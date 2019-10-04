Log in
MED LIFE SA

(M)
Med Life : Report according art. 82 Law 24/2017 - August 2019

0
10/04/2019 | 06:02am EDT

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 69 /4.10.2019

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 4 October 2019

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

Reporting of legal acts concluded by Med Life S.A. in accordance with Law no.24/2017 and ASF

Regulation no. 5/2018

Med Life S.A. informs the shareholders and investors in relation to the registration of legal acts of the type listed in article 82 of Law no. 24/2017.

The main details of the legal acts concluded are presented in Appendix 1.

________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

No.

Receivables/Liabilities as at

Transactions

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

31 August 2019 (RON)

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

in August

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

2019 (RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

90 days

from the

Almina

date

Med Life

Acquisition

when

Payment

1

Trading

1

01.04.2017

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

24,290

169,100

SRL

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

Almina

date

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

2

Trading

2

01.04.2017

-

-

-

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

124,659

181,595

SRL

invoice

was

issued

30 days

from the

Daily

date

penalties in

3

Med Life

Bahtco

-

27.05.2011

-

-

Rent

-

when

Payment

amount of

SA

Invest SA

the

order

0.01% from

408,254

invoice

outstanding

was

balance

issued

Liabilities

90 days

1,084,571

from the

Acquisition

date

Med Life

Bahtco

when

Payment

4

-

01.06.2011

-

-

of

-

-

SA

Invest SA

the

order

676,317

materials

invoice

was

issued

90 days

5

Med Life

Biotest

1

01.07.2014

-

-

Acquisition

-

from the

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

Med SRL

of services

date

order

227,354

2,950,002

when

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

No.

Receivables/Liabilities as at

Transactions

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

31 August 2019 (RON)

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

in August

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

2019 (RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

the

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

date

6

Biotest

Med Life

2

01.07.2014

-

-

Sale of

-

when

Payment

-

Receivables

Med SRL

SA

services

the

order

15,351

134,492

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

Daily

Centrul

date

penalties in

Med Life

Acquisition

when

Payment

amount of

7

Medical

1219

01.09.2012

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

0.01% from

132,765

2,298,927

Sama SA

invoice

outstanding

was

balance

issued

90 days

from the

Centrul

date

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

8

Medical

1

01.09.2012

-

-

-

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

118,726

2,223,891

Sama SA

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

Genesys

date

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

9

Medical

1

03.01.2014

-

-

-

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

477,522

3,615,617

Clinic SRL

invoice

was

issued

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

No.

Receivables/Liabilities as at

Transactions

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

31 August 2019 (RON)

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

in August

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

2019 (RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

90 days

from the

Daily

Genesys

date

penalties in

Med Life

Acquisition

when

Payment

amount of

10

Medical

1850

03.01.2014

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

0.01% from

145,638

3,663,915

Clinic SRL

invoice

outstanding

was

balance

issued

90 days

from the

Diamed

date

Med Life

Acquisition

when

Payment

11

Center

2

01.04.2016

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

22,185

22,185

SRL

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

Diamed

date

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

12

Center

1

01.04.2016

-

-

-

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

49,466

1,455,144

SRL

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

date

13

Med Life

Medapt

1

01.07.2011

-

-

Acquisition

-

when

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

SRL

of services

the

order

-

832,033

invoice

was

issued

Policlinica

90 days

Med Life

Acquisition

from the

Payment

14

de

1

01.09.2010

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

date

order

8,160

827,547

Diagnostic

when

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

No.

Receivables/Liabilities as at

Transactions

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

31 August 2019 (RON)

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

in August

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

2019 (RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Rapid

the

Medis SRL

invoice

was

issued

90 days

Policlinica

from the

date

de

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

15

Diagnostic

-

01.02.2013

-

-

-

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

16,101

187,656

Rapid

invoice

Medis SRL

was

issued

90 days

from the

date

16

Med Life

RUR

1

01.07.2014

Acquisition

when

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

Medical SA

of services

the

order

11,992

1,104,686

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

RUR

date

Med Life

Sale of

when

Payment

17

MEDICAL

2

01.07.2017

-

Receivables

SA

services

the

order

111,343

244,108

SA

invoice

was

issued

90 days

from the

Daily

Policlinica

date

penalties in

18

de

Med Life

-

01.02.2013

-

-

Sale of

-

when

Payment

amount of

Receivables

Diagnostic

SA

services

the

order

0.01% from

644,802

3,064,458

Rapid SA

invoice

outstanding

was

balance

issued

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:01:09 UTC
