,520

+47

5,188

5,420

-4

Coal

Pig Iron

872

870

0

872

796

+10

Steel

876

930

-6

876

860

+2

Sales (th tonnes)

Product

1Q' 20

1Q' 19

%

1Q' 20

4Q' 19

%

Coking Coal

1,684

1,697

-1

1,684

1,830

-8

Steam Coal

1,212

1,333

-9

1,212

1,174

+3

Flat Products

124

115

+7

124

112

+11

Long Products

648

606

+7

648

618

+5

24

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Mining segment

  • Mining segment regional sales structure changed as we increased sales of coking coal to Japan and redirected some volumes of steam coal from China and Vietnam to Russian domestic market. As a result share of China decreased from 17% in 4Q2019 to 9% in 1Q2020, share of Russia increased from 22% to 27% and share of Asia (w/o China) increased by 1%.
  • Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue declined by 9% compared to 4Q2019 and by 26% compared to 1Q 2019.
  • Mining segment EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 9% compared to 4Q2019 as a result of cost of sales 12% decline Q-on-Q, and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB.

EBITDA, RUB Bln

8,0

7,0

-0.6

6,0

-0.7

1.9

0.4

5,0

-0.4

4,0

6.5

3,0

5.9

2,0

1,0

0,0

EBITDA

Prices

External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales

Other

EBITDA

4Q2019

volumes

sales

1Q2020

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

40,0

80%

10.3

60%

9.5

10.0

8.0

20,0

32%

33%

32%

8.3

40%

21%

24%

20%

24.5

25.3

23.4

19.8

18.1

0,0

0%

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020)

Middle East

6%

CIS 2%

Europe

15%

Asia w/o

China

China

41%

9%

Russia

27%

25

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Steel segment

  • In 1Q2020 Revenue increased by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to growth of sales of rails, flat steel, especially stainless flat products, and wire.
  • Revenue in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019 was flat.
  • EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 101% compared to 4Q2019 on higher sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.
  • Segment`s EBITDA margin grew Q-on-Q from 5% to 10%.

EBITDA, RUB Bln

6,0

5,0

0.2

1.0

-1.1

4,0

2.7

3,0

-0.6

4.5

2,0

2.3

1,0

0,0

EBITDA

Prices

External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales

Other

EBITDA

4Q2019

volumes

sales

1Q2020

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

1.4

30%

50,0

1.3

1.6

2.0

1.7

40,0

20%

30,0

9%

10%

20,0

7%

7%

5%

10%

10,0

42.1

46.8

45.5

40.6

42.1

0,0

0%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020)

Asia 1%

CIS 12%

Europe 15%

Russia 72%

26

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Cash costs & Average sales prices dynamics

Mining Segment

Cash costs, RUB/tonne

Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

3,119

3,135

2,500

2,325

2,255

3,101

2,310

2,364

3,086

2,793

1,3841,802*

1,3311,598*

1,206 1,278*

1,7781,915*

1,6191,633*

2,926

2,736

2,156

2,782

3,031

14,735

15,042

13,279

11,708

10,757

7,777

7,521

6,308

4,904

4,646

5,560

5,434

4,565

3,702

3,648

1,660

1,898

1,301

1,282

1,635

4,868

8,063

9,292

9,246

9,170

Coal SKCC

Coal YU

Coal Elga*

Iron ore

Coke

Coking coalAnthracite and PCISteam coal

Iron ore

Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga

* Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company washing facilities

Steel Segment

Cash costs, RUB/tonne

Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

55,133

52,257

51,539

50,006

53,481

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

78,545

72,076

63,675

64,054

44,601

40,278

35,210

61,684

25,825

26,621

26,870

24,207

22,770

24,394

24,867

25,095

22,041

21,641

25,317

25,844

25,806

23,229

21,972

31,343

32,084

33,869

30,518

28,473

32,324

28,910

31,310

33,285

34,146

28,934

29,108

47,255

48,032

48,087

46,741

45,254

44,356

45,227

44,199

42,289

41,944

36,990

40,968

40,757

41,846

42,690

42,303

44,898

45,760

43,103

43,134

Rebar

Hardware

Carbon flat

Railway rails

Structural

Ferrosilicon

Billets

Wire rod

Rebar

Carbon flat Railway rails Ferrosilicon

shapes

27

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Consolidated revenue

and segment EBITDA dynamics

  • Mining segment Revenue to 3rd parties in 1Q2020 decreased by 9% compared to 4Q2019 on lower coal prices.
  • Steel segment Revenue to 3rd parties in 1Q2020 grew by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to increased sales of rails, flat products, including stainless flat, and wire.
  • Power segment Revenue to 3rd parties remained relatively flat in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019.
  • Mining segment EBITDA went up by 9% in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB due to lower costs as a result of decreased volumes of blasting and stripping works.
  • Steel segment EBITDA increased by 101% and amounted to 4.5 bln RUB influenced by the growth of sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.
  • Power segment EBITDA grew by 37% in 1Q2020 Q-on-Q and amounted 921 mln RUB.

Revenue, RUB Bln

Power

Steel

Mining

-1.7

1.5

0.1

8.0

8.1

40.6

66,7

66,5

68,1

42.1

19.8

18.1

Revenue

Mining

Steel

Power

Revenue

4Q2019

Segment

Segment

Segment

1Q2020

Segment EBITDA, RUB Bln

Power

Steel

Mining

0.2

0.6

0.9

2.2

0.7

4.5

2.3

8,9

9,5

11,7

5.9

6.5

EBITDA

Mining

Steel

Power

EBITDA

4Q2019

Segment

Segment

Segment

1Q2020

28

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Cash flow &

trade working capital

  • Cash flow from operations completely covers Group's current expenses, including debt service and lease payments and allows us to perform debt repayments.
  • As of March 31, 2020, trade working capital was negative at -8.4 bln RUB. It declined by 3.4 bln RUB from -5.0 bln RUB as of December 31, 2019, predominantly as a result of customers advance payments growth.
  • Group's capital expenditures in 1Q2020 amounted to 2.6 bln RUB, including 0.5 bln RUB of lease payment.

Trade working capital management, RUB Bln

71.3

70.0

66.7

72.5

62.2

9.9

6.6

3.4

(5.0)

(8.4)

(61.4)

(63.4)

(63.3)

(67.2)

(80.9)

31.03.2019

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

Trade current assets

Trade current liabilities

Trade working capital

CASH FLOW, RUB Bln

-1.9

16.0

-12.9

0.6

2.9

4.7

Cash net of

Net Operating

Net Investing

Net Financing

Effect of

Cash net of

overdrafts as

activities

activities

activities

exchange rate

overdrafts as

of 31.12.2019

changes

of 31.03.2020

FREE CASH FLOW for 1Q 2020, RUB Bln

-6.6

16.0

-2.1

7.3

-6.1

1.2

Cash flow from

Net interest

Capital

Free Cash Flow Net Settelment of

Free Cash Flow to

Operations

expenses, incl

expenditures

loan,lease and

Firm

overdue interest

(excluding lease)

other obligations

and capitalized

29

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Operational Results

Mining Segment

Production:

Product

1Q2020,

1Q2019,

%

1Q2020,

4Q2019, thousand

%

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

tonnes

Run-of-mine coal

5,188

3,520

+47

5,188

5,420

-4

Sales:

Product

1Q2020,

1Q2019,

%

1Q2020,

4Q2019, thousand

%

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

tonnes

Coking coal concentrate

1,684

1,697

-1

1,684

1,830

-8

PCI

445

261

+71

445

482

-8

Anthracites

268

158

+69

268

235

+14

Thermal coal

1,212

1,333

-9

1,212

1,174

+3

Iron ore concentrate

572

612

-7

572

636

-10

Coke

623

652

-4

623

615

+1

Steel Segment

Production:

Product

1Q2020,

1Q2019,

%

1Q2020,

4Q2019, thousand

%

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

tonnes

Pig Iron

872

870

0

872

796

+10

Steel

876

930

-6

876

860

+2

Sales:

Product

1Q2020,

1Q2019,

%

1Q2020,

4Q2019, thousand

%

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

thousand tonnes

tonnes

Flat rolls

124

115

+7

124

112

+11

Long rolls

648

606

+7

648

618

+5

Hardware

133

142

-6

133

126

+6

Forgings

12

12

+6

12

8

+51

Stampings

23

29

-22

23

23

-2

Ferrosilicon

13

17

-25

13

15

-19

30

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION / AUGUST 2020 / KEY OPERATIONAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Mechel is a global mining and metals company

www.mechel.com

