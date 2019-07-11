Mechel : Reports Change in Management

Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR; NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and metals company, reports appointment of Igor Khafizov as chief executive officer of Mechel Mining Management OOO. He replaces Pavel Shtark who has been appointed Mechel PAO's deputy chief executive officer for prospective development.

Igor Khafizov has been working in Mechel Group's various structures for 27 years. All his professional career has been linked to the Group's coal and iron ore producers. Starting in 2017 and until this appointment, he was Mechel Mining Management's deputy director. His duties included overseeing operations at Yakutugol Holding Company AO and Elgaugol OOO.

'Igor's professionalism is beyond any doubt. He is a top manager with great experience with all of Mechel's key mining facilities, he knows every production process from bottom up. Igor stood at the origins of Elga Coal Complex's construction back when the complex was a Yakutugol Holding Company subsidiary. Due to his leadership, Korshunov Mining Plant, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Yakutugol Holding Company yielded great results. Now Igor faces the task of ensuring our mining facilities' development and increasing output volumes,' Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

Prior to his appointment, Igor V. Khafizov was Mechel Mining Management's deputy director. In 2017-2018, he was also director of the department in charge of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)'s mining assets. In 2009-2017, he was Yakutugol Holding Company AO's managing director. In 2006-2008, he was managing director at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company. In 1992-2006, he worked his way up at Korshunov Mining Plant, from assistant engine driver to general director.

He has been awarded with the medal of the Order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' 2nd class.

Igor Khafizov graduated Urals State Mining University with a mining engineer specialty.

