Mechel : Results Presentation

Disclaimer This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Mechel PAO (Mechel) or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Any purchase of securities should be made solely on the basis of information Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Mechel or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. 2FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION This presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice www.mechel.com KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS Nelli R. Galeeva - Chief Financial Officer 3 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION www.mechel.com Key market drivers In the first half of 2019 global coking coal prices were relatively stable but starting from 3Q2019 there developed a downward trend. By the end of September premium-grade hard coking coal spot prices went below $130 per tonne FOB Australia. It was the lowest point since August 2016. The main reason for this decline was limitations on imported coal customs processing at Chinese ports imposed when imported coal volumes in 1H2019 exceeded 1H2018 levels. End of the year brought some recovery in spot prices but it was limited as restrictions on coal import remained in place. Russian coal market was following the international coal prices trend and also declined by the end of 2019. Nevertheless, it was less volatile as sales are performed on the quarterly contracts basis so prices are to a lesser extent vulnerable to short term market factors.

Accident at Brazilian iron ore mine as well as supplies constrains at some Australian mines in the 1H2019 led to significant iron ore price growth. After reaching peak levels of $126 per tonne in the beginning of 3Q2019, iron ore prices were declining through the second half of 2019 to more sustainable levels of $85-94 per tonne in 4Q2019 on partial supply recovery due to resumption of production at some of Brazilian production sites and gradual increase of capacities by other producers.

$85-94 per tonne in 4Q2019 on partial supply recovery due to resumption of production at some of Brazilian production sites and gradual increase of capacities by other producers. Billet market demonstrated predominantly negative dynamics in 2019. Billet prices were contingent on scrap prices dynamics and depended on Turkish producers limitations to access European and the US markets. We expect that in 2020 billet market will remain under the influence of the same factors.

Despite overall volatility through the year, average rebar prices in FY 2019 declined by just 2% compared to FY 2018. Price dynamics was mostly driven by traditional seasonal factors. It was also influenced by growing competition and limited export alternatives. We expect further aggravation of competition on the Russian rebar market in 2020 that may lead to market deterioration. HCC prices FOB Australia, US$/t 350 300 285 250 237 212 210 200 194 192 197 208 200 188 178 150 170 148* 100 81 84 92 50 0 Jan-16Mar-16May-16Jul-16Sep-16Nov-16Jan-17Mar-17 May-17Jul-17 Sep-17Nov-17 Jan-18Mar-18May-18Jul-18Sep-18Nov-18Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20 HCC spot price (NAMC0031 PLDP Index) HCC quarterly benchmark price HCC quarterly reference price HCC spot price (HCCAM1 SSYF Index) Source: Bloomberg * Current situation Billet FOB Black Sea, US$/t 550,0 500,0 450,0 400,0 350,0 300,0 250,0 200,0 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Apr-17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: Metal Courier 4 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY MARKET DRIVERS www.mechel.com FY2019 Financial results summary Consolidated Revenue in FY2019 amounted to 296.6 bln RUB, a decrease of 5% compared to FY2018. This was a result of lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment due to ongoing overhauls at production facilities and coal market weakness.

FY2019 EBITDA* went down by 29% compared to FY2018 and amounted to 53.4 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 18%.

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in FY2019 amounted to 2.4 bln RUB, compared to 12.6 bln RUB in FY2018. It was affected by decrease of Gross profit by 26.1 bln rubles due to Revenue decline and higher costs. This effect was compensated by the growth of positive exchange rate differences related to currency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of ruble appreciation in the reporting period. RUB mlnFY2019 FY2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 296,567 312,574 -5% 68,376 74,865 -9% Operating profit 31,498 49,780 -37% 2,560 8,179 -69% EBITDA* 53,428 75,667 -29% 9,361 13,720 -32% EBITDA margin, % 18% 24% 14% 18% Profit / (loss) attributable to 2,409 12,628 -81% (9,765) (571) 1610% equity shareholders of Mechel PAO *Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in Press release Attachment A 5 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS www.mechel.com FY2019 Production and sales summary Production (th tonnes) Product FY2019 FY2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % In FY2019 coal mining volumes remained flat compared to FY2018.

Pig iron and steel production decreased by 8% and 7% respectively year-on-year as a result of repair works at Steel division plants, including in particular overhaul of blast furnace #4 and blast oxygen furnace #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. Run-of-mine 18,845 18,813 0 5,420 5,290 2 Coal Pig Iron 3,326 3,690 -8 796 794 0 Steel 3,610 3,881 -7 860 888 -3 Coking coal sales in FY2019 remained flat year-on-year.

year-on-year. PCI sales increased in FY2019 by 15%. Anthracites and steam coal sales decreased in FY2019 by 37% and 2% respectively year-on-year as division focused more on met coal grades mining.

year-on-year as division focused more on met coal grades mining. Flat products sales decreased by 7% year-on-year. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased by more than three times.

year-on-year. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased by more than three times. Long products sales lowered by 8% year-on-year on overall steel production decrease. Sales of high value-added products such as rails and structural shapes increased by 15% and 2% respectively. 6FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS Sales (th tonnes) Product FY2019 FY2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Coking Coal 7,163 7,149 0 1,830 1,720 6 Steam Coal 5,181 5,290 -2 1,174 1,364 -14 Flat Products 449 481 -7 112 108 3 Long Products 2,509 2,731 -8 618 630 -2 www.mechel.com Mining segment Mining segment regional sales structure changed reflecting results of our marketing development efforts. Share of our sales to China decreased from 21% to 19%. At the same time share of sales to other Asian countries increased from 40% to 46% as we attracted new clients from Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries.

Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue and EBITDA declined by 4% and 14% respectively year-on-year. Higher costs resulting from extra stripping works also added to this. At the same time prices and costs negative effect was partially compensated by higher sales volumes.

year-on-year. Higher costs resulting from extra stripping works also added to this. At the same time prices and costs negative effect was partially compensated by higher sales volumes. Mining EBITDA margin decreased to 30% in FY2019. EBITDA, RUB Bln 50,0 -6.3 45,0 2.6 0.2 -5.1 2.2 40,0 35,0 30,0 25,0 45.5 20,0 39.1 15,0 10,0 5,0 0,0 EBITDA Prices External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales Other EBITDA FY2018 volumes sales FY2019 7FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 100% 40,0 80% 9.1 9.5 10.3 10.0 60% 8.0 20,0 33% 27% 32% 32% 40% 21% 20% 23.6 24.5 25.3 23.4 19.8 0,0 0% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Revenue breakdown by regions (FY2019) Middle East CIS 1% 2% Europe 12% China Asia w/o China 19% 46% Russia 20% www.mechel.com Steel segment In FY2019 Revenue decreased by 7% year-on-year due to lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment ensuing ongoing overhauls at production facilities.

year-on-year due to lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment ensuing ongoing overhauls at production facilities. EBITDA in FY2019 went down by 54% from the previous year on lower sales volumes and costs increase due to high iron ore purchase prices.

Segment`s EBITDA margin declined year-on-year from 14% to 7%. EBITDA, RUB Bln 35,0 1.6 30,0 25,0 -13.7 20,0 0.2 15,0 28.0 -4.2 1.1 10,0 13.0 5,0 0,0 EBITDA Prices External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales Other EBITDA FY2018 volumes sales FY2019 Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 1.4 30% 50,0 1.7 1.3 1.6 1.7 40,0 20% 30,0 13% 20,0 7% 9% 7% 5% 10% 10,0 0,0 44.1 42.1 46.8 45.5 40.6 0% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Revenue breakdown by regions (FY2019) Asia 2% CIS 11% Europe 16% Russia 71% 8 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Consolidated revenue and segment EBITDA dynamics Mining segment Revenue to 3 rd parties in FY2019 decreased by 4%, compared to FY2018 on lower coal prices.

parties in FY2019 decreased by 4%, compared to FY2018 on lower coal prices. Steel segment Revenue to 3 rd parties in FY2019 declined by 7% compared to FY2018 on sales volumes decrease.

parties in FY2019 declined by 7% compared to FY2018 on sales volumes decrease. Power segment Revenue to 3 rd parties increased by 3% year-on-year on higher electricity sales volumes and price growth. Revenue, RUB Bln -3.9 Power Steel Mining -13.0 0.9 27.8 28.7 187.9 174.9 308,7 295,7 294,8 96.9 93.0 Revenue Mining Steel Power Revenue FY2018 Segment Segment Segment FY2019 Segment EBITDA, RUB Bln  Mining segment EBITDA went down by 14% in FY2019 compared to Power Steel Mining FY2018 and amounted to 39.1 bln RUB due to metallurgical coal prices decrease and higher costs as a result of advanced volumes of blasting and 1.5 -6.4 stripping works. -15.0  Steel segment EBITDA decreased by 54% and amounted to 13.0 bln RUB 28.0 -0.001 1.5 on lower sales volumes (as a result of overhauls at Chelyabinsk 13.0 Metallurgical Plant) and costs increase due to higher iron ore purchase prices. 68,6 45.5 53,6 53,6 39.1  Power segment EBITDA remained flat in FY2019 and amounted 1.5 bln RUB. EBITDA Mining Steel Power EBITDA FY2018 Segment Segment Segment FY2019 9 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS www.mechel.com Cash flow & trade working capital Cash flow from operations completely covers Group's current expenses, including debt service and lease payments and allows us to perform debt repayments.

In FY2019 there was 17.6 bln RUB trade working capital release due to increase in trade and other accounts payable and decrease in inventories, accounts receivable and other current assets.

Group's capital expenditures in 2019 amounted to 9.2 bln RUB, including 2.3 bln RUB of lease payment. CASH FLOW, RUB Bln -5.9 57.7 - 48.4 0.4 -0.9 2.9 Cash net of Net Operating Net Investing Net Financing Effect of Cash net of overdrafts as activities activities activities exchange rate overdrafts as of 31.12.2018 changes of 31.12.2019 Trade working capital management, RUB Bln 69.8 71.3 70.0 66.7 62.2 12.6 9.9 6.6 3.4 (5.0) (57.2) (61.4) (63.4) (63.3) (67.2) 31.12.2018 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 Trade current assets Trade current liabilities Trade working capital 10FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW for FY2019, RUB Bln -31.1 57.7 -6.6 0.5 20.5 -15.6 4.9 Cash flow from Net interest Capital Net investing Free Cash Flow Net Settelment Free Cash Flow Operations expenses, incl expenditures activity of loan,lease to Firm overdue interest (excluding and other and capitalized lease) obligations www.mechel.com Debt structure & net debt / EBITDA ratio dynamics Portion of restructured debt remains at a level of 92%; ruble portion of debt amounts to 62%; and Russian state-controlled banks hold 90% of our debt portfolio.

state-controlled banks hold 90% of our debt portfolio. Net leverage increased to 7.5 on lower EBITDA.

Average interest rate through the debt portfolio as of March 2020 is 7.0% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.8% per annum.

In FY2019 Group repaid 13.2 bln RUB of debt. RUB 487 bln RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB 433 bln 426 bln 423 bln 411 bln 411 bln 408 bln 400 bln 11.0 6.6 5.3 5.6 5.7 6.4 6.9 7.5 30,0 25,0 20,0 15,0 10,0 5,0 0,0 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 1Q'19 1H'19 9M'19 FY'19 Lease liabilities Long-term borrowings Interest payable Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings Net Debt*/EBITDA * excluding GPB option on Elga, fines, penalties other non-current financial liabilities Bonds Others 1% In restructuring 1% 8% ECA EUR 8% 25% RUB Russian Restructured 62% loans USD state- 92% 13% controlled Banks 90% 11 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS www.mechel.com APPENDIX 12 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION www.mechel.com Mining segment Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 40,0 100% 14,735 15,042 13,279 11,708 8,008 7,777 7,521 6,308 4,904 6,044 5,560 5,434 4,565 3,702 2,139 1,660 1,898 1,301 1,282 4,724 4,868 8,063 9,292 9,246 23.6 24.5 25.3 23.4 19.8 13,774 30,0 9.1 9.5 10.3 10.0 8.0 20,0 50% 32% 33% 32% 27% 21% 10,0 0,0 0% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Coke Coking coal Anthracite and Steam coal Iron ore PCI Cash costs, RUB/tonne COS structure 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 3,186 3,119 3,135 2,500 2,325 2,386 3,101 2,310 2,364 3,086 2,748* 1,802* 1,598* 1,278* 1,915* 3,441 2,926 2,736 2,156 2,782 2,443 1,384 1,331 1,206 1,778 Coal SKCC Coal YU Coal Elga* Iron ore 57.2 bln RUB 62.6 bln RUB 7% 12% Other 11% 10% 10% 9% Depreciation and 22% amortisation 22% Energy Staff costs 50% 47% Raw materials and goods for resale FY2018 FY2019 Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga * Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company washing facilities 13 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX www.mechel.com Mining segment Revenue breakdown by regions FY2019 Middle East CIS 1% 2% Europe 12% China Asia w/o China 19% 46% Russia 20% Revenue breakdown by products FY2019 Coking OtherIron ore products 2% 1% 3% Coke 16% Coking coal 41% RUB 93.0 Middlings bln 7% Steam coal 13% Anthracites and PCI 17% 14FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX Revenue breakdown by regions FY2018 Middle East 3% CIS 2% Europe 13% Asia w/o China 40% China 21% Russia 21% Revenue breakdown by products FY2018 Coking OtherIron ore products 2% 1% 3% Coke 12% Middlings RUB Coking coal 7% 45% 96.9 Steam coal bln 10% Anthracites and PCI 20% www.mechel.com Steel segment Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 30% 1.7 1.4 1.3 1.6 1.7 46.8 45.5 40,0 44.1 42.1 40.6 20% 13% 20,0 7% 9% 7% 10% 5% 0,0 0% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Cash costs, RUB/tonne Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 83,856 78,545 72,076 63,675 64,054 33,618 31,310 33,285 34,146 28,934 49,674 47,255 48,032 48,087 46,741 46,641 44,356 45,227 44,199 42,289 35,999 36,990 40,968 40,757 41,846 45,167 42,303 44,898 45,760 43,103 Rebar Hardware Carbon flat Railway rails Structural Ferrosilicon shapes COS structure 149.3 bln RUB 153.4 bln RUB 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 53,930 55,133 52,257 51,539 50,006 26,268 25,825 26,621 26,870 24,207 23,333 24,394 24,867 25,095 22,041 24,538 25,317 25,844 25,806 23,229 35,251 31,343 32,084 33,869 30,518 42,973 44,601 40,278 35,210 32,324 3% 2% 10% 10% 75% 3% 2% 10% 10% 75% Other Depreciation Energy Staff costs Raw materials and purchased goods Billets Wire rod Rebar Carbon flat Railway rails Ferrosilicon 15FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX FY18FY19 www.mechel.com Steel segment Revenue breakdown by regions FY2019 Asia 2% CIS 11% Europe 16% Russia 71% Revenue breakdown by products FY2019 Structural shapes Other 8% 7% Railway rails 7% Rebar 24% Ferrosilicon 2% RUB 174.9 Carbon long Stainless flat bln products 2% 15% Carbon flat 11% Forgings and Hardware stampings 16% 8% 16FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX Revenue breakdown by regions FY2018Asia 1% CIS 12% Europe 17% Russia 70% Revenue breakdown by products FY2018 Other Structural shapes 9%7% Railway rails 5% Rebar 26% Ferrosilicon 2% RUB Stainless flat 187.9 1% bln Carbon long Carbon flat products 11% 15% Forgings and Hardware stampings 16% 8% www.mechel.com Power segment Power segment Revenue to 3 rd parties increased by 3% year-on-year on higher electricity sales volumes and price growth.

parties increased by 3% year-on-year on higher electricity sales volumes and price growth. Power segment EBITDA remained flat in FY2019 and amounted 1.5 bln RUB. Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln Inter-segment revenue Revenue EBITDA margin 40% 12,0 10,0 4.3 4.4 4.2 30% 8,0 3.7 3.3 20% 6,0 6% 5% 10% 2% 2% 4,0 0% 2,0 0% 0,0 7.9 8.2 6.5 6.0 8.1 -10% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Average electricity sales prices and cash costs, RUB/ th KWh COS structure Cash costs Sales price 2,557 2,377 2,479 2,348 2,495 1,024 1,009 1,047 1,015 889 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 30.7 bln RUB 31.1 bln RUB 2% 1% 1% 1% 4% 4% 93% 94% FY18 FY19 Other Depreciation Staff costs Raw materials and goods for resale including energy 17 FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX www.mechel.com Mechel is a global mining and metals company

