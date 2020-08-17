Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mechel PAO    MTL

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces The 1H 2020 Financial Results Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:05am EDT

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces The 1H 2020 Financial Results Release Date

17.08.2020 / 18:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MECHEL ANNOUNCES THE 1H 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE

 

Moscow, Russia - August 17, 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, announces that it intends to release its operational and financial results for the first six months period ending June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.  

***

 

Mechel PAO

Alexey Lukashov

Phone: +7 495 221 8888

e-mail: alexey.lukashov@mechel.com   

***

 

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

 

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

 


17.08.2020 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mechel
1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia
127006 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 (495) 221-88-88
Fax: +7 (495) 221-88-00
E-mail: press@mechel.com
Internet: www.mechel.ru/
ISIN: US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5
WKN: A2AC1G
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow, NYSE
EQS News ID: 1119603

 
End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1119603  17.08.2020 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1119603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MECHEL PAO
11:05aPJSC MECHEL : Mechel Announces The 1H 2020 Financial Results Release Date
EQ
08/12MECHEL : Management presentation. August 2020
PU
07/14MECHEL : Yakutugol Completes Key Stage in Washing Plant's Sweeping Upgrade
PU
07/14MECHEL : Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant Produces Its 20-Millionth Tonne of Hardwa..
PU
07/14MECHEL : Trade Port Posiet Upgrades Loading Facilities
PU
07/08MECHEL : Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting
PU
07/03PJSC MECHEL : Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting
EQ
06/30MECHEL : Completes Reconstruction of Coke Battery #8 at Mechel Coke
PU
06/30PJSC MECHEL : Mechel Completes Reconstruction of Coke Battery #8 at Mechel Coke
EQ
06/17PJSC MECHEL : Mechel Reports Decisions of its Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 607 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-Mechel Mining
Nelli R. Galeyeva Chief Financial Officer
Victor Alexandrovich Trigubko Director & Senior VP-Government Relations
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHEL PAO-15.05%363
POSCO-10.99%14 125
NUCOR-17.84%13 960
ARCELORMITTAL-35.67%13 013
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.82%8 893
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-9.08%6 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group