Mechel : Management presentation. August 2020

Overview
Leading vertically integrated Mining & Metals company
Comprises two major divisions - Mining and Steel
Main divisions are supported by Power division, Sales & Marketing units and Logistics facilities
As of December 31, 2019 Company emloyed about 56.2 thousand people
Financial Highlights
Operating Highlights, Sales
1Q2020 Revenue
1Q2020 EBITDA*
Mining Segment
Steel Segment
Breakdown
Breakdown
(68.3 bln rubles)
(12.7 bln rubles)
2.5
2.4
12%
8%
1.2
1.2
26%
54%
38%
0.86
0.88
62%
0.64
0.57
0.62
0.65
0.13
0.13
4Q19
1Q20
4Q19
1Q20
Steel
Mining
Power
Met Coal
Steam Coal
Iron ore concentrate
Steel (production)
Long Products
Hardware
A
Capital Structure
Ordinary Shares
Igor Zyuzin
Public
416,270,745 - 75%
(with
Float
family)
49.8%
50.2%
Mechel
PAO
Public
Preferred Shares
40%
Float
60%
138,756,915 - 25%
Corporate Governance
The company adheres to the most rigorous standards of corporate governance. Apart from complying with shareholder law norms, Mechel assumes a series of additional obligations, holding to the highest international requirements, including NYSE corporate governance rules that apply to US-based companies within the NYSE 303A listing standard.
In accordance with the Company's charter members of the Board of Directors are elected by Shareholders' General Meeting, to a total of 9 persons, the majority of whom are independent (independent directors).
In order to execute its functions, the Board of Directors created the following permanent committees:
Audit Committee
Committee on Investments and Strategic Planning
Committee on Appointment and Remuneration
Growth Points
Our major growth and development points are:
Debt restructuring
Successful restructuring will decrease financial expenses and arrange financing to develop our major projects
Growing share of Universal rolling mill and stainless long and flat steel products
Increases steel segment profitability by moving products range towards the higher value added positions
Port Posiet
Gates to our Asian coal offtakers through increase of capacities to 9 mln tonnes
Supported by …
Superior mining assets quality
One of the leading metallurgical coal producers and exporters on the seaborne market
Ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal
Core assets positioned at the lower bound of the global cost curve
Strong local steel producer position
Most diversified specialty steel producer in Russia
One of the largest long steel producer in Russia
Largest distribution platform in Russia
First newly built rolling mill for beams and high-speed long rails in Russia
Strategic position to supply Asia-Pacific seaborne market
Coal assets uniquely positioned to supply metallurgical coal to attractive Asia-Pacific markets
Access to key Far Eastern ports with low transportation cost
Own infrastructure including ports and rolling stock, secures access to end customers and export markets
Vertically integrated steel business model
Assets Structure
Mining Segment
Coal
Southern Kuzbass Coal Company
Yakutugol
Iron Ore
Korshunov Mining Plant
Coke
Mechel Coke
Moscow Coke and Gas
Plant
Steel Segment
Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant
Izhstal
Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant
Urals Stampings Plant
Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant
Mechel Nemunas (Lithuania)
Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant
Own Ports
Port Posiet (Sea of Japan)
Port Temryuk (Sea of Azov)
Port Kambarka (Kama river)
Power Segment
Generation
Southern Kuzbass Power Plant
Distribution
Kuzbass Power Sales
Company
Distribution
Mechel Service (Russia)
Mechel Service Global (excl. Russia)
Mechel Carbon AG (Swiss)
Vertically Integrated Mining & Steel Business Model
One of the leading metallurgical coal producer globally with ability to supply steel producers with a wide range of metallurgical coal types, coke and iron ore concentrate.
Coking Coal Concentrate, 12m 2019
MMt
7,2
3,3
Production
Consumption
Iron Ore Feed, 12m 2019
Coke, 12m 2019
MMt
MMt
5,0
2,5
2,6
1,7
Production
Consumption
Production
Consumption
Own infrastructure
Sea Port capacity, 12m 2019
helps to establish access to
end customers.
Cargo turnover, 12m 2019
Power, 12m 2019
- Volumes shipped through Vanino port
14.5
7,0
MMt
KWh
MMt
29,6
bln
7,5
8,7
14,0
4,7
3,4
Shipped through
Shipped overall
Own rolling stock
Overall
Production
Consumption
own ports
Market Position
Broad Geographic Footprint
Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant
Russian Federation
Mechel
Moscow Coke
Nemunas
and Gas Plant
Lithuania
Moscow
Izhstal
Mechel Coke
Port Kambarka
Chelyabinsk
Metallurgical Plant
Urals Stampings Plant
Yakutugol
Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant
Southern Kuzbass
Ukraine
Coal Company
Korshunov Mining Plant
Port Temryuk
Southern Kuzbass
Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant
Revenue Breakdown
By Market (1Q 2020)
Mining Segment
Middle East
CIS6% 2%
Europe
15%
Asia w/o
China
China
41%
9%
Russia
27%
Steel Segment
Asia 1%
CIS
Kazakhstan
Power Plant
Mongolia
Port Vanino*
China
Port Posiet
12%
Europe 15%
Russia 72%
Mining
Port
Steel
Head office
*Access to port secured by contractual agreements
Power
Ability to Supply All Metcoal Markets
Diversification / enhancement of sales channels to the fast- growing Asian and European markets
Extensive range of metcoal grades allows for diversified product portfolio to serve a variety of customer needs
Mechel's own ports on the Sea of Japan and Azov Sea serve as the stable gateways to export markets
Russian Federation
3.1 mln t (1)
2.7 mln t (1)
Southern
Yakutugol
Kuzbass
Port Vanino
Europe
Port Posiet
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Australia
Major coking coal
Mechel's routes
exporting regions
Major coking coal
3rd parties routes
importing regions
Target markets for Mechel's
coking coal supplies
Size of respective
seaborne coking
Target markets for Mechel's
coal markets
steam coal supplies
Notes: (1) FY2019 metallurgical coal production
(2) Total seaborne met coal trade (2018), CRU
Canada
USA
286 mn t (2)
Freight rates from port Posiet (Handysize 22 000 t)
to Northern China
$9.25 pmt
to Yangtze River
$9.75 pmt
to Southern China
$12.00 pmt
to Thailand
$14.00 pmt
to Philippines
$14.00 pmt
to Indonesia
$15.25 pmt
India
$19 / $17
(West Coast / East Coast)
pmt
to Japan
$7.00 pmt
Freight rates from port Vanino (45 000 t)
to Northern China
$10.00 pmt
to Yangtze River
$10.50 pmt
to Southern China
$11.50 pmt
to Thailand
$12.50 pmt
to Philippines
$12.50 pmt
to Indonesia
$13.90 pmt
India
$16.75 pmt /
(West Coast / East Coast)
$15 pmt
to Japan
$6.00 pmt
Steel Segment
Mechel Service Global - Map of distribution hubs
Russian Federation
Europe
Kazakhstan
Mechel Service facilities
Advantages
84 storage sites and service centers throughout Russia, CIS & Europe
Real time market intelligence and pricing feedback
Opportunity to address specific customer needs and sell more high margin and value added products
Production
Russian
Volume,
Product
production
Rank
12m 2019
share
'000 tonnes
Rebar
1,223
16.2%
4
Wire rod
835
26.7%
1
Wire
379
27.5%
1
products
Rails
274
21.8%
2
Beams
271
27.0%
2
High-tensile
28
28.5%
2
wire
Universal Rolling Mill
Key project results
Universal rolling mill sales (th tonnes)
From January 2016 Mechel supplies rails to the Russian Railways.
New types of rails production (for use at European railways) have already been adopted at the plant and passed certification for conformity with European railroad standards.
In 1Q2020 Rails sales increased by 34% compared to 4Q2019.
Structural shapes sales increased by 3% Q-o-Q.
We continue developing and producing new types of rails and shapes at Universal rolling mill. In the near term we plan to start mastering new rail types for railroads with speed up to 400 km/h.
Product
1Q' 20
1Q' 19
%
1Q' 20
4Q' 19
%
Railway rails
116
31
+276
116
87
+34
Structural
76
73
+3
76
74
+3
shapes
In July 2020 Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant has shipped to the customers the 3rd-million tonne of products from the Universal Rolling Mill since the beginning of production. 40% оf the production volumes were rails.
Key project metrics:
Capacity - up to 1.1 mln tonnes
CAPEX - US$ 900 mln including steel-making facility (Continuous casting machine #5)
Products - High-speed and low-temperature rails of up to 100 meter long
H-beams,channel bars, angles and grooves
Target consumers - Russian Railways and Construction industry
Universal Rolling Mill
Logistics Facilities
Mechel Trans -
Access to Seaborne Market
Access to main customers in Asia-Pacific and Europe is secured through own ports facilities
Port capacity alignes with expected growth in export volumes
Ports Key Characteristics
TEMRYUK
POSIET
VANINO *
EXISTING
2.0 MMt per year
9.0 MMt per year
10.0 MMt per year
CAPACITY
TARGET
4.0 MMt per year
15.0 MMt per year
na
CAPACITY
VESSEL TYPE
River-to-sea vessels
Handysize
Handymax
Own and Partner Seaport Facilities
Yakutugol
Southern
Port Vanino
Port Temryuk
Kuzbass
Port Posiet
Own and Partner Seaport Annual Turnover Capacities, MMt
21.0
10.0
2.0
6.5
1.8
9.0
4.7
2012
2020
Posiet
Temryuk
Vanino
Mechel Infrastructure Allows Secured Access to Final Customers
Posiet Port
• Increase access to Asian coal customers via seaborne market
• Existing port capacity - 9 mln tonnes per year
• Target capacity - 15 mln tonnes (Panamax vessels) after 2nd stage of modernization
Temryuk Port
• Logistics flexibility on the Sea of Azov and Black Sea
• Potential to increase export of coking coal, PCI and anthracite to Europe
• Existing port capacity - 2 mln tonnes
• Target capacity - 4 mln tonnes
Vanino Port*
• Increases logistics flexibility to Asian coal customers
• Total turnover up to 10 mln tonnes of cargo per year
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings Net Debt*/EBITDA
* excluding GPB option on Elga, fines and penalties
Bonds
Other
1%
2%
ECA 11%
RUB 56%
Russian state-
controlled
Banks
86%
25,0
20,0
15,0
10,0
5,0
0,0
KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS
1Q 2020 Financial results summary
Consolidated Revenue in 1Q2020 amounted to 68.3 bln RUB, a decrease of 9% compared to 1Q2019. This was to a greater extent a result of significant coal prices decline (especially met coal prices) in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019. Consolidated Revenue was flat compared to 4Q2019.
1Q2020 EBITDA* went down by 17% compared to 1Q2019 but went up by 36% compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 12.7 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 19%.
Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in 1Q2020 amounted to 36.9 bln RUB, compared to loss amounted to 9.8 bln RUB in 4Q2019 due to growth of foreign exchange loss related to foreign currency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of significant ruble devaluation against US dollar and euro in the reporting period.
RUB mln1Q' 20 1Q' 19 % 1Q' 20 4Q' 19 %
Revenue
68,332
74,856
-9%
68,332
68,376
0%
Operating profit
7,016
10,837
-35%
7,016
2,560
174%
EBITDA*
12,690
15,322
-17%
12,690
9,361
36%
EBITDA margin, %
19%
20%
19%
14%
(Loss) / profit
attributable to equity
(36,878)
11,336
-425%
(36,878)
(9,765)
278%
shareholders
of Mechel PAO
1Q 2020 Production and sales summary
In 1Q2020 coal mining volumes decreased by 4% compared to 4Q2019.
1Q2020 coal mining volumes grew by 47% compared to 1Q2019 as a result of measures implemented to recover production volumes at our mining sites.
Pig iron and steel production increased by 10% and 2% respectively Q-on- Q after blast furnace #4 and converter #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant were put into operation in March after reconstruction.
Coking coal sales to third parties in 1Q2020 increased by 5% compared to 4Q2019. Overall sales volumes declined by 8% Q-on-Q as internal coking coal demand was lower during blast furnace #4 repair.
Other met coal (PCI and anthracites) sales remained flat Q-on-Q. Steam coal sales grew in 1Q2020 by 3% Q-on-Q.
Flat products sales increased by 11% Q-on-Q. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased 38% as a result of efforts to increase sales of higher value-added products.
Long products sales added 5% Q-on-Q. Sales of high value-added products such as rails increased by 34%.
Production (th tonnes)
Product
1Q' 20
1Q' 19
%
1Q' 20
4Q' 19
%
Run-of-mine
5,188
3,520
+47
5,188
5,420
-4
Coal
Pig Iron
872
870
0
872
796
+10
Steel
876
930
-6
876
860
+2
Sales (th tonnes)
Product
1Q' 20
1Q' 19
%
1Q' 20
4Q' 19
%
Coking Coal
1,684
1,697
-1
1,684
1,830
-8
Steam Coal
1,212
1,333
-9
1,212
1,174
+3
Flat Products
124
115
+7
124
112
+11
Long Products
648
606
+7
648
618
+5
Mining segment
Mining segment regional sales structure changed as we increased sales of coking coal to Japan and redirected some volumes of steam coal from China and Vietnam to Russian domestic market. As a result share of China decreased from 17% in 4Q2019 to 9% in 1Q2020, share of Russia increased from 22% to 27% and share of Asia (w/o China) increased by 1%.
Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue declined by 9% compared to 4Q2019 and by 26% compared to 1Q 2019.
Mining segment EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 9% compared to 4Q2019 as a result of cost of sales 12% decline Q-on-Q, and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB.
EBITDA, RUB Bln
8,0
7,0
-0.6
6,0
-0.7
1.9
0.4
5,0
-0.4
4,0
6.5
3,0
5.9
2,0
1,0
0,0
EBITDA
Prices
External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales
Other
EBITDA
4Q2019
volumes
sales
1Q2020
Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln
Inter-segment revenue
Revenue
EBITDA margin
40,0
80%
10.3
60%
9.5
10.0
8.0
20,0
32%
33%
32%
8.3
40%
21%
24%
20%
24.5
25.3
23.4
19.8
18.1
0,0
0%
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020)
Middle East
6%
CIS 2%
Europe
15%
Asia w/o
China
China
41%
9%
Russia
27%
Steel segment
In 1Q2020 Revenue increased by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to growth of sales of rails, flat steel, especially stainless flat products, and wire.
Revenue in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019 was flat.
EBITDA in 1Q2020 went up by 101% compared to 4Q2019 on higher sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.
Segment`s EBITDA margin grew Q-on-Q from 5% to 10%.
EBITDA, RUB Bln
6,0
5,0
0.2
1.0
-1.1
4,0
2.7
3,0
-0.6
4.5
2,0
2.3
1,0
0,0
EBITDA
Prices
External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales
Other
EBITDA
4Q2019
volumes
sales
1Q2020
Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln
Inter-segment revenue
Revenue
EBITDA margin
1.4
30%
50,0
1.3
1.6
2.0
1.7
40,0
20%
30,0
9%
10%
20,0
7%
7%
5%
10%
10,0
42.1
46.8
45.5
40.6
42.1
0,0
0%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Revenue breakdown by regions (1Q 2020)
Asia 1%
CIS 12%
Europe 15%
Russia 72%
Cash costs & Average sales prices dynamics
Mining Segment
Cash costs, RUB/tonne
Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
3,119
3,135
2,500
2,325
2,255
3,101
2,310
2,364
3,086
2,793
1,3841,802*
1,3311,598*
1,206 1,278*
1,7781,915*
1,6191,633*
2,926
2,736
2,156
2,782
3,031
14,735
15,042
13,279
11,708
10,757
7,777
7,521
6,308
4,904
4,646
5,560
5,434
4,565
3,702
3,648
1,660
1,898
1,301
1,282
1,635
4,868
8,063
9,292
9,246
9,170
Coal SKCC
Coal YU
Coal Elga*
Iron ore
Coke
Coking coalAnthracite and PCISteam coal
Iron ore
Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga
* Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company washing facilities
Steel Segment
Cash costs, RUB/tonne
Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
55,133
52,257
51,539
50,006
53,481
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
78,545
72,076
63,675
64,054
44,601
40,278
35,210
61,684
25,825
26,621
26,870
24,207
22,770
24,394
24,867
25,095
22,041
21,641
25,317
25,844
25,806
23,229
21,972
31,343
32,084
33,869
30,518
28,473
32,324
28,910
31,310
33,285
34,146
28,934
29,108
47,255
48,032
48,087
46,741
45,254
44,356
45,227
44,199
42,289
41,944
36,990
40,968
40,757
41,846
42,690
42,303
44,898
45,760
43,103
43,134
Rebar
Hardware
Carbon flat
Railway rails
Structural
Ferrosilicon
Billets
Wire rod
Rebar
Carbon flat Railway rails Ferrosilicon
shapes
Consolidated revenue
and segment EBITDA dynamics
Mining segment Revenue to 3rd parties in 1Q2020 decreased by 9% compared to 4Q2019 on lower coal prices.
Steel segment Revenue to 3rd parties in 1Q2020 grew by 4% compared to 4Q2019 due to increased sales of rails, flat products, including stainless flat, and wire.
Power segment Revenue to 3rd parties remained relatively flat in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019.
Mining segment EBITDA went up by 9% in 1Q2020 compared to 4Q2019 and amounted to 6.5 bln RUB due to lower costs as a result of decreased volumes of blasting and stripping works.
Steel segment EBITDA increased by 101% and amounted to 4.5 bln RUB influenced by the growth of sales volumes of steel products and costs reduction.
Power segment EBITDA grew by 37% in 1Q2020 Q-on-Q and amounted 921 mln RUB.
Revenue, RUB Bln
Power
Steel
Mining
-1.7
1.5
0.1
8.0
8.1
40.6
66,7
66,5
68,1
42.1
19.8
18.1
Revenue
Mining
Steel
Power
Revenue
4Q2019
Segment
Segment
Segment
1Q2020
Segment EBITDA, RUB Bln
Power
Steel
Mining
0.2
0.6
0.9
2.2
0.7
4.5
2.3
8,9
9,5
11,7
5.9
6.5
EBITDA
Mining
Steel
Power
EBITDA
4Q2019
Segment
Segment
Segment
1Q2020
Cash flow &
trade working capital
Cash flow from operations completely covers Group's current expenses, including debt service and lease payments and allows us to perform debt repayments.
As of March 31, 2020, trade working capital was negative at -8.4 bln RUB. It declined by 3.4 bln RUB from -5.0 bln RUB as of December 31, 2019, predominantly as a result of customers advance payments growth.
Group's capital expenditures in 1Q2020 amounted to 2.6 bln RUB, including 0.5 bln RUB of lease payment.
Trade working capital management, RUB Bln
71.3
70.0
66.7
72.5
62.2
9.9
6.6
3.4
(5.0)
(8.4)
(61.4)
(63.4)
(63.3)
(67.2)
(80.9)
31.03.2019
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
Trade current assets
Trade current liabilities
Trade working capital
CASH FLOW, RUB Bln
-1.9
16.0
-12.9
0.6
2.9
4.7
Cash net of
Net Operating
Net Investing
Net Financing
Effect of
Cash net of
overdrafts as
activities
activities
activities
exchange rate
overdrafts as
of 31.12.2019
changes
of 31.03.2020
FREE CASH FLOW for 1Q 2020, RUB Bln
-6.6
16.0
-2.1
7.3
-6.1
1.2
Cash flow from
Net interest
Capital
Free Cash Flow Net Settelment of
Free Cash Flow to
Operations
expenses, incl
expenditures
loan,lease and
Firm
overdue interest
(excluding lease)
other obligations
and capitalized
Operational Results
Mining Segment
Production:
Product
1Q2020,
1Q2019,
%
1Q2020,
4Q2019, thousand
%
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
tonnes
Run-of-mine coal
5,188
3,520
+47
5,188
5,420
-4
Sales:
Product
1Q2020,
1Q2019,
%
1Q2020,
4Q2019, thousand
%
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
tonnes
Coking coal concentrate
1,684
1,697
-1
1,684
1,830
-8
PCI
445
261
+71
445
482
-8
Anthracites
268
158
+69
268
235
+14
Thermal coal
1,212
1,333
-9
1,212
1,174
+3
Iron ore concentrate
572
612
-7
572
636
-10
Coke
623
652
-4
623
615
+1
Steel Segment
Production:
Product
1Q2020,
1Q2019,
%
1Q2020,
4Q2019, thousand
%
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
tonnes
Pig Iron
872
870
0
872
796
+10
Steel
876
930
-6
876
860
+2
Sales:
Product
1Q2020,
1Q2019,
%
1Q2020,
4Q2019, thousand
%
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
thousand tonnes
tonnes
Flat rolls
124
115
+7
124
112
+11
Long rolls
648
606
+7
648
618
+5
Hardware
133
142
-6
133
126
+6
Forgings
12
12
+6
12
8
+51
Stampings
23
29
-22
23
23
-2
Ferrosilicon
13
17
-25
13
15
-19
