Med Life S A : Pilot testing project for antibodies; Best practice guides

MedLife has launched a pilot testing project to test its own medical and auxiliary staff that come into contact with the patient, in order to detect antibodies to COVID 19

The company is working in parallel with the development of best practices guide to support Romanian companies to restart their activity as the authorities decide to lift the restrictions on the COVID pandemic

Bucharest, April 14, 2020: In the context of the potential decrease in the coming months of the number of new confirmed cases of COVID 19 infection at national level, MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announces that is starting a pilot testing project for detection of antibodies to COVID 19. The project supports the efforts made by the public health authorities to find out the real situation regarding the infection and spread of the virus.

According to the experts, RT-PCR tests, currently used globally to diagnose COVID-19 cases, indicate the presence of viral material during acute infection, but cannot indicate whether a person has developed antibodies. Therefore, a possible recommendation is that RT-PCR testing be supplemented with blood antibody testing that can be used to identify if people have been exposed to a certain pathogen, checking their immune response.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been declared by World Health Organization as the main emergency for public health of international interest. One of the main recommendations of the WHO as a weapon to fight against this pathology is to test as many people as possible. In fact, mass testing is the solution to know exactly the real situation of cases of infection with the new coronavirus and to keep the pandemic under control" said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

In this regard, we are starting a pilot testing project. We will test the presence of IgG and IgM antibodies in the case of medical professionals who are simultaneously tested by the RT PCR method to determine the exact stage of their immunization. We will process tests in parallel using the chemiluminescence method, the Elisa method and rapid tests, so both through fast methods and through high accuracy quantitative methods. Such an approach, RT PCR testing tripled by antibody testing by these methods, rapid but also quantitative, will determine whether rapid tests can be used extensively, thus we will determine whether MedLife medical staff already have antibodies, to be sure that these healthcare professionals are healthy, especially if we determine positive values regarding the presence of antibodies. This process is all the more effective as it is performed exclusively for the medical and auxiliary personnel who come in direct contact with the patient, permanent testing being recommended by both the WHO and the Romanian authorities on several occasions." said Mihai Marcu.

According to studies, antibody testing has advantages: it offers details about the actual incidence of the disease, by identifying the people who have developed antibodies against the virus, and implies a minimum risk of infection of the laboratory personnel as testing is automatic. Conducting the MedLife pilot testing project will allow the company to identify in the coming weeks, on a relevant population of about 1000 people throughout the country and implicitly statistically, if indeed in Romania a greater number of people who have had contact with the virus without having symptoms are immunized.

"We will start the internal research study in the field of immunity of the medical team at the end of this week and we hope that we will be able to make the preliminary results available to the general public by