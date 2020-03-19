Mechel : Results Presentation

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Mechel PAO (Mechel) or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Any purchase of securities should be made solely on the basis of information Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Mechel or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
2FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Nelli R. Galeeva - Chief Financial Officer
Key market drivers
In the first half of 2019 global coking coal prices were relatively stable but starting from 3Q2019 there developed a downward trend. By the end of Septemberpremium-grade hard coking coal spot prices went below $130 per tonne FOB Australia. It was the lowest point since August 2016. The main reason for this decline was limitations on imported coal customs processing at Chinese ports imposed when imported coal volumes in 1H2019 exceeded 1H2018 levels. End of the year brought some recovery in spot prices but it was limited as restrictions on coal import remained in place.
Russian coal market was following the international coal prices trend and also declined by the end of 2019. Nevertheless, it was less volatile as sales are performed on the quarterly contracts basis so prices are to a lesser extent vulnerable to short term market factors.
Accident at Brazilian iron ore mine as well as supplies constrains at some Australian mines in the 1H2019 led to significant iron ore price growth. After reaching peak levels of $126 per tonne in the beginning of 3Q2019, iron ore prices were declining through the second half of 2019 to more sustainable levels of$85-94 per tonne in 4Q2019 on partial supply recovery due to resumption of production at some of Brazilian production sites and gradual increase of capacities by other producers.
Billet market demonstrated predominantly negative dynamics in 2019. Billet prices were contingent on scrap prices dynamics and depended on Turkish producers limitations to access European and the US markets. We expect that in 2020 billet market will remain under the influence of the same factors.
Despite overall volatility through the year, average rebar prices in FY 2019 declined by just 2% compared to FY 2018. Price dynamics was mostly driven by traditional seasonal factors. It was also influenced by growing competition and limited export alternatives. We expect further aggravation of competition on the Russian rebar market in 2020 that may lead to market deterioration.
HCC prices FOB Australia, US$/t
Source: Metal Courier
FY2019 RESULTS PRESENTATION / KEY MARKET DRIVERS
FY2019 Financial results summary
Consolidated Revenue in FY2019 amounted to 296.6 bln RUB, a decrease of 5% compared to FY2018. This was a result of lower production and sales volumes in Steel segment due to ongoing overhauls at production facilities and coal market weakness.
FY2019 EBITDA* went down by 29% compared to FY2018 and amounted to 53.4 bln RUB with EBITDA margin 18%.
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO in FY2019 amounted to 2.4 bln RUB, compared to 12.6 bln RUB in FY2018. It was affected by decrease of Gross profit by 26.1 bln rubles due to Revenue decline and higher costs. This effect was compensated by the growth of positive exchange rate differences related tocurrency-denominated part of our credit portfolio as a result of ruble appreciation in the reporting period.
RUB mlnFY2019 FY2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 %
Revenue
296,567
312,574
-5%
68,376
74,865
-9%
Operating profit
31,498
49,780
-37%
2,560
8,179
-69%
EBITDA*
53,428
75,667
-29%
9,361
13,720
-32%
EBITDA margin, %
18%
24%
14%
18%
Profit / (loss)
attributable to
2,409
12,628
-81%
(9,765)
(571)
1610%
equity shareholders
of Mechel PAO
*Here and further EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with definition in Press release Attachment A
In FY2019 coal mining volumes remained flat compared to FY2018.
Pig iron and steel production decreased by 8% and 7% respectivelyyear-on-year as a result of repair works at Steel division plants, including in particular overhaul of blast furnace #4 and blast oxygen furnace #1 at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant.
Run-of-mine
18,845
18,813
0
5,420
5,290
2
Coal
Pig Iron
3,326
3,690
-8
796
794
0
Steel
3,610
3,881
-7
860
888
-3
Coking coal sales in FY2019 remained flatyear-on-year.
PCI sales increased in FY2019 by 15%. Anthracites and steam coal sales decreased in FY2019 by 37% and 2% respectivelyyear-on-year as division focused more on met coal grades mining.
Flat products sales decreased by 7%year-on-year. At the same time stainless flat products sales increased by more than three times.
Long products sales lowered by 8%year-on-year on overall steel production decrease. Sales of high value-added products such as rails and structural shapes increased by 15% and 2% respectively.
Mining segment regional sales structure changed reflecting results of our marketing development efforts. Share of our sales to China decreased from 21% to 19%. At the same time share of sales to other Asian countries increased from 40% to 46% as we attracted new clients from Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries.
Metallurgical coal market weakness was the major factor of Mining segment. Revenue and EBITDA declined by 4% and 14% respectivelyyear-on-year. Higher costs resulting from extra stripping works also added to this. At the same time prices and costs negative effect was partially compensated by higher sales volumes.