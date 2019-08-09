Log in
MECHEL PAO

(MTLR)
Mechel : Signs Long-Term Contract with China's Baosteel Resources

08/09/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Shanghai, China - August 09, 2019 - Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports signing a major contract for coking coal supplies with Baosteel Resources which is part of China Baowu Steel, China's largest steelmaking group.

Baosteel Resources is Mechel's longstanding strategic partner in Asia Pacific. The contract notes strong business ties between the two sides, based on mutual profit and trust.

The new agreement will be valid starting September 2019 to August 2020. During this time, Mechel will supply Baosteel Resources' facilities with up to 700,000 tonnes of premium-grade coking coal. According to the contract, a major part of this coal - up to 40,000 tonnes monthly - will be supplied by Yakutugol Holding Company AO. The price will be determined on a monthly basis.

'Our Baosteel Resources partners are well aware of our products' high quality and our focus on customers that we adhere to. Our companies have many years of positive cooperation to go by. I am sure that as our Far East project, Elga coking coal deposit, gradually develops, our trade and economic ties have a great potential for growth in years to come,' Mechel PAO's deputy Chief Executive Officer Pavel Shtark noted.

***

Mechel PAO
Ekaterina Videman
Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88
ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' and 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

09.08.2019

Disclaimer

Mechel OAO published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 11:05:09 UTC
