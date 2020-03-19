Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 09:53:46 am
1.32 USD   -2.22%
Mechel : Results Presentation

03/19/2020 | 09:38am EDT

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION

March 19, 2020

www.mechel.com

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Mechel PAO (Mechel) or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Any purchase of securities should be made solely on the basis of information Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Mechel or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

2FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION

This presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice

www.mechel.com

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Nelli R. Galeeva - Chief Financial Officer

3

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION

www.mechel.com

Key market drivers

  • In the first half of 2019 global coking coal prices were relatively stable but starting from 3Q2019 there developed a downward trend. By the end of Septemberpremium-grade hard coking coal spot prices went below $130 per tonne FOB Australia. It was the lowest point since August 2016. The main reason for this decline was limitations on imported coal customs processing at Chinese ports imposed when imported coal volumes in 1H2019 exceeded 1H2018 levels. End of the year brought some recovery in spot prices but it was limited as restrictions on coal import remained in place.
  • Russian coal market was following the international coal prices trend and also declined by the end of 2019. Nevertheless, it was less volatile as sales are performed on the quarterly contracts basis so prices are to a lesser extent vulnerable to short term market factors.
  • Accident at Brazilian iron ore mine as well as supplies constrains at some Australian mines in the 1H2019 led to significant iron ore price growth. After reaching peak levels of $126 per tonne in the beginning of 3Q2019, iron ore prices were declining through the second half of 2019 to more sustainable levels of$85-94 per tonne in 4Q2019 on partial supply recovery due to resumption of production at some of Brazilian production sites and gradual increase of capacities by other producers.
  • Billet market demonstrated predominantly negative dynamics in 2019. Billet prices were contingent on scrap prices dynamics and depended on Turkish producers limitations to access European and the US markets. We expect that in 2020 billet market will remain under the influence of the same factors.
  • Despite overall volatility through the year, average rebar prices in FY 2019 declined by just 2% compared to FY 2018. Price dynamics was mostly driven by traditional seasonal factors. It was also influenced by growing competition and limited export alternatives. We expect further aggravation of competition on the Russian rebar market in 2020 that may lead to market deterioration.

HCC prices FOB Australia, US$/t

350

300

285

250

237

212

210

200

194

192

197

208

200

188

178

150

170

148*

100

81

84

92

50

0

Jan-16Mar-16May-16Jul-16Sep-16Nov-16Jan-17Mar-17

May-17Jul-17

Sep-17Nov-17

Jan-18Mar-18May-18Jul-18Sep-18Nov-18Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20

HCC spot price (NAMC0031 PLDP Index)

HCC quarterly benchmark price

HCC quarterly reference price

HCC spot price (HCCAM1 SSYF Index)

Source: Bloomberg * Current situation

Billet FOB Black Sea, US$/t

550,0

500,0

450,0

400,0

350,0

300,0

250,0

200,0

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: Metal Courier

4

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY MARKET DRIVERS

www.mechel.com

FY2019 Financial results summary

  • Consolidated Revenue in FY2019 amounted to 296.6 bln RUB, a decrease of 5% compared to FY2018. This was a result of lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment due to ongoing overhauls at production facilities and coal market weakness.
  • FY2019 EBITDA* went down by 29% compared to FY2018 and amounted to 53.4 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 18%.
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in FY2019 amounted to 2.4 bln RUB, compared to 12.6 bln RUB in FY2018. It was affected by decrease of Gross profit by 26.1 bln rubles due to Revenue decline and higher costs. This effect was compensated by the growth of positive exchange rate differences related tocurrency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of ruble appreciation in the reporting period.

RUB mlnFY2019 FY2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 %

Revenue

296,567

312,574

-5%

68,376

74,865

-9%

Operating profit

31,498

49,780

-37%

2,560

8,179

-69%

EBITDA*

53,428

75,667

-29%

9,361

13,720

-32%

EBITDA margin, %

18%

24%

14%

18%

Profit / (loss)

attributable to

2,409

12,628

-81%

(9,765)

(571)

1610%

equity shareholders

of Mechel PAO

*Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in Press release Attachment A

5

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

FY2019 Production and sales summary

Production (th tonnes)

Product

FY2019 FY2018

%

4Q' 19 3Q' 19 %

  • In FY2019 coal mining volumes remained flat compared to FY2018.
  • Pig iron and steel production decreased by 8% and 7% respectivelyyear-on-year as a result of repair works at Steel division plants, including in particular overhaul of blast furnace #4 and blast oxygen furnace #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant.

Run-of-mine

18,845

18,813

0

5,420

5,290

2

Coal

Pig Iron

3,326

3,690

-8

796

794

0

Steel

3,610

3,881

-7

860

888

-3

  • Coking coal sales in FY2019 remained flatyear-on-year.
  • PCI sales increased in FY2019 by 15%. Anthracites and steam coal sales decreased in FY2019 by 37% and 2% respectivelyyear-on-year as division focused more on met coal grades mining.
  • Flat products sales decreased by 7%year-on-year. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased by more than three times.
  • Long products sales lowered by 8%year-on-year on overall steel production decrease. Sales of high value-added products such as rails and structural shapes increased by 15% and 2% respectively.

6FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sales (th tonnes)

Product

FY2019

FY2018

%

4Q' 19

3Q' 19

%

Coking Coal

7,163

7,149

0

1,830

1,720

6

Steam Coal

5,181

5,290

-2

1,174

1,364

-14

Flat Products

449

481

-7

112

108

3

Long Products

2,509

2,731

-8

618

630

-2

www.mechel.com

Mining segment

  • Mining segment regional sales structure changed reflecting results of our marketing development efforts. Share of our sales to China decreased from 21% to 19%. At the same time share of sales to other Asian countries increased from 40% to 46% as we attracted new clients from Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries.
  • Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue and EBITDA declined by 4% and 14% respectivelyyear-on-year. Higher costs resulting from extra stripping works also added to this. At the same time prices and costs negative effect was partially compensated by higher sales volumes.
  • Mining EBITDA margin decreased to 30% in FY2019.

EBITDA, RUB Bln

50,0

-6.3

45,0

2.6

0.2

-5.1

2.2

40,0

35,0

30,0

25,0

45.5

20,0

39.1

15,0

10,0

5,0

0,0

EBITDA

Prices External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales

Other

EBITDA

FY2018

volumes

sales

FY2019

7FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

100%

40,0

80%

9.1

9.5

10.3

10.0

60%

8.0

20,0

33%

27%

32%

32%

40%

21%

20%

23.6

24.5

25.3

23.4

19.8

0,0

0%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Revenue breakdown by regions (FY2019)

Middle East

CIS

1%

2%

Europe

12%

China

Asia w/o

China

19%

46%

Russia

20%

www.mechel.com

Steel segment

  • In FY2019 Revenue decreased by 7%year-on-year due to lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment ensuing ongoing overhauls at production facilities.
  • EBITDA in FY2019 went down by 54% from the previous year on lower sales volumes and costs increase due to high iron ore purchase prices.
  • Segment`s EBITDA margin declinedyear-on-year from 14% to 7%.

EBITDA, RUB Bln

35,0

1.6

30,0

25,0

-13.7

20,0

0.2

15,0

28.0

-4.2

1.1

10,0

13.0

5,0

0,0

EBITDA

Prices

External sales Inter-segment Cost of sales

Other

EBITDA

FY2018

volumes

sales

FY2019

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

1.4

30%

50,0

1.7

1.3

1.6

1.7

40,0

20%

30,0

13%

20,0

7%

9%

7%

5%

10%

10,0

0,0

44.1

42.1

46.8

45.5

40.6

0%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Revenue breakdown by regions (FY2019)

Asia 2%

CIS 11%

Europe 16%

Russia 71%

8

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Consolidated revenue

and segment EBITDA dynamics

  • Mining segment Revenue to 3rdparties in FY2019 decreased by 4%, compared to FY2018 on lower coal prices.
  • Steel segment Revenue to 3rdparties in FY2019 declined by 7% compared to FY2018 on sales volumes decrease.
  • Power segment Revenue to 3rdparties increased by 3% year-on-year on higher electricity sales volumes and price growth.

Revenue, RUB Bln

-3.9

Power

Steel

Mining

-13.0

0.9

27.8

28.7

187.9

174.9

308,7

295,7

294,8

96.9

93.0

Revenue

Mining

Steel

Power

Revenue

FY2018

Segment

Segment

Segment

FY2019

Segment EBITDA, RUB Bln

Mining segment EBITDA went down by 14% in FY2019 compared to

Power

Steel

Mining

FY2018 and amounted to 39.1 bln RUB due to metallurgical coal prices

decrease and higher costs as a result of advanced volumes of blasting and

1.5

-6.4

stripping works.

-15.0

Steel segment EBITDA decreased by 54% and amounted to 13.0 bln RUB

28.0

-0.001

1.5

on lower sales volumes (as a result of overhauls

at Chelyabinsk

13.0

Metallurgical Plant) and costs increase due to higher iron ore purchase

prices.

68,6

45.5

53,6

53,6

39.1

Power segment EBITDA remained flat in FY2019 and amounted 1.5 bln

RUB.

EBITDA

Mining

Steel

Power

EBITDA

FY2018

Segment

Segment

Segment

FY2019

9

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

Cash flow &

trade working capital

  • Cash flow from operations completely covers Group's current expenses, including debt service and lease payments and allows us to perform debt repayments.
  • In FY2019 there was 17.6 bln RUB trade working capital release due to increase in trade and other accounts payable and decrease in inventories, accounts receivable and other current assets.
  • Group's capital expenditures in 2019 amounted to 9.2 bln RUB, including 2.3 bln RUB of lease payment.

CASH FLOW, RUB Bln

-5.9

57.7

- 48.4

0.4

-0.9

2.9

Cash net of

Net Operating

Net Investing

Net Financing

Effect of

Cash net of

overdrafts as

activities

activities

activities

exchange rate

overdrafts as

of 31.12.2018

changes

of 31.12.2019

Trade working capital management, RUB Bln

69.8

71.3

70.0

66.7

62.2

12.6

9.9

6.6

3.4

(5.0)

(57.2)

(61.4)

(63.4)

(63.3)

(67.2)

31.12.2018

31.03.2019

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

Trade current assets

Trade current liabilities

Trade working capital

10FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

FREE CASH FLOW for FY2019, RUB Bln

-31.1

57.7

-6.6

0.5

20.5

-15.6

4.9

Cash flow from

Net interest

Capital

Net investing

Free Cash Flow Net Settelment

Free Cash Flow

Operations

expenses, incl

expenditures

activity

of loan,lease

to Firm

overdue interest

(excluding

and other

and capitalized

lease)

obligations

www.mechel.com

Debt structure & net debt / EBITDA ratio dynamics

  • Portion of restructured debt remains at a level of 92%; ruble portion of debt amounts to 62%; and Russianstate-controlled banks hold 90% of our debt portfolio.
  • Net leverage increased to 7.5 on lower EBITDA.
  • Average interest rate through the debt portfolio as of March 2020 is 7.0% per annum; average paid interest rate amounts to 6.8% per annum.
  • In FY2019 Group repaid 13.2 bln RUB of debt.

RUB

487 bln

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

433 bln

426 bln

423 bln

411 bln

411 bln 408 bln

400 bln

11.0

6.6

5.3

5.6

5.7

6.4

6.9

7.5

30,0

25,0

20,0

15,0

10,0

5,0

0,0

FY'15

FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 1Q'19 1H'19 9M'19 FY'19

Lease liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Interest payable

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings

Net Debt*/EBITDA

* excluding GPB option on Elga, fines, penalties other non-current financial liabilities

Bonds

Others

1%

In restructuring

1%

8%

ECA

EUR

8%

25%

RUB

Russian

Restructured

62%

loans

USD

state-

92%

13%

controlled

Banks

90%

11

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

www.mechel.com

APPENDIX

12

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION

www.mechel.com

Mining segment

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

40,0

100%

14,735

15,042

13,279

11,708

8,008

7,777

7,521

6,308

4,904

6,044

5,560

5,434

4,565

3,702

2,139

1,660

1,898

1,301

1,282

4,724

4,868

8,063

9,292

9,246

23.6

24.5

25.3

23.4

19.8

13,774

30,0

9.1

9.5

10.3

10.0

8.0

20,0

50%

32%

33%

32%

27%

21%

10,0

0,0

0%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Coke

Coking coal

Anthracite and

Steam coal

Iron ore

PCI

Cash costs, RUB/tonne

COS structure

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3,186

3,119

3,135

2,500

2,325

2,386

3,101

2,310

2,364

3,086

2,748*

1,802*

1,598*

1,278*

1,915*

3,441

2,926

2,736

2,156

2,782

2,443

1,384

1,331

1,206

1,778

Coal SKCC

Coal YU

Coal Elga*

Iron ore

57.2 bln RUB

62.6 bln RUB

7%

12%

Other

11%

10%

10%

9%

Depreciation and

22%

amortisation

22%

Energy

Staff costs

50%

47%

Raw materials and goods

for resale

FY2018

FY2019

Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga

* Coking coal concentrate produced on Elga and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company washing facilities

13

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX

www.mechel.com

Mining segment

Revenue breakdown by regions

FY2019

Middle East

CIS

1%

2%

Europe

12%

China

Asia w/o

China

19%

46%

Russia

20%

Revenue breakdown by products

FY2019

Coking

OtherIron ore

products

2%

1%

3%

Coke

16%

Coking coal

41%

RUB

93.0

Middlings

bln

7%

Steam coal

13%

Anthracites

and PCI

17%

14FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX

Revenue breakdown by regions

FY2018

Middle East

3%

CIS 2%

Europe

13%

Asia w/o

China 40%

China 21%

Russia 21%

Revenue breakdown by products

FY2018

Coking

OtherIron ore

products

2%

1%

3%

Coke

12%

Middlings

RUB

Coking coal

7%

45%

96.9

Steam coal

bln

10%

Anthracites

and PCI

20%

www.mechel.com

Steel segment

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

30%

1.7

1.4

1.3

1.6

1.7

46.8

45.5

40,0

44.1

42.1

40.6

20%

13%

20,0

7%

9%

7%

10%

5%

0,0

0%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Cash costs, RUB/tonne

Average sales prices FCA, RUB/tonne

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

83,856

78,545

72,076

63,675

64,054

33,618

31,310

33,285

34,146

28,934

49,674

47,255

48,032

48,087

46,741

46,641

44,356

45,227

44,199

42,289

35,999

36,990

40,968

40,757

41,846

45,167

42,303

44,898

45,760

43,103

Rebar

Hardware

Carbon flat

Railway rails

Structural

Ferrosilicon

shapes

COS structure

149.3 bln RUB

153.4 bln RUB

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

53,930

55,133

52,257

51,539

50,006

26,268

25,825

26,621

26,870

24,207

23,333

24,394

24,867

25,095

22,041

24,538

25,317

25,844

25,806

23,229

35,251

31,343

32,084

33,869

30,518

42,973

44,601

40,278

35,210

32,324

3% 2%

10%

10%

75%

3%

2%

10%

10%

75%

Other

Depreciation

Energy

Staff costs

Raw materials and purchased goods

Billets

Wire rod

Rebar

Carbon flat Railway rails Ferrosilicon

15FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX

FY18FY19

www.mechel.com

Steel segment

Revenue breakdown by regions

FY2019

Asia 2%

CIS 11%

Europe 16%

Russia 71%

Revenue breakdown by products

FY2019

Structural shapes

Other

8%

7%

Railway rails

7%

Rebar

24%

Ferrosilicon

2%

RUB

174.9

Carbon long

Stainless flat

bln

products

2%

15%

Carbon flat

11%

Forgings and

Hardware

stampings

16%

8%

16FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX

Revenue breakdown by regions

FY2018Asia

1%

CIS 12%

Europe 17%

Russia 70%

Revenue breakdown by products

FY2018

Other

Structural shapes 9%7%

Railway rails

5%

Rebar

26%

Ferrosilicon

2%

RUB

Stainless flat

187.9

1%

bln

Carbon long

Carbon flat

products

11%

15%

Forgings and

Hardware

stampings

16%

8%

www.mechel.com

Power segment

  • Power segment Revenue to 3rdparties increased by 3% year-on-year on higher electricity sales volumes and price growth.
  • Power segment EBITDA remained flat in FY2019 and amounted 1.5 bln RUB.

Revenue, EBITDA margin, RUB Bln

Inter-segment revenue

Revenue

EBITDA margin

40%

12,0

10,0

4.3

4.4

4.2

30%

8,0

3.7

3.3

20%

6,0

6%

5%

10%

2%

2%

4,0

0%

2,0

0%

0,0

7.9

8.2

6.5

6.0

8.1

-10%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Average electricity sales prices and cash costs, RUB/ th KWh

COS structure

Cash costs

Sales price

2,557

2,377

2,479

2,348

2,495

1,024

1,009

1,047

1,015

889

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

30.7 bln RUB

31.1 bln RUB

2%

1%

1%

1%

4%

4%

93%

94%

FY18

FY19

Other

Depreciation

Staff costs

Raw materials and goods for resale including energy

17

FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / APPENDIX

www.mechel.com

Mechel is a global mining and metals company

www.mechel.com

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 13:37:09 UTC
