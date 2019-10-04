Med Life : Report according art. 82 Law 24/2017 - August 2019

MED LIFE S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
No. 69 /4.10.2019
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
CURRENT REPORT
Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of
financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial
instruments and market operations
Report Date: 4 October 2019
Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Fax number: 0374 180 470
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium
Category
Significant events to report:
Reporting of legal acts concluded by Med Life S.A. in accordance with Law no.24/2017 and ASF
Regulation no. 5/2018
Med Life S.A. informs the shareholders and investors in relation to the registration of legal acts of the type listed in article 82 of Law no. 24/2017.
The main details of the legal acts concluded are presented in Appendix 1.
________________
Mihail Marcu
Chief Executive Officer
MED LIFE S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
|
|
|
|
|
Contracting parties
|
|
|
Contract Identification
|
|
|
Addendum Identification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main contractual information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables/Liabilities as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Addendum
|
|
|
Addendum
|
|
|
Object of
|
|
|
Guarantees
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 August 2019 (RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficiary
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penalties
|
|
|
in August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
the contract
|
|
|
provided
|
|
|
Term
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 (RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
9
|
|
10
|
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Almina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Trading
|
1
|
|
01.04.2017
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
24,290
|
|
|
169,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Almina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Trading
|
|
2
|
|
01.04.2017
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
124,659
|
|
|
181,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
penalties in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
Bahtco
|
-
|
|
27.05.2011
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Rent
|
-
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
amount of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
Invest SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
0.01% from
|
408,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,084,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
Bahtco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
01.06.2011
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
of
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
Invest SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
676,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
Biotest
|
1
|
|
01.07.2014
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
-
|
|
|
from the
|
|
Payment
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
Med SRL
|
|
|
|
|
|
of services
|
|
|
date
|
|
order
|
|
227,354
|
|
|
2,950,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracting parties
|
|
|
Contract Identification
|
|
|
Addendum Identification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main contractual information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables/Liabilities as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Addendum
|
|
|
Addendum
|
|
|
Object of
|
|
|
Guarantees
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 August 2019 (RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficiary
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penalties
|
|
|
in August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
the contract
|
|
|
provided
|
|
|
Term
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 (RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
9
|
|
10
|
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Biotest
|
|
Med Life
|
2
|
|
01.07.2014
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Sale of
|
-
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
Med SRL
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
15,351
|
|
|
134,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Centrul
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
penalties in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
amount of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
Medical
|
1219
|
|
01.09.2012
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
0.01% from
|
132,765
|
|
|
2,298,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sama SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Centrul
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Medical
|
|
1
|
|
01.09.2012
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
118,726
|
|
|
2,223,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sama SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Genesys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Med Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
when
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Medical
|
|
1
|
|
03.01.2014
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
the
|
|
order
|
|
477,522
|
|
|
3,615,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clinic SRL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracting parties
Contract Identification
Addendum Identification
Main contractual information
No.
1
|
90 days
from the
10
|
|
90 days
from the
11
|
|
|
90 days
from the
date
|
|
|
|
90 days
from the
13
|
|
|
Policlinica
|
14
|
MED LIFE S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
|
1
|
|
|
|
90 days
from the
15
|
|
|
90 days
from the
16
|
|
|
90 days
from the
17
|
|
|
90 days
from the
18
|
|
|
