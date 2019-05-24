Mechel : Change in Management at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant

Moscow, Russia - May 24, 2019 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR; NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and metals company, reports management changes at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant (BMK AO, part of Mechel Group).

Sergey Fedorov has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant AO, replacing Viktor Kamelin who has headed the plant for nearly a decade.

'I am sure that Sergey Fedorov will be able to successfully continue his predecessor's work and tackle the tasks facing the plant today. He has a lot of practical experience in the steelmaking business and proved himself as a high-class professional and efficient executive with a long track record,' Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

'We are deeply grateful to Viktor Kamelin for his major contribution to our Group's key hardware producer's work and development. With him at the helm, Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant managed to preserve and enrich its scientific and technological potential, expand its product range, increase output and consolidate its position as a leader in Russia's hardware industry. The plant has implemented several important investment projects, launched a large-scale upgrade of its steel wire and rope facility.'

Prior to his appointment, Sergey Fedorov headed Mechel's Lithuanian-based Mechel Nemunas plant since 2013. In 2010-2013, he worked as chief executive officer of Mechel Campia Turzii in Romania. In 2009-2010 he was managing director at Mechel's Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant. Before that, in 1984-2009 he worked his way up at Vyartsilya Metal Products Plant, from core operations foreman to production and commercial operations director.

Sergey Fedorov graduated Magnitogorsk Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with a specialty in pressure metal treatment.

